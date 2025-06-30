Looking for a job in swimming? Go here to see 245 Swim Jobs.

Assistant Coach – Men’s & Women’s Swimming

Join our team and have the opportunity to coach and lead a combined Ivy League team on the rise that possess a collaborative, passionate, and tenacious staff. We are looking to add a self-starter; someone with interest recruiting high-level swimmers who are also scholars, has strong deck personality.

Head Age Group Coach

Wichita Swim Club is seeking an experienced and enthusiastic Head Age Group Coach. Wichita Swim Club, located in Wichita, Kansas and founded in 1954, is home to approximately 300 athletes ranging from entry-level swimmers to Junior National level competitors.

Assistant Swimming Coach

Rockhurst University is seeking applications for a full time Assistant Swimming Coach (men and women). Founded by the Jesuits in 1910, Rockhurst is a comprehensive university that offers more than fifty undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs taught by nationally recognized faculty. Rockhurst emphasizes learning, leadership, and service.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Under general supervision the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach provides leadership and direction for the men’s and women’s swim programs. Key responsibilities will include the recruitment and development of student-athletes, while contributing to the overall educational mission of the University.

Head Coach, IFLY Swim Club – Recreational Services

The Head Coach for the Iowa Flyers Swim Club serves as a valued member of the Recreational Services team, overseeing the operations, programming, and administration for the Recreational Services Iowa Flyers Club (IFLY).

Assistant Swim Coach

Smoky Mountain Aquatic Club (SMAC), based in Waynesville, North Carolina, is seeking applications for the position of part-time Assistant Coach. We are a non-profit program that is run by a volunteer parent board which meets each month.

Swimming Coordinator

Are you a highly motivated and experienced swimming teacher looking to take the next step in your career? Hamilton Aquatics Swimming and Training is seeking a Swimming Coordinator to manage and deliver our Learn to Swim programme in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Race Club Seeks Full Time Coach

The Race Club teaches the most advanced science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology. We achieve this through our swim camps, online subscription (consultation) and private lessons. We are currently seeking a full time coaching position.

Assistant Swim Coach

Chinook Aquatic Club is seeking a passionate and reliable Assistant Swim Coach to join our team at the Renton location, working with our age group swimmers in the Bronze, Silver, and Gold groups. This is a part-time position.

Glacier Swim Club Head Coach Position in Juneau, AK

Glacier Swim Club (GSC) is a year-round USA Swimming-affiliated competitive swim team located in beautiful Juneau, Alaska. We are a well-established nonprofit corporation (founded in 1973) with ~200 active club members. We have a proud tradition of competitive excellence, community engagement, and athlete development.

Assistant Swimming Coach

Duke University is seeking qualified candidates for the Assistant Swimming Coach Position with an efficient work-ethic and strong administrative skill set. This position will have an administrative focus in addition to assisting with the coaching of a Division I Swimming and Diving Program.

Part-Time Senior Assistant Swim Coach

Germantown Academy is an independent, coeducational, college preparatory day school located on a beautiful 126-acre campus in the Fort Washington suburbs near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The school serves more than 1,200 students in grades PK-12.

Co-Director of Age Group Competitive Swimming (10 & Under)

Katy Aquatics is looking for an experienced and enthusiastic Co-Director of Age Group Competitive Swimming to oversee and guide our 10 & Under competitive swim program. This is a leadership role within the organization that focuses on developing swimmers, mentoring coaches, and building strong relationships with families and the community.

Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming

The George Washington University Department of Athletics and Recreation, an NCAA Division I member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, actively engages our students, our campus community, our alumni, and our fans through the spirit of healthy living and competition.

TITANS Swim Academy Manager

As the TAC TITANS Swim Academy Manager, the successful candidate will be accountable for leading team-oriented efforts to build a highly functional and dependable learn to swim Academy. The TITANS Swim Academy team consists of supervisors and swimming instructors. Establishing and maintaining a culture of teamwork, customer service and water safety is of the upmost importance to the success of the TAC TITANS Swim Academy Manager.

Recruiting Coordinator/Assistant Swimming Coach

The Core Values of LSU Athletics define who we are and what we do. They are: Excellence, Integrity, Authenticity, Perseverance, Respect, Fairness, Growth, and Service. They are the support system that sustains our success. These values work together, constantly collaborating and combining to secure our future and drive our unending work to create transformational change – for our student-athletes, for our athletics community, and for the millions across the world who know and love these three letters.

Full Time Assistant Coach – YMCA of the Roses

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit, charitable organization committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Swim Team Assistant Coach at the YMCA of the Roses creates a safe and positive atmosphere that welcomes and respects all individuals while promoting and maintaining the safety of all aquatic facility users in accordance with YMCA policies and procedures.

