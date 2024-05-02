2024 SwimTech Gainesville’s High Performance Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

2024 SWIMTECH GAINESVILLE’S HIGH PERFORMANCE SWIM CAMP
HOSTED IN GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA
Session 1
July 28th – August 2nd, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
About Swim Camp
SwimTech Gainesville High Performance Swim Camp is the perfect opportunity for swimmers to take their skills and performance to the next level. What makes STG’s High Performance camp unique is the size of the camp and expertise of the coaches that will work with your swimmer EVERY session. Our head coaches, Kim Brackin & Steve Jungbluth, have years of experience coaching the most elite athletes in the world; they are committed to bring their knowledge and enthusiasm to each swimmer in the pool everyday. They will lead classroom and pool sessions, ensuring your swimmer learns the most current technical skills, racing strategies and feels valued by all our coaches. The mission is to balance skills – stroke technique, starts & turns – with building better training and racing skills.
We can ensure that each swimmer feels seen and heard because we are limiting our enrollment to 75 swimmers and have a staff of assistant coaches that haven’t just swum but have coached extensively with elite swimmers. These coaches will be able to provide personalized instruction and feedback tailored to your swimmer’s specific needs, helping them to fine-tune their technique and training regimen to maximize their performance and potential. The camp includes a variety of challenging workouts and training sessions specifically designed to help swimmers build strength, endurance, and speed while improving their mental toughness and focus.
What is camp without fun? Besides building new friendships with other swimmers from all over the country and world, in and outside of the pool, we conclude camp with a swim meet. The campers will be divided into teams; we’ll turn on the scoreboard and the music and let swimmers practice their new skills in a competitive but fun environment.
If you have an elite swimmer looking to take their performance to the next level, then the SwimTech Gainesville High Performance Swim Camp is the perfect opportunity. With a low athlete to coach ratio, top-notch coaching, and a challenging and engaging training program, this camp will help your swimmer reach new heights in their swimming career.
Registration begins November 8th, 2023
$50 Registration Fee Waived until January 31th, 2024 (Using Code: EarlyBird)
Swim Camp Information:
Space is limited to 75 athletes per session, with a low coach-athlete ratio of approximately 14:1 athletes to elite coaches. Athletes ages 12-18 years old.
Each session is concluded with a Friday Swim Meet, complete with timing pads and everyone’s name on the video board. Parents are encouraged to attend the meet.
Led by Head Coaches
Coach Brackin has coached seven Division 1 National Championship teams at Auburn University, has sent seven athletes to the Olympics, and has 9 World Championship medals. Kim has been honored with the titles of NCAA, Big 12, and SEC Coach of the Year. Coach Kim has also been an assistant coach with the (ISL) International Swim League for the LA Current in the 2020 & 2021 seasons.
Coach Steve’s most decorated protégé, Caeleb Dressel, holds World, American, and NCAA records, but his influence on swimmers extends further. Steve helped the Gators to ten SEC titles and multiple top 3 finishes at NCAA. He has mentored both men and women in all four strokes and the IM and even impacted the 2020 Olympic 1500m Champion, Bobby Finke.
Coaches
Head Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach, Ouachita Baptist University NCAA DII
With over 33 years of experience, Coach Kirsten has coached swimmers at all levels, from Age-Group Zone Championships to NCAA Div 1 Championships and Olympic Trials. Her coaching background has given her a complete picture of all the stages of development of the athlete. Her background includes years of coaching at both the collegiate and USA Swimming club levels, such as the US Naval Academy, Rutgers University, Springfield College, UCONN, The Atlantic Club and the Peddie Aquatics Association.
Camp Details
Residential Athlete $950
- Registration Monday at 8:30 AM at the pool.
- Includes room and board (Holiday Inn University Center) Monday – Friday (3 – 4 athletes per room)
- Two athletes per room guarantee: $150 additional
- Check Out Friday at 1:00 PM (post-Friday Swim Meet)
- Each athlete will receive a swim camp t-shirt.
