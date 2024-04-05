Anna Moesch Swims 1:43.35 200 Freestyle Breaking Own Y-Nat Record

2024 YMCA SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS

Highlighting the 3rd night in Greensboro was Virginia commit Anna Moesch who swam a 1:43.35 to win the 200 freestyle, breaking her own Y-National record of a 1:44.10 that she swam back in 2022. Her previous record also stood as her personal best time. Moesch’s time from tonight would have made the NCAA ‘B’ final just two weeks ago as it took a 1:43.78 to earn a second swim at NCAAs.

Later in the evening, Moesch split a 21.33 helping Greater Somerset County’s 200 free relay to a win. That was consistent with her 21.23 free split from the 200 medley last night. Tonight’s 200 free relay of Colleen Bull, Moesch, Victoria Castro, and Emily Thompson swam to a 1:30.37. Thompson, a Stanford commit, split a 22.23 on the anchor leg.

Thompson also earned an individual win as she swam to a 4:08.28 in the 400 IM to win by over six seconds. Thompson improved upon her personal best of a 4:08.31 that she swam at 2023 Winter Juniors in December.

After splitting a 22.97 in the 50 fly last night during the 200 medley relay, Alana Berlin of Schroder swam to a 52.01 in the 100 back. That improved upon her old best time of a 52.13. Last night’s 200 backstroke winner Devyn Sargent finished 2nd in a 53.20, a best time by over a second. Sargent is headed to Yale.

Girls Standings Thru Day 3:

Greater Somerset County YMCA 245.5 Schroeder YMCA 222 Upper Main Line YMCA 157.5 York and York County YMCA 177 Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA 155

BOYS HIGHLIGHTS

Notre Dame commit Angus MacDonald led the way in the 400 IM swimming to a best time of a 3:49.06. He dropped from his old personal best of a 3:51.01 from Winter Juniors. Last year at this meet he was 3rd in a 3:53.66. John Rusnock swam to 2nd in a 3:52.03, a best time by over four seconds.

After winning the 100 fly last night, Garrett Gould earned another win touching a 47.10 in the 100 back. He finished just ahead of Sam Lorenz who swam a 47.22. Lorenz was first at the 50 mark but Gould brought it home on the 2nd 50.

Ridley Area’s 200 free relay swam to a win in a 1:20.25. The team consisted of Shane Eckler, Jonathan Hoole, Alex Chan, and Jake Kennedy. Kennedy anchored in the fastest split with a 19.56.

Hoole charged in the individual 200 freestyle on the night flipping first at the 100 mark in a 46.91. He eventually got caught and finished 6th in a 1:38.85 while Damian Czartoryjski won in a 1:37.49 and had the fastest third 50 of the field. Czartoryjski is headed to Bucknell this fall and swam a best time by over half a second.

Boys Standings Thru Day 3: