Anna Moesch Splits 1:44.32 200 Free On Night 1 Of YMCA Nationals

2024 YMCA Short Course Nationals

Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

April 2-6, 2024

Meet Mobile “2024 YMCA Short Course Nationals”

Y-Nationals have kicked off in Greensboro, North Carolina. This meet is typically one of the last of the championships meets to the “winter” short course season.

Girls Highlights

After winning the 200 medley relay last year in a 1:39.09, Schoeder is the top seed heading into tomorrow night’s final as this year they swam a 1:39.86. The relay of consisted of Maggie Dickinson, Amy Hu, Alana Berlin, and Anne Dickinson. The team showed their depth and ability to develop as only Berlin was on last year’s winning relay and was 0.09 seconds faster this year with a 23.27 fly split compared to a 23.36 last year.

After finishing 4th last year, Upper Main Line was 2nd in prelims with a 1:41.49 just finishing ahead of Greater Somerset County who swam a 1:41.50.

The Greater Somerset County girls and Schroeder also shined in the 800 free relay. Greater Somerset County won in a 7:14.15 as the relay consisted of Colleen Bull, Erica Maltsev, Anna Moesch, and Emily Thompson. Moesch, a Virginia commit notably split a 1:44.32 on a flying start. Schroeder was 2nd in a 7:22.24 and was highlighted by Berlin’s split of a 1:47.77. The 800 free relay was timed final, unlike the 200 medley relay.

Moesch notably split a 1:49.81 in the relay last year before swimming a 1:45.38 to win the individual event. Her lifetime flat start best stands at a 1:44.10 from 2022 Y-Nationals.

Last year, Kiersten Dietschweiler (OSHY) and Izzy Phifer (York and York) finished 7th and 9th respectively in a 10:14.31 and 10:17.51 in the 1000 free. This season, the two went 1-2 as Dietschweiler won in a 10:06.91 and Phifer swam a 10:11.23.

Boys Highlights

Kicking off the boys meet in prelims was Schroeder as they look to win the event swimming the top time of prelims with a 1:28.63. Last year, they were DQed in finals. The relay consisted of Brody LePine, Jack Paull, Sam Lorenz, and Jack Sullivan. Greater Somerset County (1:29.54) and Ridley Area (1:30.72) are the #2 and #3 seeds for tomorrow night.

Ridley earned the win in the 800 free relay as the team of Shane Eckler, Tristan Ronayne, Jonathan Hoole, and Jake Kennedy swam to a 6:39.04 . The boys had a huge swim as the team was 23rd last year in a 6:58.10. Eckler was over two seconds faster this year while Ronayne was about four seconds faster this year. Kennedy also swam on the relay a year ago.

Greater Somerset County finished 2nd in a 6:41.47 just ahead of Schroeder (6:41.52). Kenneth Barnicle anchored for Somerset in a 1:37.31, over two seconds faster from his split last year.

Leading the way in the 1000 free was Nathan Spetz (Powel Crosley Jr) who swam to a 9:15.95, over five seconds faster than his 6:21.46 last year which earned him a 6th place finish. JC Gordon (Lynchburg) was 2nd in a 9:17.60, about half a second off his 2nd place finish a year ago.