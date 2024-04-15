Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass on 2:19 200 Breast: “The most tired I’ve been this year at a meet “

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Kate Douglass clocked a 2:19.89 in the 200 breast at the San Antonio Pro Swim on Saturday, just half a second shy of her season best from January. Douglass said this was the most tired she’s been at a meet this season, pointing to good things to come this summer at the US Trials.

