2024 Ohio State Swimming Gold Medal Camps and Clinics – Sign Up Today

These clinics will provide each camper with the best opportunity to enhance their skills while focusing on the technical details of each stroke from a Gold Medal producing program and staff.
McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion
Learn From The Best
Bill Dorenkott, who has over 30 years of experience as a head coach at the collegiate level, enters his 16th overall season at Ohio State in 2023-24; he enters his seventh season as the Director of Swimming & Diving after spending nine seasons working with the women’s team exclusively. His programs are among the best, if not the best, in the Big Ten Conference. Consider:
The 2022-23 women’s team won its fourth consecutive Big Ten championship and earned its best program finish (sixth) at the NCAA Championships;
- The 2022-23 men’s team finished second at the conference championship;
- Each program has finished in the Top 3 at the Big Ten championships for six consecutive years; and
- Dorenkott was named the women’s swimming coach of the year last year, his fourth such honor in as many years and fourth of his career;
- Dorenkott is the longest tenured coach in the Big Ten, entering his 29th season within the conference.
Dorenkott has also guided the women’s team to eight Top 20 finishes at the NCAA championships, including a program-best sixth in 2023, and he has coached the men’s program to a Top 10 finish four times.
Dorenkott has guided seven teams to Big Ten championships, including the Penn State women three times – in 2002, 2005 and 2006 – in addition to the Ohio State women in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Ages: Ages 8 to 18
Location: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion
Camp Staff: Campers will be coached by Director of Swimming & Diving, Bill Dorenkott
These clinics will give each camper the best opportunity to showcase their skills while developing more technique with each stroke from a Gold Medal caliber program. Learn from one of the best, Coach Bill Dorenkott, your Big Ten Conference Swimming Coach of the year. Sign up for one, or sign up for all four! Sunday April 28th – Freestyle, Saturday May 4th – Breaststroke, Sunday May 12th – Backstroke, Sunday May 19th – Butterfly.
Check-in: 11:30am
Instruction: 12:00pm-2:30pm
Monday, June 3 – Thursday, June 6: Resident and Commuter Camp
Friday, June 7 – Sunday, June 9: High Performance Clinic
Monday, June 10 – Thursday, June 13: Resident & Commuter Camp
Friday, June 14 – Sunday, June 16: High Performance Clinic
Monday, June 17 – Thursday, June 20: Resident & Commuter Camp
Friday, June 21 – Sunday, 23: High Performance Clinic
Ages: Resident and Commuter Camp: 12 – 18 years old
High Performance Clinic: 8 – 18 years old
Location: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion
These clinics will give each camper the best opportunity to showcase their skills while developing more technique with each stroke from a Gold Medal caliber program. Camp will be headquartered at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion located at 1847 Neil Avenue Columbus, OH 43210. The check-in location will be in the McCorkle Lobby.
Check-ins: 9:30am on the following dates:
Monday, June 3
Friday, June 7
Monday, June 10
Friday, June 14
Monday, June 17
Friday, June 21
Welcome Remarks: 10:30am
Instruction: 10:30am-12:30pm, 1:15pm-3:15pm
Check-out: 4:00pm for Day Campers
