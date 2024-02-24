2024 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Saturday Finals Heat Sheet

It’s the final night of the 2024 Women’s Ivy League Championships, and Princeton looks to be on track to defend their title. Harvard is within 100 points and does have more A-finalists tonight, including five in 3m diving, but the gap may just be too much to overcome. Here is where the scores stand before the session:

Scores Before The Session:

Princeton – 953 Harvard – 857.5 Yale – 707 Brown – 657 Penn – 554.5 Columbia – 448 Cornell – 411 Dartmouth – 326

We’ll see finals of the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 3m diving, and the 400 free relay. Penn’s Anna Kalandadze is the top entrant in the women’s 1650 free, and she is the championship record holder in the event. Anya Mostek (Harvard, 200 back), Sabrina Johnston (Princeton, 100 free), Dakota Tucker (Princeton, 200 breast), and Heidi Smithwick (Princeton, 200 fly) are the other top seeds for tonight’s action.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Ivy League Record: 15:50.60, Alicia Aemiseggar, Princeton (2009)

Ivy Championships Record: 15:53.88, Anna Kalandadze, Penn (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 15:52.41

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 16:13.73

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

Ivy League Record: 1:52.56 – Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard (2020)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:52.56 – Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.34

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

Ivy League Record: 47.32 – Iszak Henig, Yale (2022)

Ivy Championships Record: 47.63 – Lia Thomas, Penn (2022)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass , Virginia (2023)

, Virginia (2023) Ivy League Record: 2:08.00 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)

Ivy Championships Record: 2:08.47 – Jaycee Yegher, Harvard (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:49.16 – Alex Walsh, Virginia (2024)

Ivy League Record: 1:54.49 – Alex Forrester, Yale (2013)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:54.60 – Alex Forrester, Yale (2013)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:52.86

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:55.92

WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING – FINALS

Ivy League Record: 360.55, Caitlyn Chambers (Princeton, 2015)

Ivy Championships Record: 360.55, Caitlyn Chambers (Princeton, 2015)

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:05.84, Virginia (2023)

Ivy League Record: 3:14.48, Harvard (2020)

Ivy Championships Record: 3:14.48, Harvard (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:14.10

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:16.25

