Anti Wave MAXI Racing Lanes Create Perfect Conditions For Records At Canadian, Aussie Trials

Courtesy of Anti Wave, a SwimSwam partner.

Since 1972, Anti Wave has maintained its position as the premier global aquatics equipment designer, innovator and manufacturer, with the widest global distribution – creating the perfect conditions for athletes to shine!

Anti Wave is proud to be the Official Lane Supplier for both the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials and the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials, supplying our world-renowned top performance Anti Wave MAXI Racing Lanes for these top events.

Anti Wave Racing Lanes are the direct result of over 50 years of world-leading innovation and product development. Our unique patented lane design direct pool turbidity and wave action along the length of the lane lines, and then down into the water column, creating the best possible condition for athletes to shine!

Since 1972, Munich Olympics Anti Wave Racing Lanes have been the world’s best selling top performance racing lane – loved and trusted by top aquatic facilities and athletes on every continent around the world.

Anti Wave is also a global favourite for the many smaller club and local aquatic facilities around the world – important incubator facilities for the many developing swimming athletes globally.

Our current Anti Wave MAXI Model Racing Lanes (above) feature unmatched wave dissipation technologies, designed and tested in Australia, for unmatched durability and longevity, and with the world’s widest global distribution of any lane maker to date.

At the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria, British Columbia, Summer McIntosh made history with what can only be described as one of the greatest performances in swimming history by setting three long course records in one competition.

Summer’s incredible run began with her taking down Ariarne Titmus’s record in the 400m freestyle on the opening day of the Trials on Saturday, clocking an incredible 3:54.18.

She then knocked off a nine-year-old World Record held by Katinka Hosszu in the 200m IM, shattering the world record with a spectacular 2:05.70. Finally, she took down her own 400m IM record, clocking a blazing 4:23.65.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Australian Swim Trials (above) have wrapped up at the South Australian Aquatics and Leisure Centre, running from 9-14th June.

Anti Wave is proud to supply our top performance Anti Wave MAXI Racing Lanes to the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials facility venue at the South Australian Aquatic Centre in Adelaide.

Notable performances at the Aussie Trials included the phenomenal Lani Pallister’s effort, breaking the 10-year-old Commonwealth record in the 1500m freestyle with 15:40.14, and Kaylee McKeown’s strong showing in the 100m and 200m Backstroke events.

Anti Wave wishes all selected athletes the best of luck at the World Swimming Championships in Singapore!

When performance counts pools choose Anti Wave:

Anti Wave – the original top performance lane innovator, designer and supplier.

Since 1972, Anti Wave products and designs have been exported to over 150 Countries around the world, and have continued to set the global standard for top performance innovation, design and product quality.

Anti Wave MAXI Racing Lanes feature unparalleled wave dissipation technology, and Anti Wave Racing Lanes contribute to what are described by athletes and coaches as ‘the fastest pools on earth.’

Anti Wave has a widespread and growing Global network of Authorised Distributers and Resellers, offering the most comprehensive and professional service and dependable local advice and product availability.

The Anti Wave brand is loved and trusted globally – known to create the fastest pools in the world!

Anti Wave original top performance racing lanes can not be matched in terms of innovation, wave dissipation, durability, practicality and global availability – top performance for all Pools!

Designed and tested in Australia, Anti Wave is a proud Australian-based family company – dedicated in all that we do to the development of our beloved aquatic sports worldwide.

Anti Wave sets the highest standard in quality, service and innovation.

Anti Wave Global Pty Ltd

Brisbane, Australia

Anti Wave Web HQ: www.anti.to

Anti Wave Americas – www.antiwave.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/antiwave_global/

Email: [email protected]