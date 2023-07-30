Anna Moesch Closes Out YMCA Nationals With 50 Free PB Of 24.87

2023 YMCA LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 YMCA Long Course Championships concluded yesterday in Greensboro, North Carolina. The final day of competition saw the 1500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 freestyle relay.

The Greater Somerset County YMCA came out on top of the combined scores with a total of 891.5 points, beating the runner-up team, York and York County YMCA by over an 87-point margin.

Team Scores – Combined:

Greater Somerset County YMCA – 920.5 York and York County YMCA – 833.5.5 Greater Spartanburg YMCA – 736 Upper Main Line YMCA – 658 Lakeland Hills Family YMCA – 572

Anna Moesch of the Greater Somerset County YMCA closed out her meet individually with a fantastic performance in the 50 freestyle. After splitting a 24.38 on a relay earlier in the meet, Moesch won the individual event in 24.87 to take 0.05 off her previous best from 2022. At only 17-years-old, Moesch now ranks 8th all-time among 17-18 girls in the event.

Moesch also split a 54.99 as the third leg of Greater Somerset County’s 400 freestyle relay, where she joined Colleen Bull (58.51), Erica Maltsev (58.44), and Emily Thompson (57.18) to post a winning time of 3:49.12.

Thompson was also an individual event winner last night for Greater Somerset County last night. The 17-year-old dominated the 200 IM, going a 2:18.18 to clear the field by nearly four seconds. Her performance puts her within a second of her personal best time of 2:15.63, which she established at the 2022 International Team Trials.

Rounding out the winners on the girl’s side of the meet was Katelyn Fitzgerald of the Western Branch YMCA Wahoos, who completed her distance freestyle sweep with a victory in the 1500. Fitzgerald, who is headed to James Madison this fall, stopped the clock at 17:24.42, which marks a personal best by over ten seconds.

The boy’s 1500 went to Lynchburg YMCA’s JC Gordon, who logged a personal best time of 16:10.59 to win the event by almost ten seconds. Taking 2nd was 15-year-old Cody Lonsberry, who knocked over 20 seconds off his best time to record a 16:19.77.

Daniel Diehl earned his 5th win of the meet in the 200 IM. The NC State recruit stopped the clock at 2:00.97, which is over a second faster than he was at U.S. Nationals earlier this summer. His personal best in the event is 1:59.89, done at the 2022 U.S. Open this past December.

Carlos Hidalgo from York and York County YMCA got his hand on the wall 1st in the 50 freestyle. The St. Bonaventure commit clocked best time of 23.19, which is nearly half a second faster than the time he entered the meet with.

The final event of the championships, the boy’s 400 freestyle relay, went to the Ridley Area YMCA where the team of Shane Eckler (51.88), Ben Kutufaris (53.43), Jonathan Hoole (52.58), and Jake Kennedy (52.14) combined for a final time of 3:30.03.