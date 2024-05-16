Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Record Holder Maxine Parker Returning To Virginia For 5th Year

Maxine Parker has announced that she will return to Virginia to use her COVID-19 fifth year. Parker transferred to Virginia for her junior season and has been a key part of their sprint group for the last two years.

Parker made NCAAs as a freshman at Georgia, swimming in the ‘B’ final of both the 50 and 100 freestyles. As a sophomore, she earned an individual invite and swam in prelims of the 50 and 100 freestyles while swimming on four of Georgia’s relays.

She then transferred to Virginia for her junior and senior seasons. As a junior, she made three NCAA finals including the ‘A’ final in the 200 freestyle. She finished 5th in the 200 free, 10th in the 100 free, and 14th in the 50 free to score a total of 23.5 points. That made her the team’s fifth-highest individual scorer as they swam to another NCAA title.

Not only did Parker have an individual impact but she also helped the team’s 200 and 400 freestyle relays to NCAA titles. The team’s 400 free relay also swam American and NCAA records.

As a senior, Parker returned to help the team to another ACC title and also helped the team set the NCAA record in the 200 free relay at 2024 ACCs.

At 2024 NCAAs, Parker finished 7th in the 50 free in a personal best time of a 21.74. She also was 16th in the 100 free to score a total of 12.5 individual points. She also swam on four relays, helping the team to wins in the 200 free, 400 free, 200 medley, and 400 medley relays.

Parker also has experience at the international level as she most recently represented the US last summer at the 2023 World Championships. She swam in prelims on the women’s 4×100 free relay helping them to be seeded second heading into finals. The relay went on to win silver.

The return of Parker brings another core piece to the Virginia roster back this upcoming season as Alex Walsh already announced her return for her fifth year. The biggest name that has not announced their decision yet is Jasmine Nocentini.

The team will welcome the arrival of Claire Curzan who took an Olympic Redshirt this past season. In addition to Curzan, the team has numerous top 20 commits in the high school class of 2024 including #2 Leah Hayes, #7 Anna Moesch, #8 Katie Christopherson, #9 Bailey Hartman, and #15 Elise Clift.

13
Ashe
1 hour ago

It’s crazy that if Jasmine returns, Maxine could be left off all the relays. Depends how Claire’s freestyle is and how well Moesch does as a freshman.

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  Ashe
1 hour ago

2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships
Day 1

4 x 50 (SCY) medley relay
Curzan – Nocentini – G. Walsh – Parker

4 x 200 (SCY) freestyle relay
Canny – A. Walsh – see below

Pick two
Gormsen
Hayes
Moesch
Tiltmann

Swimgeek
Reply to  Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 hour ago

I think you flip flop curzan and Walsh – that 22.1 leadoff and all that open water is such a weapon.

Load em
Reply to  Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 hour ago

I think you have Gretchen Walsh coming back to that 800 free relay actually…

swimgeek
Reply to  Load em
32 minutes ago

I agree. She should do BOTH of the early relays. Take her off the 4×1 at the end of the meet.

YSwim
Reply to  Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 hour ago

or let’s try G Walsh on 4×200 and pick one, at ACC champs to go for ncaa record

Swimfan27
Reply to  Ashe
1 hour ago

That’s insane

Swimfan27
Reply to  Ashe
1 hour ago

Also, can someone give me the TLDR of how Nocentini has another year of eligibility left?

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Swimfan27
1 hour ago

Here’s the explanation: https://swimswam.com/how-does-ncaa-eligibility-work-vis-a-vis-redshirt-seasons-a-case-study/

The TLDR is she competed in the exact maximum number of meets during her injury season to allow her to redshirt it (30% of dates + 1).

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  Ashe
1 hour ago

It’s conceivable the University of Virginia place four swimmers in the Championship Final of the women’s 50 (SCY) freestyle:

Walsh, G.
Nocentini
Parker
Moesch

swimgeek
1 hour ago

With AWalsh and Parker coming back (and maybe Nocentini too?) — and Curzan and that LOADED class incoming — chalk up #5 for the Hoos.

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 hour ago

Call the engraver now:

2024-2025 NCAA Champions
University of Virginia

swimgeek
Reply to  Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
31 minutes ago

This meet might won’t be competitive until 2026 (maybe) when UVA loses the Walshes, Parker, Jaz — and Cal gets their big class.

