2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
The most pressure-packed meet on Earth is set to commence in less than a month’s time, as the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials will kick off on June 15 and run through the 23rd from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
As the meet approaches, we’ll be previewing all 28 events in which swimmers will be vying for Paris qualification, with the top two finishers in each event—provided they hit the Olympic ‘A’ cut and roster limits—qualifying for the Olympics and up to the top six in the 100 and 200 free earning a roster spot for relay purposes.
Below, find each preview linked with our picks for the top two in each race, plus the top six in the 100 and 200 free.
WOMEN’S EVENTS
|EVENT
|1ST
|2ND
|3RD
|4TH
|5TH
|6TH
|50 Free
|100 Free
|200 Free
|400 Free
|800 Free
|1500 Free
|100 Back
|200 Back
|100 Breast
|200 Breast
|100 Fly
|200 Fly
|200 IM
|400 IM
MEN’S EVENTS
|EVENT
|1ST
|2ND
|3RD
|4TH
|5TH
|6TH
|50 Free
|100 Free
|200 Free
|400 Free
|800 Free
|1500 Free
|100 Back
|200 Back
|100 Breast
|200 Breast
|100 Fly
|200 Fly
|200 IM
|400 IM
Is my opinion, but IS very difficoult:
50 free 1Dressel/2Andrew
100 free 1Alexy /2armstrong/3dressel/
/4king /5 held/6 guiliano
200 free 1hobson/2smith /3 kibler
4 Foster /5 urlando 6 Mitchell/armstrong
400 free1 Smith/2 hobson
800 free1 Robert/ 2 clark
1500 free1 robert/ 2 clark
100 back 1 armstrong /2 Murphy
200 back 1 murphy /2 lasco
100 breast 1 fink /2 fallon
200 breast 1 fallon/ 2 foster
100 butt 1 dressel/ 2 heilman
200 butt 1 heilman/2 urlando
200 im 1 foster/2 casas
400 im 1 kalistz/2 foster
50 free 1walsh /2 Manuel
100 free 1 walsh/ 2 douglass/ 3 Manuel/
4 huske /5 weitzeil /6 sims… Read more »
let’s gooo!
Relay names guy just fell on his knees in a Walmart after begging for this for WEEKS
it’s almost time!! 😁😁😁
A sight for sore eyes.