College Swimming Icon Caeleb Dressel Plays The Men’s NCAA DI Championships Prediction Game

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel appears to be returning to form.

Were you like me, worrying that this moment might not happen? When someone wins seven gold medals and starts a family, winning more Olympic gold feels–less important. Of course that narrative could go cut another way, and I think it has, that Caeleb Dressel is capitalising on his newfound “dad” strength. What do you think?

The Westmont Pro Swim was very promising. Caeleb ripped:

21.8 – 50m free

48.5 – 100m free

51.2 – 100m fly

In this interview Caeleb unpacks his races, including the 50 free block malfunction, his training cycle, and he plays the prediction game.

CAELEB DRESSEL PREDICTIONS….FROM CAELEB DRESSEL

Are Caeleb’s 2018 NCAA records in danger at the 2024 Men’s NCAA DI Championships?

Based on how Caeleb responded, he’s a fan at his core, and it sounds like he’d like to see his records fall. He clearly see Tennessee Volunteer Jordan Crooks as a threat in the 50 free. And he sees Florida Gator Josh Liendo as a threat in the 100 fly.

But who cares what Caeleb Dressel thinks. It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below!

