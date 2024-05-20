Michael Phelps on the Potential of an Olympic Comeback: “It would take five years”

On Sunday, May 19, Michael Phelps sat down with Kristen Welker for a “Meet the Moment” interview on NBC’s Meet the Press. Phelps discussed a myriad of topics ranging from the USOC “not doing everything they can” to put athletes first, Phelps’ mental health, and of course the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

It’s commonplace now that whenever Phelps discusses the Olympics, the 5-time Olympian is asked if he has the itch to get back in the pool himself. Phelps seemed more comfortable with where he’s at in life now, sharing “I think it’s a little different nowadays… I think I’m okay with everything that happened in the past.” Having won 23 Olympic gold medals and 28 overall Olympic medals, Phelps said “looking back, throughout my career there’s nothing else to do. And there’s no passion inside here that’s burning to get me out of bed to do it one more time.”

Knowing what it takes to prepare for an Olympic Games, however, Phelps did indulge in the hypothetical of if he *were* to comeback, and how long it would take him to prepare.

“I know at my old age – I say “old age;” I’ll be 39 this year – it’ll take five years for me to really get back. You know, I think the whole process of physically and mentally preparing for an Olympic Games is challenging. So, for me to be able to give myself the best chance to be able to perform how I would want to, it would take five years.”

This timeline does raise speculation because it essentially perfectly falls on the timeline of the next Olympic Games in 2028, coincidentally in Los Angeles. Throughout his illustrious career, Phelps never got the opportunity to compete at a home Olympics, and LA2028 would be the first (and likely only) opportunity to check that off the box.

However, when Welker doubled down and asked if Phelps was going to come off the sidelines out of retirement, the greatest swimmer of all-time was pretty clear.

“I’ve done it once. I’m not doing it. I’m not going down that way again.”