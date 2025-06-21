Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-Yr-Old Shin Ohashi Scorches 2:07.27 200 Breast World Junior Record

Comments: 9
by Retta Race 9

June 21st, 2025 Asia, International, News, Records

80th OSAKA HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Friday, June 20th – Sunday, June 22nd
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results

16-year-old Shin Ohashi of Japan ripped a new World Junior Record in the men’s 200m breaststroke while competing on day one of the 80th Osaka High School Swimming Championships.

Beating the field by over 8 seconds, Ohashi crushed a winning time of 2:07.27.

That hacked his previous personal best to bits, with his former PB resting at the 2:08.89 put on the books just last month while competing on the Mare Nostrum Tour. That maintained the World Junior Championships-bound in his slot as the fastest 16-year-old 200m breaststroker of all time.

With this 2:07.27 performance, however, Shin took things to an entirely new level, wiping out the previous officially recognized World Junior Record of 2:08.01 China’s world champion Dong Zhihao established in 2023.

Faster than that was countryman and world record holder Qin Haiyang‘s unofficially recognized WJR of 2:07.35 notched in 2017.

Shin beat both those standards en route to now rank #2 in the world. In fact, Japan now occupies 4 slots among the top 5 performers this season.

2024-2025 LCM Men 200 Breast

YAMATOJPN
FUKASAWA
02/15
2:07.24
2Qin
Haiyang 		CHN2:07.4403/22
3IPPEI
WATANABE 		JPN2:07.5302/15
4Yu
Hanaguruma		JPN2:07.9303/22
5Caspar
Corbeau		NED2:08.2105/26
View Top 26»

All-Time Top 5 Male 16-Year-Old 200 Breaststrokers (LCM)

  1. Shin Ohashi, Japan – 2:07.27 (2025)
  2. Josh Matheny, United States – 2:09.40 (2019)
  3. Ippei Miyamoto, Japan – 2:10.51 (2016)
  4. Daniel Gyurta, Hungary – 2:10.75 (2004)
  5. Matthew Wilson, Australia – 2:11.23 (2015)

Splits for Ohashi’s newest 2:07.27 eye-popping effort against his former quickest efforts are below, including a monster opening 100m of 1:00.53. His time ranks as the 18th-fastest performance in history.

Ohashi’s New 2:07.27 WJR Ohashi’s Former 2:08.89 PB Dong Zhihao‘s Former 2:08.47 WJR
28.23 28.98 29.30
32.30 33.25 33.31
32.91 33.58 33.75
33.83 33.08 32.11

For additional perspective, Shin’s 2:07.27 WJR would have claimed bronze at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Japan is no stranger to having an arsenal of 200m breaststroke among its elite stable. In recent history, the nation has had three world record holders in the event, with Olympic champion Kosuke Kitajima, Akihiro Yamaguchi and Ippei Watanabe, the latter of whom is still active and ranks 4th in the world at the moment.

SwimSteve
2 minutes ago

comment image

Classic

Last edited 1 minute ago by SwimSteve
Dorito
23 minutes ago

video?

Thomas The Tank Engine
49 minutes ago

Japan + record breaking young male breaststroker = iconic duo

trollstyle
53 minutes ago

japan would probably win a 4×200 br relay

emmie
Reply to  trollstyle
50 minutes ago

“probably?” who is beating them lol

trollstyle
54 minutes ago

this is insane. how did he drop 1.5s in a month! kinda sad that he didnt make world champs tho

snailSpace
Reply to  trollstyle
42 minutes ago

He’s 16.

PFA
1 hour ago

Maybe he can become the first jr under 2:07? Either way this kid is fast and I wouldn’t be shocked if he went under 59 seconds in the 100.

Konner Scott
1 hour ago

Man, if he can go out just as fast and find a way to close that last 50, he’ll be extremely dangerous. He’ll be a fun one to watch the next few years.

