Top 20 NCAA Swimming Recruits In The Girls’ High School Class of 2024

It’s that time of year again when we at SwimSwam rank out the top 20 high school swimming prospects in the upcoming NCAA recruiting class.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at this class as a whole, then review our ranking methodology (please read it before you get upset about how low the top miler is ranked!) and get into our rankings.

THIS CLASS

Very strong in the sprint freestyle events.

A lot of well-rounded sprinters, who have 2-3 top-tier 100-yard events.

Thin in the distance events.

Great group of medley swimmers, especially the 400 IM.

Several big-time risers over the last 12 months.

TOP TIMES IN THE CLASS OF 2024

THE METHODOLOGY

Our goal in these rankings is to reflect what college coaches look for in recruits, based on many years of conversations and coverage.

We focus only on American-based athletes, simply because there is so much uncertainty with international recruits – if they’ll come to the United States, when they’ll come to the States and with what graduating class they should be ranked. Projecting international recruits often becomes more of a discussion of when they’ll first join a college program and not which program they’ll join.

A few other factors that weigh heavily in our rankings:

Relay Value – Relay points count double in college swimming, and any program needs a strong stable of quality sprinters to fill out all 5 relays with stars. Obviously, a special distance swimmer can easily rank ahead of a very good 100 freestyler, but college swimming generally values a sprint freestyler over a distance swimmer, all other factors being equal.

– Relay points count double in college swimming, and any program needs a strong stable of quality sprinters to fill out all 5 relays with stars. Obviously, a special distance swimmer can easily rank ahead of a very good 100 freestyler, but college swimming generally values a sprint freestyler over a distance swimmer, all other factors being equal. Improvements – Actual times carry the most weight by a longshot. But we also keep an eye on a swimmer’s trajectory, especially in deciding between two swimmers with relatively even times.

– Actual times carry the most weight by a longshot. But we also keep an eye on a swimmer’s trajectory, especially in deciding between two swimmers with relatively even times. Short Course over Long Course – while every club and every swimmer will have a different balance of focus between short course and long course swimming, the NCAA competes in short course yards, and that’s going to be the main factor considered in these rankings. Long course times are another data point for consideration, but we mainly view them through the lens of what a big long course swim could mean for an athlete’s future in short course.

– while every club and every swimmer will have a different balance of focus between short course and long course swimming, the NCAA competes in short course yards, and that’s going to be the main factor considered in these rankings. Long course times are another data point for consideration, but we mainly view them through the lens of what a big long course swim could mean for an athlete’s future in short course. NCAA scoring ability – NCAAs are the big show for college teams, so we’ve weighted NCAA scoring potential very highly. Swimmers who already have NCAA scoring times wind up mostly filling out the top our of rankings. Since college athletic directors – and by extension coaches – also place high value on conference championships, scoring ability at conference meets is also a factor in our rankings.

– NCAAs are the big show for college teams, so we’ve weighted NCAA scoring potential very highly. Swimmers who already have NCAA scoring times wind up mostly filling out the top our of rankings. Since college athletic directors – and by extension coaches – also place high value on conference championships, scoring ability at conference meets is also a factor in our rankings. Relative depth in the NCAA and recruiting class – a wealth of elite depth nationwide in one stroke discipline makes a big difference in what times are considered more valuable in that event. Events rise at different rates in the NCAA, but when one event gets extremely deep and fast at the college level, it makes high school prospects in those events a little less valuable, relatively, with lots of other veteran options. In the same way, a recruiting class stacked with swimmers in butterfly, for example, would make each butterflyer a little less sought-after in the market, with lots of other recruiting options able to provide similar production.

Of course, there’s no way to predict the future, and the most concrete data we have to go on are cold, hard times. These rankings in no way mean that all of these 20 swimmers will be NCAA standouts, and they certainly don’t mean that no swimmer left off this list will make big contributions at the NCAA level.

