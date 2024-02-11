Review Your Pick’em Contest Selections for the 2024 Short Course World Championships

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Short Course World Championships in Doha, Qatar are here. With the action about to be underway shortly, it’s time to take a look at our selections in the SwimSwam Pick’em Contest. As usual, this post is going up so those of you entered in the contest can come back to it and check in on your picks. We’ll have this post featured on the SC World Championships event sidebar on the right side of the page, but if you plan on coming back to look at your picks multiple times, it might be a good idea to bookmark this page as well.

Without further ado, here are the selections for the contest with personal information omitted:

The simplest way to find your information will be to use the search function (ctrl + F if you’re on a desktop) to search for your screen name

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also, here is a refresher on how the scoring works for the contest:

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 5 points

3rd – 4 points

4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4 but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.