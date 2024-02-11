2024 Orlando Sectionals Day 3: 14yo Rylee Erisman Earns Another Trials Cut with 4:48 400 IM

2024 SOUTHERN ZONE SOUTH SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 3rd day of the 2024 Southern Zone South Sectional meet in Orlando featured more fast swimming from the Florida pros and club swimmers alike. Laker Swimming 14-year-old Rylee Erisman continued her hot streak, winning the women’s 400 IM in a huge new personal best of 4:48.26. She blew away her previous top time of 4:54.36, which she had set this past summer. Additionally, Erisman picked up yet another Olympic Trials cut with the swim.

Fellow Laker Swimming swimmer Addison Reese took the women’s 200 fly in 2:14.53. Reese, an 18-year-old and future Florida Gator, was just off her career best of 2:13.74, which she just swam at the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville last month.

Similarly, Ryan Erisman, the older brother of Rylee, took the men’s 200 fly in 2:00.74. His swim came in just 0.1 seconds off the 2:00.64 he swam at the Knoxville Pro Swim Series last month, which stands as his PB.

Gator Swim Club 17-year-old Lillie Nesty ripped a new career best of 2:13.50 en route to winning the women’s 200 back tonight. Nesty came into the meet with a top time of 2:16.45, meaning she dropped just shy of 3 seconds with her performance. M0reover, she also dipped just under the Olympic Trials cut of 2:13.59.

Sarasota Sharks 17-year-old and Canadian superstar Summer McIntosh earned a victory in the women’s 100 free tonight, clocking a 54.48. It was a decent swim for McIntosh, sitting just 0.09 seconds off her personal best of 54.39, which she swam last March.

McIntosh then went on to win the next event, the women’s 200 breast, as well. There, she finished in 2:27.23, taking more than 2 seconds off her best time in the event. Coming into today, McIntosh’s top time was a 2:29.56, which she swam at this same Sectional meet last year.

Fast Falcons 26-year-old Grant Sanders picked up a pair of wins on the night, making him the only swimmer on day 3 to do so. Sanders first won the men’s 200 breast in 2:15.38, then went on to take the 400 IM in 4:22.19.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS