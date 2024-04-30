Daily Swim Coach Workout #935

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
10 x 100 @ 1:30 50 choice, 25 UW, 25 choice [3rd 25 underwater breath hold (goal is to consistently make it with 1 breath or less)]. REC
2 minute explanation of next set
3x
2 x 100 @ 1:30 free as 75 g2 scouts honor pinky drill, 25 g5
4 x 50 @ :55 [descend to p100] BLD
2 minute explanation of next set
3x
6 x 25 @ :25, :25, :30, :30, :35, :35 with paddles choice by round
[round 1 – any 3x @ perfect p200] g4
[round 2 – any 3x @ perfect p100] g5
[round 3 – any 3x @ g6] g6
1 x 300 @ 5:00 choice with paddles BLD throughout, 2x fast strokes off wall, 3/4 fast strokes off wall, 4×6 fast strokes off wall by 100s
2 minute explanation of next set
3x
3 x 25 @ :35 kick w/ fins; stop at 15m for 3 sec then blast into finish * BLD *
2 x 50 @ :55 kick w/ fins use 1 paddle as ‘kick board’ BLD
1 x 75 @ 1:40 kick w/ fins g5
1 x 50 @ 2:00 rec
2 minute explanation of next set
6 x 75 @ :55 breathing every 5th g2 [p500 + :03]
1 x 50 @ :55 no breathing requisite, but g5
1 x 50 @ 2:00 rec
4 x 125 @ 1:40 free breathing every 3rd g3 [p500 +:02] w/ paddles
1 x 50 @ 2:00 rec
2 x 250 @ 3:20 free breathing every 3rd g3 [p500 +:01] w/ fins
1 x 50 @ 2:00 rec
1 x 500 @ 6:00 free breathing every 3rd g3 [p500 is goal] w/ paddles and fins
10 x 50 @ 1:00 rec
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
g = gear, gears 1-6
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
