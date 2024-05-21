2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

June 15-23, 2024

Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50 Meters)

Meet Central

Broadcast Info

The most pressure-packed meet on Earth is set to commence in less than a month’s time, as the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials will kick off on June 15 and run through the 23rd from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

As the meet approaches, we’ll be previewing all 28 events in which swimmers will be vying for Paris qualification, with the top two finishers in each event—provided they hit the Olympic ‘A’ cut and roster limits—qualifying for the Olympics and up to the top six in the 100 and 200 free earning a roster spot for relay purposes.

Below, find each preview linked with our picks for the top two in each race, plus the top six in the 100 and 200 free.

WOMEN’S EVENTS

