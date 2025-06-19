Harvard Women Add Sarah Beckman and Audrey Lee for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Harvard University women’s swimming and diving team is adding a pair of Southern Californians to the squad for 2025-26: Sarah Beckman from Ventura and Audrey Lee from Trabuco Canyon. They will join Aliana Marakovic, Carolina Daher, Davina Huang, and Hazel Mouhidin in Cambridge next fall.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to the admissions process at Harvard University!! Thank you so much to my parents, friends, teammates, coaches, Coach Amanda and Coach Geordie for all their support in this process! Go Crimson!! ❤️”

Beckman is graduating from Ventura High School, whom she represented at CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships in May. She placed 5th in the 200 free (1:49.16) and 2nd in the 100 fly (54.62), coming within a second pf her PBs in both events. She’d swum her fastest 200 free (1:48.88) at the Channel League championships in April, and her best 100 fly (53.42) a year ago at the 2024 Channel League championships. Beckman went on to the California State Meet where she finished 11th in the 200 free (1:50.57) and 5th in the 100 fly (54.73).

Last summer at the 2024 Speedo Summer Championships, swimming for her club team, Buenaventura Swim Club, she clocked LCM bests of 1:01.91 in the 100 fly, 58.25 in the 100 free, and 2:06.20 in the 200 free.

Beckman’s best times would have scored in the ‘A’ final of the 100 fly, the ‘B’ final of the 200 free, and the ‘C’ final of the 100 free at the 2025 Ivy League Women’s Championships.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 53.42

200 free – 1:48.88

100 free – 50.99

50 free – 23.86

“I am incredibly humbled to announce my commitment to the admissions process at Harvard University! I am so excited to continue my studies and athletic career alongside such an amazing group of people. Thank you to everyone who cheered for me, supported me, and guided me throughout this process, and especially to Coach Amanda and Coach Geordie for this opportunity. Go Crimson! ♥️”

Lee swam for Santa Margarita Catholic High School and SOCAL Aquatics Association, specializing mainly in sprints. At the 2025 California CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships, she placed 14th in the 50 free (24.19) and 19th in prelims of the 100 free (52.93); as a junior in 2024, she had been 3rd (23.36) and 4th (51.01) in the respective events.

In LCM, she clocked a 58.31 in the 100 free and 1:04.51 in the 100 fly last summer at Southern California’s June Age Group Championships.

Lee’s best times would have scored in the ‘B’ final of the 50 free and the ‘C’ final of the 100 free at the 2025 Ivy League Women’s Championships.

Best SCY times

50 free – 23.22

100 free – 50.83

