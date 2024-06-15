Regan Smith Continues Forward Momentum With Swift 56.68 100 Fly Prelim Swim At Olympic Trials

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Regan Smith is on fire. After recently breaking the 100 LCM backstroke American record just a few weeks ago, Smith opened up the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials with her fastest ever 100 fly prelim swim. She put her hands on the wall in 56.68, her fourth fastest ever time in the event. She took the race out very conservatively, splitting 27.11 through the first 50 before blasting home in 29.57. She posted her best time (56.26) just last month at the Speedo Grant Challenge meet.

Smith has focused on the backstrokes, in addition to the 200 fly, at the international level, but has surged in this shorter fly distance over the past year. She ranks 3rd as we head into semifinals later today, as Gretchen Walsh (55.94) and Torri Huske (56.26) sit ahead of her as of now.

Smith is scheduled to contest both backstroke distances, as well as the 200 fly, later in the meet. She holds the American record in each of those three disciplines and is the former world record holder in both backstroke events.

Full Results (Semi-Final Qualifiers):