Disclaimer: there are a lot of high school juniors in the country, and no really good, complete, 100% accurate listing of them all. If you don’t see your favorite swimmer on the list, feel free to politely point them out in the comments. There’s a chance that we disagree with your assessment of their spot in the top 20, and so long as it’s done civilly, there’s no problem with differences of opinions. There’s also a chance that we’ve simply missed a no-brainer (we’ve taken every precaution to avoid that), and if that happens, we want to make sure we correct it.

TOP 20 SWIMMERS FROM THE CLASS OF 2023

1. Katie Grimes (Previous Rank: #1) – Sandpipers of Nevada – Las Vegas, NV

Best Times:

400 IM: 3:57.02 (best in class)

1650 free: 15:26.17 (best in class)

1000 free: 9:22.11 (best in class)

500 free: 4:29.53 (best in class)

200 free: 1:43.83 (best in class)

200 fly: 1:52.28 (best in class)

200 IM: 1:55.33

200 back: 1:51.46

100 back: 52.89

100 fly: 52.63

The undisputed top swimmer in the class, Grimes will immediately be a favorite to sweep her individual events at NCAAs as a freshman, which figure to be the 500 free, 400 IM and 1650 free, all three of which she owns best times faster than what won in March (significantly faster in the freestyle events). Since the Way Too Early recruit rankings for this class came out last June, Grimes has won two World Championship silver medals in the 1500 free and 400 IM, and perhaps more importantly from a collegiate sphere, has made impressive strides in short course yards, setting a 15-16 NAG record in the 400 IM (3:57.02) and nearly taking out Katie Ledecky’s record in the 500 free (4:29.53). It’s pretty safe to assume Grimes would stick to the aforementioned projected lineup, but her skillset is vast, making her a valuable relay contributor (especially in the 800 free relay, but she also has solid 100-yard times), and will be able to race seemingly anything other than breaststroke and earn wins at dual meets for whichever team she chooses.

2. Leah Hayes (Previous Rank: #2) – Fox Valley Park District Riptide – Kaneland High School – Sugar Grove, IL **Verbally committed to Virginia**

Best Times:

200 IM: 1:54.09 (best in class)

400 IM: 4:03.05

200 free: 1:44.13

100 free: 48.34

50 free: 22.81

100 breast: 1:01.02

200 breast: 2:10.49

Hayes, like Grimes, is a better long course swimmer than she is in SCY, having broken out by winning bronze in the 200 IM in World Junior Record fashion last summer at Worlds (2:08.91). The 200 IM is clearly her best event, and despite only swimming it at one meet in 2022-23, her PB of 1:54.09 (set in December 2021) still holds up as the fastest in the class by a wide margin. That time makes her an instant NCAA ‘A’ finalist, and there’s no telling what she’d be capable of with a full taper right now, let alone where she’ll be after some training alongside Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh at UVA. Hayes is also a surefire ‘A’ finalist in the 400 IM at 4:03.05, and will be a future driving force on the Cavaliers’ 800 free relays with her 200 free prowess (1:44.13). She should also be able to slide in on the sprint free relays, and with her Day 3 event somewhat up in the air (if she is to avoid the 400 IM/200 free double), the 200 breast is an intriguing option after she swam 2:10.49 in February.

3. Leah Shackley (Previous Rank: #11) – Blair Regional YMCA – Beaver Falls High School – Bedford, PA **Verbally committed to NC State**

Best Times:

100 back: 50.83 (best in class)

200 back: 1:51.27

100 fly: 50.96 (best in class)

200 fly: 1:54.63

50 free: 23.27

100 free: 51.44

Shackley is coming off an incredible junior season and followed up with a long course breakout in May. In short course, Shackley has evolved into the class’ fastest in both the 100 back (50.83) and 100 fly (50.96), and isn’t far off in the 200 back (1:51.27). She’s dropped more than a second and a half in the 100 back, three seconds in the 100 fly more than three and a half in the 200 back over the last 12 months, a rapid rate of improvement that rockets her up eight spots compared to last year. Having recently changed her commitment from Indiana to NC State, Shackley will join a program that has been successful in developing swimmers with similar skillsets such as Katharine Berkoff and Kylee Alons, and also has plenty of time to work her way into sprint free relay candidacy. And although it’s not an event she’ll likely tackle in college, given that her 200 back is right on the precipice of placing top eight last year, she’s also got a scoring time in the 200 fly (1:54.63).

