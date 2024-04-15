Backstroker Jordyn Davis Sends Verbal To St. Thomas For 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jordyn Davis of Cambridge, Wisconsin, has announced her commitment to swim and study at the University of St. Thomas. Davis is in her final year at Cambridge High School and will arrive on campus this fall for the 2024-2025 season.

Davis, who trains and competes year-round with the J-Hawk Aquatic Club, is primarily a backstroke specialist. She recently wrapped up her short course season at the NCSA Spring Championships, where she logged a season best time of 2:08.88 in the 200 backstroke to take 133rd overall.

Just prior to NCSAs, Davis swam at the Wisconsin Senior Championships. There, she notched a personal best time in the 200 IM of 2:12.69, as well as clocked a season best in the 200 fly with a time of 2:13.94.

In the fall Davis raced at the Wisconsin High School State Championship (Division 2), where she posted two 3rd place finishes. In the 100 fly, she dropped two tenths to clock a 57.12, while in the 100 back she took off over half a second for a 56.79. In addition to her individual races, Davis was also the backstroker on her team’s 6th place 200 medley relay (26.68) and was the third leg of the 200 freestyle relay (24.76).

Top SCY Times

50 back – 26.68

100 back – 56.79

200 back – 2:08.55

100 fly – 57.12

200 fly – 2:12.78

St. Thomas recently made the transition to Division I, and now competes in the Summit League. Under the direction of head coach Matt Bos, the women finished 6th at the Summit League Championships with a total of 173 points.

It took a 57.22 to make the B-final in the 100 back at this year’s meet, meaning Davis’ personal best is already inside conference scoring range. Libby Fischer was the team’s lone finalist in the event, and took 16th overall with 57.49 in finals. Fischer is a sophomore this year and will be on campus for two years with Davis.

With her commitment, Davis joins Jin-Jae Robinson, Amber Hess, Eleanor Undem, Grace Hehr, Gwen Moore, and Sydney Mulford in St. Thomas’ incoming class next fall. Hess is also a Wisconsin native.

