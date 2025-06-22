Japanese 16-Yr-Old Yumeki Kojima Clocks 4:11.67 LCM 400 IM

79th AICHI PREFECTURAL HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING COMPETITION

Saturday, June 21st & Sunday, June 22nd

Aquarena Toyohashi, Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture

LCM (50m)

Results

While Japanese teenager Shin Ohashi is wreaking havoc in the men’s breaststroke events this weekend, another 16-year-old did damage in the 400m IM.

Competing at the 79th Aichi Prefectural High School Swimming Competition, fellow 16-year-old Yumeki Kojima blasted a new lifetime best of 4:11.67 to take the gold and beat the field by over 20 seconds.

Kojima’s previous career-swiftest performance entering this two-day competition sat at the 4:17.42 he notched at last year’s Japanese High School Championships. That means he hacked nearly 6 seconds off his previous PB en route to becoming Japan’s 10th-best performer of all time.

Splits for Kojima’s 4:11.67 are below.

Japanese Men’s Top 10 LCM 400 IM Performers All-Time

Kosuke Hagino – 4:06.05, 2016 Daiya Seto – 4:06.09, 2020 Tomoyuki Matsushita – 4:08.61, 2025 Asaki Nishikawa – 4:09.63, 2025 Kosuke Makino – 4:09.19, 2025 Tomoru Honda – 4:09.98, 2023 Yuya Horihata – 4:10.52, 2012 Takeharu Fujimori – 4:10.90, 2017 Kaito Tabuchi – 4:11.15, 2024 Yumeki Kojima – 4:11.67, 2025

The teen checks in as Japan’s 4th-best performer of 2025, a year which has already seen Olympic silver medalist Tomoyuki Matsushita, Asaki Nishikawa and Kosuke Makino make dents in the nation’s all-time rankings.

In terms of the Japanese High School National Record, that remains at the 4:08.94 Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino put on the books at the 2012 Olympic Games.

For additional perspective, 16-year-old Kojima’s 4:11.67 performance would represent a new United States National Age Group Record, destroying the 4:14.73 Olympic medalist Carson Foster established in 2018. That overtook Olympic legend Michael Phelps‘ previous age group standard of 4:15.20 logged in 2001.

Kojima now ranks 12th in the world on the season.

2024-2025 LCM Men 400 IM Leon FRA

MARCHAND 2 Bobby

FINKE USA 4:07.46 3 Carson

Foster USA 4:07.92 4 TOMOYUKI

MATSUSHITA JPN 4:08.61 5 ASAKI

NISHIKAWA JPN 4:09.63 6 Rex

MAURER USA 4:09.65 7 KOSUKE

MAKINO JPN 4:09.79 8 Wang

Shun CHN 4:10.64 9 Gasa

Nishikawa JPN 4:10.80 10 Ilya

Borodin RUS 4:11.39 11 Max

Litchfield GBR 4:11.59 12 Zhang

Zhanshuo CHN 4:11.86 View Top 26»

The teen will be competing at this year’s World Junior Championships. His time tonight would have rendered him the silver medalist at the 2023 edition of the championships.