Club Wolverine – Head Coach Position

Club Wolverine (CW) is a nationally respected USA Swimming club with a proud tradition of excellence in athlete development and competitive success. CW has produced Olympians, national champions, and collegiate standouts, while fostering a positive and inclusive environment for swimmers of all levels.We are committed to cultivating champions in the water through thoughtful coaching, respectful interaction, and a safe sport environment.

Assistant Coach 10 & Unders

Texas Ford Aquatics (TFA) is seeking an enthusiastic, full-time Assistant Age Group Coach with primary responsibilities coaching our 10 & Under swimmers in our USA Swimming program. TFA is a privately owned, coach-led club located in Frisco, TX — repeatedly recognized as one of the best places to live and raise a family in America.

Full Time Lead Coach

The Woodlands Swim Team (TWST), located just north of Houston, Texas, is seeking a passionate, experienced, and energetic Lead Age Group Coach to join our full-time coaching staff. We’re looking for a coach who is excited to contribute to a tradition of excellence that spans more than 50 years.

Director of Aquatics and Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach, Penn State Altoona

The Director of Aquatics & Head Coach of Swimming is a dual-role leadership position responsible for both the management of all aquatics programming and facilities, and the strategic oversight of the university’s intercollegiate swimming program. This position requires a dynamic leader capable of balancing coaching excellence with operational and business acumen.

Colorado School of Mines: Full Time Asst Swim Coach (M/W)

Looking for applicants who have 2-3+ years of coaching experience at a high level, preference to those with experience at a high-academic institution and/or with high-academic students. Will be responsible for managing men’s recruiting, equipment, travel and coaching a group (tbd based on experience).

Assistant Swimming Coach

Randolph-Macon College, an NCAA Division III coed institution and member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, invites applicants for a 12-month, full-time Assistant Swimming Coach.

Full Time 10 and Under Age Group Coach Opportunity

We are looking for a passionate and organized Age Group Coach to lead and develop some of our top 10-and-under swimmers and other age group athletes at one of our sites. This role is a crucial part of our coaching staff, working closely with the Head Age Group Coach, Site National Team Coach, and Head Coach to cultivate technically efficient and competitive swimmers.

PEAQ Assistant Swim Coach – Canon McMillian

Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics (PEAQ) is the largest swim club in Allegheny Mountain, operating out of locations at Canon McMillian High School and Upper St. Clair High School. As a Safe Sport Recognized member of USA Swimming, PEAQ offers comprehensive year-round competitive swim programs.

Head Coach

The Front Range Barracudas Swim Team (CUDA) is seeking a motivated, experienced, and visionary Head Coach to lead our year-round, USA Swimming-affiliated club. With approximately 270 swimmers, CUDA is a vibrant and growing program dedicated to competitive success, personal development, and a positive team environment.

Assistant Coach

Legacy Aquatics – Oregon City Swim Team (LA-OR) is currently looking for an experienced assistant coach to work with multiple development squads from Age Group to High School. Practices would generally be at either the Oregon City Pool or the Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge pool.

Full-Time Age Group Coach

Alto Swim Club is looking for a full-time coach to join our close-knit coaching team and community. The Coach will lead two of our 14 & Under groups, and assist with multiple other groups in our Age Group program. The coach will be involved in all aspects of team development and management. A typical week will include approximately 25 hours of on-deck coaching and 15 hours of administrative duties.

Associate Director of Competitive Aquatics

The YMCA of Upper Palmetto is a 12 branch, mid-size YMCA association that serves the upstate area of South Carolina (York, Lancaster and Chester counties) just south of Charlotte, NC.

Associate Head Coach

North Bay Aquatics Coaches Character & Excellence Through Competitive Swimming. We believe our holistic approach creates the optimal environment for success—both in and out of the water.

Aquatics Manager

The Denver Athletic Club is searching for a full-time Aquatics Manager! The Aquatics Manager will be the director and supervisor of all pool operations and aquatic programming.

Millsaps College – Assistant Swim Coach

The Assistant Swim Coach supports the head coach by sharing responsibility for the success of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program at Millsaps College. This position supports Millsaps’ NCAA Division III intercollegiate swimming program including recruiting, training, and coaching athletes, assisting with fundraising to augment the program budget and providing support to the Department of Athletics.

Assistant Coach, Women’s Swimming and Diving, Northern Arizona University

The assistant coach for women’s swimming is a twelve-month position which will report to the Head Swimming and Diving Coach. Responsibilities include assisting the Head Coach with all aspects of running a Division I women’s swimming and diving program, to include, but not limited to recruiting, on-deck coaching, dry-land conditioning, meet management, travel coordination, equipment ordering and maintenance, development of seasonal plan, alumni relations, and adherence to NCAA, Big Sky, MPSF and NAU rules.

Interim Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Coach

The Interim Head Coach – Men’s & Women’s Swim and Dive (Part-Time) is responsible for leading and managing all aspects of the program during the interim period. This role focuses on coaching, recruitment, compliance, and supporting student-athlete development within the scope of a part-time position.