Typical Day:
- Wake Up at 6:30 AM
- Breakfast 7:00 AM
- Morning Debrief (w/ Coach Steve and Kim) 8:00 AM
- Vans to Pool 8:30 AM
- Team Stretching on Deck 8:30 AM
- Debrief with lane coach 9:30 AM
- In Water Training 9:40 AM – 11:30 PM
- Lunch at Pool 11:30 PM – 12:30 PM
- Afternoon In Water Training 12:30 PM – 2:50 PM
- Afternoon Wrap-up Talk 2:50 – 3:00 PM
- Vans to Hotel Leave 3:00 PM
- Afternoon Activity (Differs Daily: Coach Discussions, College Talks, Video Discussions) 3:45 PM
- Afternoon Downtime 4:45 PM – 6:00 PM
- Dinner Round Up (Campers walk or Vans (if weather)) to the UF Dining Halls
- Dinner 6:30/45 PM – 7:45/8:00
- Lights Out 9:30 PM
Day Athlete $690
- Registration Monday at 8:30 AM at the pool.
- Monday – Friday
- Check-out Friday 1:00 PM (post-Friday Swim Meet)
- Each athlete will receive a t-shirt at registration.
Typical Day:
- Morning Debrief @ Hotel (w/ Coach Steve and Kim) 8:00 AM
- Vans to Pool 8:30 AM
- Team Stretching on Deck 8:30 AM
- Debrief with lane coach 9:30 AM
- In Water Training 9:40 AM – 11:30 PM
- Lunch (Included) at Pool 11:30 PM – 12:30 PM
- Afternoon In Water Training 12:30 PM – 2:50 PM
- Afternoon Wrap-up Talk 2:50 – 3:00 PM
- Vans to Hotel Leave 3:00 PM
Extra Night
Pre – Sunday Night Stay over $90
- Check-in starts at 5:30 Sunday evening
- Sunday Night Stayover
- Welcome Paisanos Pizza Dinner at 7:00 PM
Team Discounts Available (over 12 athletes)
- Contact [email protected] for details ($100 off per athlete) team must be registered before April 15th, 2024.
Local Airport Pickup and Drop off $0 – $100
For our athletes coming from International, or US-based locations, we will pick up and/or drop your athlete off at the airport. Individual athlete transportation is available at the Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) at no charge and at the Orlando International Airport for $100 per direction. For Orlando, vans leave Orlando International Airport at 5:00 PM Sunday, the night before camp starts. Post-event, vans leave Gainesville at 1:30 PM for MCO flights after 6:00 PM. (please plan your flight accordingly. Swim Camp and/or SwimTech is not responsible for weather, traffic delays, or associated costs.) We strongly recommend flying in and out of GNV Gainesville Airport.
*if you do not have your flight information, you can email it after booking your flights to [email protected]
*if you are traveling with a team, we can also pick up / drop off for your entire team. The airports available for team pickup / drop off are Orlando, and Gainesville. Contact us to discuss arrangements for your team.
To Bring
- Ensure you signed the 2024 SwimTech Gainesville’s High Performance Swim Camp Release Form Packet at Registration (Digitally)
- Appropriate street clothes for the week (or two weeks if multiple sessions)
- Laundry facilities available
- Dry-land Training Gear (running shoes, t-shirt, athletic shorts)
- Swim Bag “Snorkel/Fins”
- Hoodie (Sweatshirt)
- Healthy Snacks
- Water Bottle
- Backpack
- Suits (minimum two)
- Goggles (minimum two)
- Towel (minimum two)
- Sunscreen Best Recommendation: https://a.co/d/6NuW3nL
- Hat / Visor
- Sun Glasses
- Sandals / Flip Flops
- An appropriate amount of spending money
- ***Leave valuables at home
1:1 Coaching and Stroke Analysis $200
Spend 30 minutes 1:1 with Coach Kim Brackin or Coach Steve Jungbluth at SwimTech Gainesville during the week of camp. Coach will work with you individually on the stroke of your choosing. We will video-record the session and give you access to the film. Our pool at SwimTech has four synchronized cameras that will record every aspect of your swim stroke and Coach’s corrections.
***We only offer 16 spaces for this service per camp session.