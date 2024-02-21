Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

WEDNESDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEETS

The first night of the 2024 Women’s Ivy League Championships starts in just a few minutes, where Princeton enters both relay events as the top seeded entrants. We will see just two relays tonight: the 200 medley relay and the 800 freestyle relay.

Princeton owns a season best of 1:37.65 in the 200 medley relay, which is less than a second shy of the Ivy league record they set en route to gold last year. The NCAA ‘A’ standard sits at 1:36.24, so that is another marker to watch for tonight. Harvard (1:39.21) is seeded 2nd and Yale (1:39.33) sits in 3rd on the entry sheet.

In the 800 free relay, Princeton’s season best time of 7:13.36 clears the field by three seconds, with Harvard (7:16.58) and Brown (7:21.00) ranked 2nd and 3rd.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (2023)
  • Ivy League Record: 1:36.89 – Princeton (2023)
  • Ivy Championships Record: 1:36.89 – Princeton (2023)
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:36.24
  • 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:37.00

Full Results:

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford (2017)
  • Ivy League Record: 6:59.92 – Harvard (2020)
  • Ivy Championships Record: 6:59.92 – Harvard (2020)
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 7:00.86
  • 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 7:05.88

Full Results: 

Team Scores After Day 1:

 

0
