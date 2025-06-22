16-Yr-Old Shin Ohashi Does It Again, Blasts 59.03 LCM 100 Breast

80th OSAKA HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, June 20th – Sunday, June 22nd

LCM (50m)

Results

16-year-old Shin Ohashi already blew our minds on day one of the 80th Osaka High School Swimming Championships, firing off a new World Junior Record of 2:07.27 in the men’s 200m breaststroke.

But the teen wasn’t done, producing a monster outing of 59.03 to take the 100m breaststroke tonight.

Beating his competitors by over 4 seconds, Ohashi blasted a new Japanese National High School Record, hacking over half a second off the previous benchmark of 59.56. That former record was set by Yamaguchi Kanhiro over 12 years ago in 2012.

As a reminder, Ohashi led his 2:07.27 200m breast outing with a spicy 1:00.53, so we had a feeling something special was about to go down in this shorter distance.

Ohashi’s 59.03 fell just .02 outside of the longstanding World Junior Record of 59.01 Italian Olympic medalist Nicolo Martinenghi put on the books at the 2017 World Junior Championships when he was 18.

Splits for Ohashi’s 59.03 included 27.35/31.68 to become his nation’s 3rd-fastest performer in history, again, at just 16 years of age.

Top 5 Japanese Men’s LCM 100 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

Yasuhiro Koseki – 58.78, 2018 Kosuke Kitajima – 58.90, 2012 Shin Ohashi – 59.03, 2025 Shoa Sato – 59.18, 2021 Yamato Fukasawa – 59.24, 2025

Entering this competition, Ohashi’s season-best and lifetime best checked in at the 59.88 logged at the Canet stop of the 2025 Mare Nostrum Tour. That took place at the end of May, so in a matter of just weeks, Ohashi found a way to drop .85 off that stellar performance to now rank 4th in the world.

Prior to that performance, at this year’s Japan World Championship Trials, Ohashi turned in a mark of 1:00.64 to take the B-Final.

While the Japanese men historically have had major success in the 200m breaststroke, including 3 former world record holders, the nation hasn’t had a consistently solid 100m breastroker since the days of Olympic champion Kosuke Kitajima and later Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist Yasuhiro Koseki.

Ohashi’s rapid emergence is a positive sign for Japan, both from an individual perspective as well as from a medley relay standpoint.

As we reported, Ohashi did not make the nation’s roster for Singapore but will be present at the World Junior Championships.