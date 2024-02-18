Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Croatia Men Defeat Italy 15-13 In Penalty Shoot-Outs To Win 2024 World Championship

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Italy and Croatia battled it out in the gold medal match. Croatia scored the first goal under a minute into the game but less than 30 seconds later, Italy scored to tie it up. Italy scored two goals to close the first quarter up 3-2. In the second quarter, Croatia’s Jerko Marinic Kragic scored two goals in a row to help Croatia back in the game to tie things up at 5-5 by the end of the second.

Croatia took the lead for about 15 seconds in the third before Italy scored two goals in a row to go up 7-6 before Croatia then scored twice in a row again to go up 8-7. The two alternated goals to begin the fourth. With just under 3 minutes left, the two teams were tied at 10 goals each. Then with 1:40 left, Italy’s Andrea Fondelli scored to go up 11-10. With just five seconds left, Croatia’s Rino Buric scored to tie the game and send it into penalty shootouts.

Croatia won in penalty shoot outs 15-13 to capture gold. The team was led by Konstantin Kharkov who had four goals on the day.

Spain defeated France 14-10 in the bronze medal match. Bernat Sanahuja led the way with four goals for Spain as he shot 4/5 on the day. Spain led the entire game and jumped out to an early lead as they led 4-1 at the end of the first.

Greece defeated Serbia 15-11 in the 5th-6th place match while Hungary defeated Montenegro 18-16 in the 7th-8th place match.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!