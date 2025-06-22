Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maxine Parker on Continuing Swim Career After NCAA: “It was pretty easy to stay motivated”

After finishing up her NCAA career as an NCAA Champion, Maxine Parker was still motivated to push herself to be her best in the pool. Swimming at the US Nationals in Indianapolis, she qualified for two A-Finals in the 50 and 100 free. Going a PB in the 50 free (24.41, 5th) and near PB in the 100 free (53.56, 7th), the UVA grad will now swim both individual events at the World University Games in Berlin next month.

