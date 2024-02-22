2024 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday night’s relays produced a new Ivy League record, signaling we are in for a very fast meet this year. Princeton won both of those aforementioned relay events, and currently leads the team standings with 128 points. Harvard and Brown sit equal 2nd, both with 106 points going into the first day of individual action.

Today’s session will be rather quick, with heats of only the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Tonight, we will see finals of those three events in addition to the 200 freestyle relay and 1-meter diving.

The top seed in the 500 freestyle is Penn’s Anna Kalandadze, who clears the field by over four seconds on the entry sheet. She is entered with a time of 4:40.49, and claimed victory in the event last year with a personal best time (4:38.86). Princeton’s Ellie Marquardt (4:44.90) and Harvard’s Alexandra Bastone (4:45.80) are the second and third seeds, respectively.

Eleanor Sun (1:56.26) of Princeton leads the way into the 200 IM heats, but teammate Dakota Tucker (1:56.79) is not seeded far behind. They are the only two swimmers entered under the 2-minute barrier, so assuming they both make the final, could be looking for a potential 1-2 Princeton punch tonight.

Eight swimmers are entered under 23-seconds in the 50 free, led by a pair of Princeton athletes. Sabrina Johnston (22.30) and Ela Noble (22.35) are ranked just 0.05 apart, with both swimmers on Princeton’s record-breaking 200 medley relay last night.

