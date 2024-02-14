France Defeats Defending Champs Of Hungary In Quarterfinals

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The quarterfinals and classification matches took place today in Doha for the men.

Highlighting the quarterfinals was the match between France and Hungary as France defeated the defining World Champions of Hungary 11-10. Hungary got out to a quick start as they scored three goals in a row during the first to go up 4-2. Hungary extended their lead to 7-3 by the end of the second quarter. One minute into the third quarter, France struck first and scored three goals compared to Hungary’s one to come back 8-6. With just under five minutes to go in the game, France scored their first of three goals in a row to go from being down 9-7 to then lead 10-9. Hungary scored a goal to tie things up with two minutes left but a goal by France’s Thomas Vernoux with three seconds left pushed France over the reigning world champs.

In another close quarter final game, Italy defeated the defending silver medalists of Greece in an 11-10 game. Greece scored three goals in a row to close the first quarter up 3-1 but Italy fought back scoring five goals in the second to lead 6-5 at half. The teams traded goals in the third and fourth quarters and a goal with 42 seconds left by Italy earned them the win.

Serbia and Croatia were tied at both the end of the first and second quarters. Croatia came out charging in the second half and half a big four-goal fourth quarter to earn the 15-13 win. Loren Fatovic led the day with four goals for Croatia.

Spain won bronze last year and will look to earn another medal this year as they defeated Montenegro 15-12. Goalkeeper Eduardo Lorrio of Spain held Montenegro scoreless in the third quarter while Spain scored five goals, helping them earn a big lead.

In the match for 15th and 16th, South Africa defeated Kazakhstan 11-10. South Africa got out to a 7-3 lead in the first half but a 4-goal third quarter kept Kazakhstan in the game but they came up just short.

Japan defeated Brazil 22-11 in the 13th and 14th place game. Japan’s Yusuke Inaba scored nine goals to lead the team in the win.

In the first of the 9-12 classification matches of the day, Romanis defeated China 9-7. China jumped out to the lead in the first half but a four-goal third quarter put Romania on top. Romania scored all four goals to close the third.

The US defeated Australia 16-10 in the second classification match of the day. The US scored two back to back goals to close the first quarter up 4-3 and never gave up their lead after the first. The US had twice as many shots as Australia did as Austrlia was held to 13 shots while the US took 26.