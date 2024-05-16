Chase Kalisz Breaks Down Grueling Bob Bowman IM Sets at OTC Training Camp

Chase Kalisz is a 2x Olympian and the reigning Olympic champion in the 400 IM. He’s gearing up for his 4th Olympic Trials, which are just one month away, with a training camp in Colorado Springs. His coach there, Bob Bowman, has thrown some pretty gnarly sets at him throughout the last couple weeks, which Kalisz explains.

The former Georgia Bulldog also speaks about recovery away from practice, his mentality heading into his 4th Olympic Trials, and the importance of his sponsors heading into Indianapolis.