Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

Comments: 5

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

The most pressure-packed meet on Earth is set to commence in less than a month’s time, as the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials will kick off on June 15 and run through the 23rd from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

As the meet approaches, we’ll be previewing all 28 events in which swimmers will be vying for Paris qualification, with the top two finishers in each event—provided they hit the Olympic ‘A’ cut and roster limits—qualifying for the Olympics and up to the top six in the 100 and 200 free earning a roster spot for relay purposes.

Below, find each preview linked with our picks for the top two in each race, plus the top six in the 100 and 200 free.

WOMEN’S EVENTS

EVENT 1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH 5TH 6TH
50 Free
100 Free
200 Free
400 Free
800 Free
1500 Free
100 Back
200 Back
100 Breast
200 Breast
100 Fly
200 Fly
200 IM
400 IM

MEN’S EVENTS

EVENT 1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH 5TH 6TH
50 Free
100 Free
200 Free
400 Free
800 Free
1500 Free
100 Back
200 Back
100 Breast
200 Breast
100 Fly
200 Fly
200 IM
400 IM

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimmerfan
3 minutes ago

Is my opinion, but IS very difficoult:

50 free 1Dressel/2Andrew
100 free 1Alexy /2armstrong/3dressel/
/4king /5 held/6 guiliano
200 free 1hobson/2smith /3 kibler
4 Foster /5 urlando 6 Mitchell/armstrong
400 free1 Smith/2 hobson
800 free1 Robert/ 2 clark
1500 free1 robert/ 2 clark

100 back 1 armstrong /2 Murphy
200 back 1 murphy /2 lasco

100 breast 1 fink /2 fallon
200 breast 1 fallon/ 2 foster

100 butt 1 dressel/ 2 heilman
200 butt 1 heilman/2 urlando

200 im 1 foster/2 casas
400 im 1 kalistz/2 foster

50 free 1walsh /2 Manuel
100 free 1 walsh/ 2 douglass/ 3 Manuel/
4 huske /5 weitzeil /6 sims… Read more »

Last edited 35 seconds ago by Swimmerfan
0
0
Reply
Nathan
10 minutes ago

let’s gooo!

0
0
Reply
WV Swammer
11 minutes ago

Relay names guy just fell on his knees in a Walmart after begging for this for WEEKS

2
0
Reply
swimmer
30 minutes ago

it’s almost time!! 😁😁😁

5
-1
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
55 minutes ago

A sight for sore eyes.

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!