4. Levenia Sim (Previous Rank: #4) – TNT Swimming – Spanish Fort High School – Spanish Fort, AL

Best Times:

100 back: 51.03

100 fly: 51.69

200 back: 1:53.53

200 fly: 1:56.56

200 IM: 1:58.45

100 free: 49.26

50 free: 23.20

100 breast: 1:01.15

Sim didn’t drop time in the majority of her best events as a junior, though she did slice off a good chunk in the 100 fly, getting down to 51.69 to rank second in the class behind Shackley. In the 100 back, Sim was the fastest high school sophomore we’d seen since Regan Smith last year, having gone 51.03 to break Smith’s 13-14 NAG in 2021. Although she has yet to dip under that mark, Sim was sub-51.5 twice earlier this year, giving her two surefire NCAA scoring events. The TNT Swimming product is also very versatile, knocking on the door of NCAA invite times in the 200 back and 200 fly and also within striking distance in the 200 IM. Like Shackley, Sim fits the mold of someone like Claire Curzan, who will swim the 100 fly/100 back double at NCAAs and finish things off with the 200 back on the last day. Her sprint free times also make her a future relay player.

5. Erika Pelaez (Previous Rank: #6) – Eagle Aquatics – homeschooled – Hialeah, FL **Verbally committed to NC State**

Best Times:

50 free: 21.91 (best in class)

100 free: 47.91

100 fly: 52.12

100 back: 51.62

200 free: 1:44.95

200 back: 1:55.12

200 IM: 1:59.65

Pelaez is perfectly built to excel in the NCAA: a sprint freestyler who is also elite in the 100 fly and 100 back, making her an incredibly valuable relay swimmer to go along with a three-event scoring threat. One of two sub-22 50 freestylers in the class, Pelaez has shown marked improvement in her best events over the past year, dropping nearly four-tenths in the 50 free, seven-tenths in the 100 free, and six-tenths in the 100 fly and 100 back. Pelaez is a Gretchen Walsh-esque swimmer, with the 50 and 100 free being her bread and butter and the 100 back likely taking precedence over the 100 fly at NCAAs. Pelaez has also taken a big step forward in the 200 free, dropping from 1:46.6 to 1:44.9 this season to add the 800 free relay as an option.

6. Maggie Wanezek (Previous Rank: #5) – Elmbrook Swim Club – Brookfield East High School – Brookfield, WI **Verbally committed to Wisconsin**

Best Times:

200 back: 1:50.63 (best in class)

100 back: 51.09

100 free: 48.82

50 free: 22.62

100 fly: 53.97

200 free: 1:47.43

200 IM: 1:59.80

Wanezek’s 200 back ranks as one of the fastest we’ve seen from a high school junior in recent memory—the only two swimmers who have been sub-1:50 at this point in their career in the last few years are Regan Smith and Claire Curzan, the two most recent NCAA champions—and has very similar best times to Isabelle Stadden and potential future teammate Phoebe Bacon when they were high school juniors. Wanezek dropped from 1:52.3 to 1:50.6 over the past year, an NCAA ‘A’ final time (only Curzan, Bacon and Stadden were sub-1:50 last season), and though she only dropped a few one-hundredths in the 100 back, 51.09 is still ‘A’ final worthy. With freestyle bests of 22.6/48.8, Wanezek will be a relay contributor for the Badgers and will have the option if she wants to train for the 200 IM or focus on the 50 for her third event.

