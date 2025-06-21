16-Yr-Old Shin Ohashi Scorches 2:07.27 200 Breast World Junior Record

80th OSAKA HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, June 20th – Sunday, June 22nd

LCM (50m)

Results

16-year-old Shin Ohashi of Japan ripped a new World Junior Record in the men’s 200m breaststroke while competing on day one of the 80th Osaka High School Swimming Championships.

Beating the field by over 8 seconds, Ohashi crushed a winning time of 2:07.27.

That hacked his previous personal best to bits, with his former PB resting at the 2:08.89 put on the books just last month while competing on the Mare Nostrum Tour. That maintained the World Junior Championships-bound in his slot as the fastest 16-year-old 200m breaststroker of all time.

With this 2:07.27 performance, however, Shin took things to an entirely new level, wiping out the previous officially recognized World Junior Record of 2:08.01 China’s world champion Dong Zhihao established in 2023.

Faster than that was countryman and world record holder Qin Haiyang‘s unofficially recognized WJR of 2:07.35 notched in 2017.

Shin beat both those standards en route to now rank #2 in the world. In fact, Japan now occupies 4 slots among the top 5 performers this season.

All-Time Top 5 Male 16-Year-Old 200 Breaststrokers (LCM)

Shin Ohashi, Japan – 2:07.27 (2025) Josh Matheny, United States – 2:09.40 (2019) Ippei Miyamoto, Japan – 2:10.51 (2016) Daniel Gyurta, Hungary – 2:10.75 (2004) Matthew Wilson, Australia – 2:11.23 (2015)

Splits for Ohashi’s newest 2:07.27 eye-popping effort against his former quickest efforts are below, including a monster opening 100m of 1:00.53. His time ranks as the 18th-fastest performance in history.

Ohashi’s New 2:07.27 WJR Ohashi’s Former 2:08.89 PB Dong Zhihao‘s Former 2:08.47 WJR 28.23 28.98 29.30 32.30 33.25 33.31 32.91 33.58 33.75 33.83 33.08 32.11

For additional perspective, Shin’s 2:07.27 WJR would have claimed bronze at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Japan is no stranger to having an arsenal of 200m breaststroke among its elite stable. In recent history, the nation has had three world record holders in the event, with Olympic champion Kosuke Kitajima, Akihiro Yamaguchi and Ippei Watanabe, the latter of whom is still active and ranks 4th in the world at the moment.