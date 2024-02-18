Croatia Men Defeat Italy 15-13 In Penalty Shoot-Outs To Win 2024 World Championship

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Italy and Croatia battled it out in the gold medal match. Croatia scored the first goal under a minute into the game but less than 30 seconds later, Italy scored to tie it up. Italy scored two goals to close the first quarter up 3-2. In the second quarter, Croatia’s Jerko Marinic Kragic scored two goals in a row to help Croatia back in the game to tie things up at 5-5 by the end of the second.

Croatia took the lead for about 15 seconds in the third before Italy scored two goals in a row to go up 7-6 before Croatia then scored twice in a row again to go up 8-7. The two alternated goals to begin the fourth. With just under 3 minutes left, the two teams were tied at 10 goals each. Then with 1:40 left, Italy’s Andrea Fondelli scored to go up 11-10. With just five seconds left, Croatia’s Rino Buric scored to tie the game and send it into penalty shootouts.

Croatia won in penalty shoot outs 15-13 to capture gold. The team was led by Konstantin Kharkov who had four goals on the day.

Spain defeated France 14-10 in the bronze medal match. Bernat Sanahuja led the way with four goals for Spain as he shot 4/5 on the day. Spain led the entire game and jumped out to an early lead as they led 4-1 at the end of the first.

Greece defeated Serbia 15-11 in the 5th-6th place match while Hungary defeated Montenegro 18-16 in the 7th-8th place match.