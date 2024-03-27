FINIS Set of the Week: Point Break

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Ethan Beseris, Team Sales Rep at FINIS.

“If you want the ultimate, you’ve got to be willing to pay the ultimate price.”

Warmup

-500 swim

-300 kick

Main Set

-The main set starts as 200’s swim on 3 minutes interval. With each round, knock 5 seconds off the interval. Once you can no longer make a 200 on the interval, drop the distance by 25. Continue dropping the interval and distance until you get to a 50 on your fastest interval

200 kick cooldown

For more tips and inspiration, visit the FINIS Community page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.