Daily Swim Coach Workout #935

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

10 x 100 @ 1:30 50 choice, 25 UW, 25 choice [3rd 25 underwater breath hold (goal is to consistently make it with 1 breath or less)]. REC

2 minute explanation of next set

3x

2 x 100 @ 1:30 free as 75 g2 scouts honor pinky drill, 25 g5

4 x 50 @ :55 [descend to p100] BLD

2 minute explanation of next set

3x

6 x 25 @ :25, :25, :30, :30, :35, :35 with paddles choice by round

[round 1 – any 3x @ perfect p200] g4

[round 2 – any 3x @ perfect p100] g5

[round 3 – any 3x @ g6] g6

1 x 300 @ 5:00 choice with paddles BLD throughout, 2x fast strokes off wall, 3/4 fast strokes off wall, 4×6 fast strokes off wall by 100s

2 minute explanation of next set

3x

3 x 25 @ :35 kick w/ fins; stop at 15m for 3 sec then blast into finish * BLD *

2 x 50 @ :55 kick w/ fins use 1 paddle as ‘kick board’ BLD

1 x 75 @ 1:40 kick w/ fins g5

1 x 50 @ 2:00 rec

2 minute explanation of next set

6 x 75 @ :55 breathing every 5th g2 [p500 + :03]

1 x 50 @ :55 no breathing requisite, but g5

1 x 50 @ 2:00 rec

4 x 125 @ 1:40 free breathing every 3rd g3 [p500 +:02] w/ paddles

1 x 50 @ 2:00 rec

2 x 250 @ 3:20 free breathing every 3rd g3 [p500 +:01] w/ fins

1 x 50 @ 2:00 rec

1 x 500 @ 6:00 free breathing every 3rd g3 [p500 is goal] w/ paddles and fins

10 x 50 @ 1:00 rec