Daily Swim Coach Workout #937

The Workout

warm up
    400 (100 fr/100 catch up)
    2×100 bk (50 kick/50 drill)
    200 (100 fr/100 catch up)
    2×100 br (50 kick/50 drill)
kick set
    12×50 kick fl (strm position) snorkel/fins @1:00
    300 fr pull/band A1
    8×25 kick stroke (3- A2/1- fast (no breath))
main set
    2x
        3x
            100 bk A2 (best tech) 10 stop
            50 br A2 nh 20 stop
        2×200 fr neg AT(27plm) @3:10
    2x
        3x
            50 fl A2 nh 10 stop
            100 bk A2 (best tech) 20 stop
        2×200 fr neg AT (27plm) @3:10
recovery
    200 ez ch
    

George Sourdis
Head coach, Triton Heraklion Creta

