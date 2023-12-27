2024 University of Wisconsin Badger Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

This clinic is open to swimmers seeking to gain a better knowledge and understanding of starts, turns and UW kicking. This camp is great for kids who participate in year-round swimming. Open to any and all entrants ages 9 to 18.

Price: $150 per camper

Register before January 1st for $25 off!

Check-in: Sunday, January 28 from 11:45am-12:00pm at the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center.

Check-out: Sunday, January 28 at 3:00pm from the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center.

Notes: No meals/snacks are provided.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN!