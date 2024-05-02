Daily Swim Coach Workout #937

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Beginner)

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

warm up

400 (100 fr/100 catch up)

2×100 bk (50 kick/50 drill)

200 (100 fr/100 catch up)

2×100 br (50 kick/50 drill)

kick set

12×50 kick fl (strm position) snorkel/fins @1:00

300 fr pull/band A1

8×25 kick stroke (3- A2/1- fast (no breath))

main set

2x

3x

100 bk A2 (best tech) 10 stop

50 br A2 nh 20 stop

2×200 fr neg AT(27plm) @3:10

2x

3x

50 fl A2 nh 10 stop

100 bk A2 (best tech) 20 stop

2×200 fr neg AT (27plm) @3:10

recovery

200 ez ch

