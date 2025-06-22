Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Japanese 16-Yr-Old Yumeki Kojima Clocks 4:11.67 LCM 400 IM

79th AICHI PREFECTURAL HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING COMPETITION

  • Saturday, June 21st & Sunday, June 22nd
  • Aquarena Toyohashi, Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture
  • LCM (50m)
While Japanese teenager Shin Ohashi is wreaking havoc in the men’s breaststroke events this weekend, another 16-year-old did damage in the 400m IM.

Competing at the 79th Aichi Prefectural High School Swimming Competition, fellow 16-year-old Yumeki Kojima blasted a new lifetime best of 4:11.67 to take the gold and beat the field by over 20 seconds.

Kojima’s previous career-swiftest performance entering this two-day competition sat at the 4:17.42 he notched at last year’s Japanese High School Championships. That means he hacked nearly 6 seconds off his previous PB en route to becoming Japan’s 10th-best performer of all time.

Splits for Kojima’s 4:11.67 are below.

Japanese Men’s Top 10 LCM 400 IM Performers All-Time

  1. Kosuke Hagino – 4:06.05, 2016
  2. Daiya Seto – 4:06.09, 2020
  3. Tomoyuki Matsushita – 4:08.61, 2025
  4. Asaki Nishikawa – 4:09.63, 2025
  5. Kosuke Makino – 4:09.19, 2025
  6. Tomoru Honda – 4:09.98, 2023
  7. Yuya Horihata – 4:10.52, 2012
  8. Takeharu Fujimori – 4:10.90, 2017
  9. Kaito Tabuchi – 4:11.15, 2024
  10. Yumeki Kojima – 4:11.67, 2025

The teen checks in as Japan’s 4th-best performer of 2025, a year which has already seen Olympic silver medalist Tomoyuki Matsushita, Asaki Nishikawa and Kosuke Makino make dents in the nation’s all-time rankings.

In terms of the Japanese High School National Record, that remains at the 4:08.94 Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino put on the books at the 2012 Olympic Games.

For additional perspective, 16-year-old Kojima’s 4:11.67 performance would represent a new United States National Age Group Record, destroying the 4:14.73 Olympic medalist Carson Foster established in 2018. That overtook Olympic legend Michael Phelps‘ previous age group standard of 4:15.20 logged in 2001.

Kojima now ranks 12th in the world on the season.

The teen will be competing at this year’s World Junior Championships. His time tonight would have rendered him the silver medalist at the 2023 edition of the championships.