USA Swim Team in Western NC Head Coach

The Head Coach is responsible for leading all aspects of a year-round, competitive swim team operated by a non-profit, parent board-run organization. The team serves swimmers of all levels, from novice to advanced, and emphasizes athletic development, team unity, and community engagement.

Executive Director of Swimming Wichita Swim Club

The Executive Director/Director of Swimming is responsible for leading the competitive swimming program while also managing the overall operations and strategic direction of the club, furthering our vision of “Building the Champions of Tomorrow Through Excellence in Swimming”.

Assistant Swim Coach and Assistant Director of Aquatics

This full-time position serves in the dual capacity of Assistant Swim Coach and Assistant Director of Aquatics. The role involves both coaching responsibilities for the men’s and women’s swim teams and operational oversight of the Kline Center pool.

Head Age Group Coach

Responsible for providing quality instructional training / coaching to program participants. Persons in this position must closely adhere to the YMCA of the USA guidelines for competitive coaching and swimming. This person assists in the oversight of all swim team functions assisting the Swim Team Director.

SwimSwam Is Hiring a Full-Time Writer!

SwimSwam is looking for a writer and swim database coordinator to join the staff on a full-time basis to help cover the news of swimming.

HEAD SWIM COACH – Lynchburg, VA

Crosswhite Aquatic Club is seeking a dedicated and dynamic Head Swim Coach to lead our competitive swimming program. We are committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment where swimmers of all backgrounds and abilities can thrive. Our ideal candidate will bring a passion for coaching, strong leadership skills, and the ability to develop swimmers at all levels while maintaining good standing with USA Swimming and upholding Safe Sport principles.

Associate Head Coach – Tide Swimming (VA)

The Associate Head Coach plays a pivotal role in advancing the club’s mission and competitive success. Working collaboratively with the Head Coach, this leadership position is instrumental in executing the strategic vision and the competitive swimming program.

Senior Lead, Swim Torrance

Swim Torrance is seeking an experienced and motivated Senior Lead Coach to lead our top senior-level training group and help guide the development of national-level athletes. This position will play a key role in shaping the performance pathway across the Senior and Age Group programs by collaborating with the Head Coach, Pre-Senior, Age Group, Shark Leads, and our Strength & Conditioning Coach to ensure consistent technical and performance development across all levels.

Head Age Group Coach

Under the direction and guidance of the Head Coach, this coach will develop and lead the direction of the Age Group program and serve as a Lead Coach of 2 practice groups with the 13-14, 11-12 and/or 9-10 year old practice groups, as assigned by the Head Coach.

Swimming – Girls – Head Coach – Appleton East High School 2025-26 school year

Appleton East High School, situated in Appleton, Wisconsin, is part of a three-high- school district and serves approximately 1,250 students. The high school offers a diverse array of 70 co-curricular activities and a wide range of academic courses for student engagement.

Chattahoochee Gold Full Time High Performance Coach

Chattahoochee Gold is a growing coach owned top 50 VCC team located in the north suburbs of Atlanta GA. We have 3 sites and roughly 800 swimmers on the team of all levels up to Olympic Trials. We are looking to hire a full time staff member to join the Gold Family at either our Cumming, GA or Woodstock, GA Location. An ideal candidate would have a proven track record of success with swimmers in the 10-16 age range.

Assistant Swim Coach & Pool Manager

The Assistant Swim Coach and Pool Manager assists in the coaching duties of the NCAA D-III Swimming and Diving program in accordance and compliance with NCAA, North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) and The College of Wooster policies and regulations.

Swim Team Head Coach

The Cheshire Community YMCA is seeking a passionate and experienced Head Swim Coach to lead our year-round competitive swim team.

Head Age Group Swim Coach – San Clemente Aquatics Team

San Clemente Aquatics Team (SCAT), a USA Swimming-affiliated club in beautiful South Orange County CA, is seeking an experienced and passionate Head Age Group Coach to lead our top developmental training group (ages 11–14). SCAT serves over 250 athletes ranging from National-level competitors to entry-level swimmers and is known for its athlete-centric, IM-based training philosophy.

Arlington Aquatic Club Manager

The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), Athletic and Facility Services Division (AFS) is seeking an Arlington Aquatic Club (AAC) Manager to manage AAC’s annual swim program. AAC is Arlington County’s competitive swim program of over 600 swimmers (ages 7 -18 years old) designed for a wide range of skill levels.

Assistant Coach, Swim and Dive

Develops a fundamental knowledge and maintains compliance of rules and regulations governing intercollegiate athletics while working within the department’s rules, regulations, and policies.

Assistant Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming

The Rollins College Athletics Department welcomes applications for a Men’s & Women’s Swimming Assistant Coach! The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach reports to the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach and is responsible for assisting the Head Coach in carrying out all activities necessary to accomplish the objectives of this sport within the guidelines of the NCAA, Sunshine State Conference and Rollins College.

