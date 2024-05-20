Ohio State Head Coach Bill Dorenkott Covers 33 Years In College Swimming

Coach Bill Dorenkott, The Ohio State Director of Swimming and Diving, unpacks 33 years of coaching, 28 of them as a college head coach. Bill grew up very middle class, the first in his family to go to college. Bill’s roots run deep in the sport, swimming at Cleveland State and captaining the team while winning 15 conference championship titles. Perhaps more importantly, CSU is where Bill met his wife, who is also a swimmer. Bill has been a head swimming coach at Ashland, Penn State, and now he’s been building the Buckeyes into a DI contender. Bill unpacks the wisdom he’s learned, his recruiting philosophy, and gets into the details of significant wins and losses, most recently at the 2024 Big Ten Championships.

Near the end of the podcast, Bill touches on his camps and clinics, sharing why he runs them and how they’ve grown over time. See the 2024 Ohio State Swimming Gold Medal Camps and Clinics for more details.

