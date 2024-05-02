Daily Swim Coach Workout #937

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Beginner)
- Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 50 Meters
Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
warm up
400 (100 fr/100 catch up)
2×100 bk (50 kick/50 drill)
200 (100 fr/100 catch up)
2×100 br (50 kick/50 drill)
kick set
12×50 kick fl (strm position) snorkel/fins @1:00
300 fr pull/band A1
8×25 kick stroke (3- A2/1- fast (no breath))
main set
2x
3x
100 bk A2 (best tech) 10 stop
50 br A2 nh 20 stop
2×200 fr neg AT(27plm) @3:10
2x
3x
50 fl A2 nh 10 stop
100 bk A2 (best tech) 20 stop
2×200 fr neg AT (27plm) @3:10
recovery
200 ez ch
George Sourdis
Head coach, Triton Heraklion Creta
SwimSwam's daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