7. Anna Moesch (Previous Rank: #3) – Greater Somerset County YMCA – Green Brook, NJ **Verbally committed to Virginia**

Best Times:

50 free: 21.97

100 free: 47.76 (best in class)

200 free: 1:44.10

200 IM: 1:59.34

100 back: 54.86

Moesch slides four spots down to seventh this year after missing a portion of the past season due to injury. Despite her freestyle best times all stemming from the spring of 2022, she remains the fastest in the class in the 100 free and #2 in both the 50 and 200 free, owning NCAA scoring times in all three at 21.9, 47.7 and 1:44.1. Moesch rounded into solid form at the end of the 2022-23 SCY season, clocking 22.5, 49.4 and 1:45.3 at YMCA Nats, and will be immensely valuable to sustaining Virginia’s dynasty moving forward. Watching her 50 free and 200 free PB swims, Moesch shows an impressive ability to dial up the stroke rate in the 50 while maintaining technique and distance-per-stroke in executing the 200.

8. Katie Christopherson (Previous Rank: #12)– SwimAtlanta – Westminster Prep School – Atlanta, GA **Verbally committed to Virginia**

Best Times:

200 breast: 2:07.81 (best in class)

100 breast: 59.91

200 IM: 1:55.49

100 fly: 52.77

100 free: 49.08

50 free: 22.75

200 free: 1:49.05

100 back: 54.19

400 IM: 4:16.88

Christopherson had a breakthrough performance at Winter Juniors – East in December, bringing her 200 breast best time down from 2:13.02 to 2:07.81 over the course of one day. She has a very strong closing ability in the event, which you can see in her swim from the final from Winter Juniors, and she also kept her splitting remarkably consistent en route to to winning the LC Junior National title in the event last summer (2:28.76). Christopherson is also one of two sub-1:00 breaststrokers in the class, and has an NCAA cut 1:55.49 in the 200 IM. With three high-end events, Christopherson provides a big boost to UVA’s stacked class, and we also can’t overlook her 49.0 100 free, making her a relay candidate, and she’s also got a 52.7 100 fly that boosts dual meet value.

9. Bailey Hartman (Previous Rank: #9) – Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks– Carondelet High School – Danville, CA **Verbally committed to Virginia**

Best Times:

500 free: 4:33.72

200 fly: 1:54.82

100 fly: 52.52

200 free: 1:44.56

100 free: 49.18

1000 free: 9:42.67

200 IM: 2:00.85

Due to the presence of Grimes, Hartman probably doesn’t get the shine she deserves in this class. She was fourth in the 500 free at Winter Juniors – West in December, trailing the Sandpipers of Nevada trio of Bella Sims, Grimes and Claire Weinstein, but Hartman’s time of 4:33.72 ranks fifth all-time in the 15-16 age group, trailing only the three Sandpipers and NAG record holder Katie Ledecky. Hartman’s PB would’ve won the 2023 NCAA title by nearly three seconds, and although she will have to race Sims and Grimes in her collegiate career, we can’t overlook how big of a talent she is and how high her ceiling is at a stacked UVA program riding a ton of momentum. Hartman also has an NCAA scoring time in the 200 fly and is very close in the 200 free, giving her an ideal three-event NCAA schedule. She’s also quick enough in the 100 free to be able to step in on relays, and after making such a big improvement over the last year and a half, how she fares in her senior year of high school will be something to watch for.

10. Piper Enge (Previous Rank: #8) – Bellevue Club Swim Team – Mercer Island High School – Mercer Island, WA **Verbally committed to Texas**

Best Times:

100 breast: 59.12 (best in class)

