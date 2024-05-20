Michael Phelps on the Potential of an Olympic Comeback: “It would take five years”

On Sunday, May 19, Michael Phelps sat down with Kristen Welker for a “Meet the Moment” interview on NBC’s Meet the Press. Phelps discussed a myriad of topics ranging from the USOC “not doing everything they can” to put athletes first, Phelps’ mental health, and of course the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
It’s commonplace now that whenever Phelps discusses the Olympics, the 5-time Olympian is asked if he has the itch to get back in the pool himself. Phelps seemed more comfortable with where he’s at in life now, sharing “I think it’s a little different nowadays… I think I’m okay with everything that happened in the past.” Having won 23 Olympic gold medals and 28 overall Olympic medals, Phelps said “looking back, throughout my career there’s nothing else to do. And there’s no passion inside here that’s burning to get me out of bed to do it one more time.”
Knowing what it takes to prepare for an Olympic Games, however, Phelps did indulge in the hypothetical of if he *were* to comeback, and how long it would take him to prepare.
“I know at my old age – I say “old age;” I’ll be 39 this year – it’ll take five years for me to really get back. You know, I think the whole process of physically and mentally preparing for an Olympic Games is challenging. So, for me to be able to give myself the best chance to be able to perform how I would want to, it would take five years.”
This timeline does raise speculation because it essentially perfectly falls on the timeline of the next Olympic Games in 2028, coincidentally in Los Angeles. Throughout his illustrious career, Phelps never got the opportunity to compete at a home Olympics, and LA2028 would be the first (and likely only) opportunity to check that off the box.
However, when Welker doubled down and asked if Phelps was going to come off the sidelines out of retirement, the greatest swimmer of all-time was pretty clear.
“I’ve done it once. I’m not doing it. I’m not going down that way again.”
Would have to be 100 fly and aiming to get a spot in US team, but all odds against him though
Yeah but he could be at masters nationals tomorrow and break
Every record 😂
Everyone knows that Michael Phelps is the greatest Olympian ever and certainly one of the greatest athletes of all time. His career just gets more impressive for anyone who knows swimming and understands what goes into even mediocre (in comparison) performances much less being as dominant for as long as he was.
As fun as it is to speculate… and even with a 5 year preparation time… which races could he possibly target to qualify, much less be competitive in? He’d be just shy of 43 with almost 8 yeras out of the water (if he starts training right away). I think it’d be cool to do something inspiring for his kids to see and experience, but realistically (and… Read more »
“And I’ve only been training for 4, see yall next year”
Phelps 49 100 fly in LA confirmed
Just remembering those celebrations he had in San Antonio 2015 I start sweating through my eyes. That is my favorite memory of Michael Phelps. He went through the worst and got back to his best.
Spot on. I remember watching that 200 fly on deck with Mel and you could feel the magic in the air before the starter beeped. That meet is probably my favorite chapter in the Phelps lore, transparently in part because I got to be there for it
Enter Sandman before the final, drama with LeClos, the ray of sun shining onto Poseidon’s chosen one. Peak Phelps lore.
Given that the whole meet was textile, I think he was at his very best. Not in terms of the number of events he could have swum (Beijing-esque), but in the events he did swim… peak.