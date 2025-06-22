Japanese 16-Yr-Old Yumeki Kojima Clocks 4:11.67 LCM 400 IM

79th AICHI PREFECTURAL HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING COMPETITION
- Saturday, June 21st & Sunday, June 22nd
- Aquarena Toyohashi, Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture
- LCM (50m)
- Results
While Japanese teenager Shin Ohashi is wreaking havoc in the men’s breaststroke events this weekend, another 16-year-old did damage in the 400m IM.
Competing at the 79th Aichi Prefectural High School Swimming Competition, fellow 16-year-old Yumeki Kojima blasted a new lifetime best of 4:11.67 to take the gold and beat the field by over 20 seconds.
Kojima’s previous career-swiftest performance entering this two-day competition sat at the 4:17.42 he notched at last year’s Japanese High School Championships. That means he hacked nearly 6 seconds off his previous PB en route to becoming Japan’s 10th-best performer of all time.
Splits for Kojima’s 4:11.67 are below.
Japanese Men’s Top 10 LCM 400 IM Performers All-Time
- Kosuke Hagino – 4:06.05, 2016
- Daiya Seto – 4:06.09, 2020
- Tomoyuki Matsushita – 4:08.61, 2025
- Asaki Nishikawa – 4:09.63, 2025
- Kosuke Makino – 4:09.19, 2025
- Tomoru Honda – 4:09.98, 2023
- Yuya Horihata – 4:10.52, 2012
- Takeharu Fujimori – 4:10.90, 2017
- Kaito Tabuchi – 4:11.15, 2024
- Yumeki Kojima – 4:11.67, 2025
The teen checks in as Japan’s 4th-best performer of 2025, a year which has already seen Olympic silver medalist Tomoyuki Matsushita, Asaki Nishikawa and Kosuke Makino make dents in the nation’s all-time rankings.
In terms of the Japanese High School National Record, that remains at the 4:08.94 Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino put on the books at the 2012 Olympic Games.
For additional perspective, 16-year-old Kojima’s 4:11.67 performance would represent a new United States National Age Group Record, destroying the 4:14.73 Olympic medalist Carson Foster established in 2018. That overtook Olympic legend Michael Phelps‘ previous age group standard of 4:15.20 logged in 2001.
Kojima now ranks 12th in the world on the season.
2024-2025 LCM Men 400 IM
MARCHAND
4:07.11
|2
|Bobby
FINKE
|USA
|4:07.46
|06/05
|3
|Carson
Foster
|USA
|4:07.92
|06/06
|4
|TOMOYUKI
MATSUSHITA
|JPN
|4:08.61
|03/20
|5
|ASAKI
NISHIKAWA
|JPN
|4:09.63
|03/20
|6
|Rex
MAURER
|USA
|4:09.65
|06/05
|7
|KOSUKE
MAKINO
|JPN
|4:09.79
|03/20
|8
|Wang
Shun
|CHN
|4:10.64
|05/24
|9
|Gasa
Nishikawa
|JPN
|4:10.80
|06/07
|10
|Ilya
Borodin
|RUS
|4:11.39
|04/17
|11
|Max
Litchfield
|GBR
|4:11.59
|04/16
|12
|Zhang
Zhanshuo
|CHN
|4:11.86
|05/24
The teen will be competing at this year’s World Junior Championships. His time tonight would have rendered him the silver medalist at the 2023 edition of the championships.