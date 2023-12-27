2024 University of Wisconsin Badger Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

The University of Wisconsin Badger Swim camps provide an enjoyable, challenging learning experience for campers. Come join us and the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center located within the Nicholas Recreation Center on the beautiful campus of the University of Wisconsin. Our various camps focus on different aspects of being a successful swimmer. All sessions of Badger Sports Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender.
Registration is now open for our 2024 Swim Camps!
This clinic is open to swimmers seeking to gain a better knowledge and understanding of starts, turns and UW kicking. This camp is great for kids who participate in year-round swimming. Open to any and all entrants ages 9 to 18.
Price: $150 per camper
Register before January 1st for $25 off!
Check-in: Sunday, January 28 from 11:45am-12:00pm at the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center.
Check-out: Sunday, January 28 at 3:00pm from the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center.
Notes: No meals/snacks are provided.
This camp is open to swimmers seeking to gain a better knowledge and understanding of elite training. Campers will be exposed to training tactics that are used by the UW Badger collegiate swimmers, USA National Team members, Olympians and Olympic Trials qualifiers. Campers in this session will receive some stroke technique work, however, the main purpose of this camp is to provide focused athletes with insight as to how to train at an elite level. This camp is great for kids who participate in year-round swimming. This Camp is open to any and all entrants ages 11 to 18.
Price:
- $795 before February 15th
- $845 after February 15th
Check-in: Saturday, June 8 from 12:00-1:00pm at Sellery Residence Hall
Check-out: Tuesday, June 11 at 4:30pm from Sellery Residence Hall
Housing: All campers will be housed in Sellery Residence Hall
Meals: All meals will be enjoyed at Gordon Dining Hall
Notes: This is an overnight only camp. No commuter option is available
Need to cancel/request a refund? Please fill out the refund request form and email the completed version back to [email protected].
Price:
- $795 before February 15th
- $845 after February 15th
Check-in: Wednesday, June 12 from 12:00-1:00pm at Sellery Residence Hall
Check-out: Saturday, June 15 at 4:30pm from Sellery Residence Hall
Housing: All campers will be housed in Sellery Residence Hall
Meals: All meals will be enjoyed at Gordon Dining Hall
Notes: This is an overnight only camp. No commuter option is available.
The Technique and Training camp is open to any swimmer that has the desire to be introduced to training at a competitive level and improve all four of their strokes! This camp is perfect for swimmers who need stroke work improvement and desire insight to training tips, as well as swimmers who are just becoming involved in the sport. Training groups will be put together based on ability and/or age. This Camp is open to any and all entrants ages 8-18.
OVERNIGHT CAMPER
Price: $695 before February 15, $745 after February 15
Check-in: Sunday, June 23 from 12:00-1:00pm at Chadborne Residence Hall
Check-out: Wednesday, June 26 from 11:30am-12:00pm from Chadborne Residence Hall
Housing: All overnight campers will be housed in Chadborne Residence Hall
Meals: All meals will be enjoyed at Gordon Dining Hall
COMMUTER CAMPER
Price: $575 before February 15, $625 after February 15
Check-in: Sunday, June 23 from 12:30-1:00pm at Chadborne Residence Hall
Check-out: Wednesday, June 26 at 10:30am from the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center.
Lunch: Commuter campers will enjoy lunch June 24-25 at Gordon Dining Hall
Notes: A tentative camp schedule will be released that includes daily commuter pick-up/drop-off times.
Price:
- $575 before February 15
- $625 after February 15
Check-in: Monday, July 8 from 8:00-8:30am at the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center
Check-out: Each day, 4:00-4:15pm at the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center
Lunch: All campers will enjoy lunch each day at Gordon Dining Hall
Notes: This is a commuter only camp – no overnight option is available.
