Butterflier & U.S. Open Qualifier Hazel Mouhidin Verbally Commits to Harvard for 2025

Hazel Mouhidin, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Harvard University for the fall of 2025. The Saugus, Mass., native will have a quick trip of about 10 miles to Harvard’s campus in Cambridge.

The Mystic Valley Regional Charter School junior told SwimSwam:

I am elated to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Harvard University! Thank you to my parents, coaches, friends, teachers and teammates for their endless support. A special thank you to Coach Amanda and Coach Geordie for this amazing opportunity! I can’t wait to start my next journey! GO CRIMSON! Crimson Crimson

Mouhidin has trained year-round with Crimson Aquatics under head coach Mike Spring since she was 12 years old.

“Hazel has put in the time and effort in the pool and the classroom, and it shows in strong performances in both areas,” said Spring. “She has always had high goals in swimming and her education and she has now achieved both. I am glad that I could be here to help her.”

Last July at the Futures Championship (LCM) in Richmond, Va., Mouhidin earned her first U.S. Open-qualifying time and took home a 2nd-place medal in the 200 fly (2:14.56). She outswam her previous best time by more than a second despite just having set it two months earlier at the same pool during Sectionals.

Also at Futures, Mouhidin achieved new best times in the 200 IM (2:20.06) and 200 free (2:05.62), improving by about a half-second in the IM and eight-tenths in the free.

Mouhidin’s 2023-2024 championship meets are still ahead of her, and she has already demonstrated progress this season.

In December at Winter Junior Nationals – East, she dropped more than two seconds in her 400 IM (4:20.55) and over a second and a half in the 200 fly (1:57.88) to finish in 6th place.

Last weekend at the Region 1 Short Course Invitational in Schenectady, N.Y., Mouhidin scored hardware with top-three finishes in six of her seven events, and she picked up new best times in the 100 fly (55.06), 100 free (51.78), and 200 free (1:49.86).

The most significant of the three drops was Mouhidin’s 100 fly; it was a half-second improvement over her two-month-young previous PB from the New England Senior Championships in December.

Top Times

100 fly – 55.06 SCY / 1:04.03 LCM

200 fly – 1:57.88 SCY / 2:14.56 LCM

200 IM – 2:03.26 SCY / 2:20.06 LCM

400 IM – 4:20.55 SCY / 4:56.95 LCM

50 free – 24.14 SCY / 27.51 LCM

100 free – 51.78 SCY / 58.21 LCM

200 free – 1:49.86 SCY / 2:05.62 LCM

500/400 free – 4:54.89 SCY / 4:24.38 LCM

The 2024 Women’s Ivy League Championships just concluded with Harvard University amassing 1317.5 points and finishing 2nd only to returning champion Princeton’s 1403 points.

Mouhidin’s best time in the 200 fly would have taken 4th place at this week’s championship. A Harvard swimmer did take 4th; sophomore Sydney Lu was the Crimson’s top performer in the event, securing 26 points with her 1:58.14 4th-place touch.

With a year and a half still ahead of her to improve, Mouhidin also has best times in 400 IM and 200 free that would have qualified for the ‘B’ final – though they would be tough back-to-back races on day three – and PBs in 100 fly, 500 free, and 200 IM that would have qualified for the ‘C’ final.

Joining Mouhidin in verbally committing to the application process for Harvard’s class of 2029 are Californians Davina Huang (fly/free) and Sarah Beckman (free/fly).

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit their support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

