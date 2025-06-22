Tribuntsov Downs Two Estonian National Records

2025 ESTONIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 18th – June 20th

Tartu, Estonia

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2025 Estonian Swimming Championships wrapped up recently, with the three-day competition seeing two national records bite the dust.

Both records went down at the hands of 30-year-old former USC Trojan Ralf Tribuntsov.

Tribuntsov stopped the clock at a time of 49.39 to establish a new Estonian benchmark in the men’s 100m freestyle.

His performance not only erased his own former personal best of 49.88 from way back in 2013, but it also overwrote the former national record of 49.44 Daniel Zaitsev put on the books in 2019.

Tribuntsov’s other victim was the men’s 50m backstroke where he struck gold in a new national record-setting swim of 24.87.

That outing sliced .02 off his own PB and Estonian benchmark of 24.89 he logged last year. His performance ranks him just outside the list of top 25 performers in the world on the season.

Tribuntsov is having a successful 2025, having already notched a new national mark in the men’s 50m free (22.07) while competing at the AP Race International last month.

All told, Tribuntsov owns four individual Estonian LCM national records and three SCM national marks.