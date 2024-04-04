NBC Announces Olympic Trials TV Schedule With Live Finals On NBC And Prelims On Peacock

NBC Sports has announced its coverage scheduled for the 2024 Olympic Trials which will take place from June 15-23 in Indianapolis within Lucas Oil Stadium.
TV coverage will begin on the first night of competition during finals at 6:30 pm EST on USA Network on Saturday, June 15th. Live coverage of finals will be available every night on NBC and Peacock beginning at 8 pm EST.
Prelims will be available live on Peacock. USA Network will have same-day delayed coverage of prelims. Peacock streaming costs $5.99 a month (plus tax) or $59.99 per year. A discount is available for students allowing Peacock to be $1.99/month.
The US Paralympic Trials will be shown live on CNBC and Peacock on Saturday, June 29th, at 6 pm EST.
Full TV Schedule
|Date
|Coverage
|Network
|Time
|Sat., June 15
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|6:30 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Sun., June 16
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|5 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Mon., June 17
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|7 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Tues., June 18
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|6 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Wed., June 19
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|7 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Thurs., June 20
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|7 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Fri., June 21
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|5:30 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Sat., June 22
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|6:30 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Sun., June 23
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Sat., June 29
|Paralympic Finals
|CNBC, Peacock
|6 p.m.
|Sun., June 30
|Paralympic Finals
|CNBC*
|1 p.m.
*Taped coverage
Less than a week ago, it was reported that USA Swimming has a goal of an average of 5 million TV viewers each night of Trials, almost twice the average from 2020(1) Trials. This will be the first time that the event is staged in a football field as Lucas Oil is home to the Indianapolis Colts.
Despite moving Trials to a larger stadium, ticket sales still continue to lag. Single-session tickets became available in early-March and are as low as $15 for a prelims session.
finals start at 8pm lol?
Are finals usually that late for trials?
Finally they got the brains to livestream it on an ACTUAL NATIONAL WIDELY USED TV STREAMING PLATFORM
When they inevitably fall short of reaching their viewership goal by a massive margin maybe they should consider livestreaming every notable high level meet (PRO SERIES, US OPEN) on YouTube and on NBC or ESPN primetime and not silly Peacock
Embarrassing