200 breast: 2:09.09

200 IM: 1:57.72

200 free: 1:46.67

100 free: 49.43

50 free: 22.82

100 fly: 54.11

400 IM: 4:17.26

Enge is a very intriguing breaststroke prospect, holding the class’s top time in the 100-yard event by a wide margin at 59.12. Over the last four years, the only swimmers who have been faster as high school juniors are Alex Walsh and Lucy Thomas. Enge dropped seven-tenths over the course of the year, and although she didn’t drop time in the 200 breast (PB of 2:09.09), she did crack 2:10 twice in one day at the Federal Way Sectionals in March. And perhaps more important than her breaststroke swims, having already established herself there, Enge made significant strides in some other events this past season, now sitting with a strong 1:57.7 200 IM to give her a third event at NCAAs, while her freestyle improvements were the biggest, now owning bests of 49.4/1:46.6 to make her a real relay asset for Texas. The Longhorns have done well in making talented breaststrokers even better of late, given the success of Anna Elendt and Lydia Jacoby this past season, making Enge fit right in. She’ll also get two seasons to train alongside Jacoby.

11. Emily Thompson (Previous Rank: #15) – Greater Somerset County YMCA– Ridge High School – Basking Ridge, NJ

Best Times:

400 IM: 4:09.05

200 IM: 1:56.85

200 fly: 1:56.42

100 fly: 52.51

100 back: 54.41

200 back: 1:56.21

100 breast: 1:01.87

200 breast: 2:15.36

200 free: 1:49.36

100 free: 50.25

50 free: 23.09

Thompson has a lot going for her as a recruit as she climbs four spots from her sophomore year up into the #11 spot, holding an NCAA scoring time in the 400 IM and a 200 IM under the 2023 cutline. She made steady improvements in both races this season, and did the same in the 100 fly and 200 fly, which are both within striking distance of earning an NCAA cut. The fact that Thompson improved everywhere, and took off time progressively rather than one seismic drop out of nowhere, gives the indication she’ll be able to consistently get faster in the coming years. She’s very versatile, with competitive times across all four strokes, and has the Alex Walsh NCAA lineup in her wheelhouse with both IMs and the 200 fly. And as you can see in Thompson’s swims from YMCA Nats this year, she has a very strong underwaters already in her repertoire, something that will pay dividends in college.

12. Jillian Crooks (Previous Rank: NR) – TAC Titans – Grand Cayman, CAY **Verbally committed to Tennessee**

Best Times:

200 free: 1:45.13

100 free: 48.47

50 free: 22.24

100 back: 52.37

200 back: 1:54.34

100 fly: 53.24

Following in the footsteps of older brother Jordan, Crooks will head to Tennessee next year with a well-rounded skillset in the sprint free, back and fly events, making her a valuable asset for any college team to have. Crooks, a Tokyo Olympian for the Cayman Islands, has an NCAA cut from last season in the 200 free at 1:45.13, and is close with her bests of 22.24 and 48.47 in the 50 and 100, making her a future relay contributor for the Vols. She’s also an elite backstroker and has a 53.2 100 fly in her back pocket.

13. Lily Christianson (Previous Rank: #7) – Irish Aquatics – Penn High School – Osceola, IN **Verbally committed to NC State**

Best Times:

50 free: 22.02

100 free: 48.57

100 fly: 53.79

200 IM: 2:00.01

100 back: 54.12

100 breast: 1:01.58

200 breast: 2:13.87

Christianson slides six spots to 13th due to the progression of some others in this class, though she is coming off a solid season that most notably saw her drop down to 22.02 in the 50 free, under the NCAA cutline and .04 off of being in scoring position. She didn’t drop time in the 100 free, but was just .02 off her PB at the IHSAA State Championships in 48.59. One of the top freestyle sprinters in the class, Christianson is also competitive in the 100 breast, 100 fly and 200 IM, and could end up focus on either 100-yard race in a hypothetical NCAA schedule that’s centered around the 50/100 free and relays.

14. Annika Parkhe (Previous Rank: #10) – Patriot Aquatic Club – Deerfield High School – Deerfield, IL

Best Times:

100 fly: 52.13

200 free: 1:45.21

500 free: 4:45.67

100 back: 53.15

200 fly: 1:57.18

100 free: 49.44

50 free: 22.79

Parkhe didn’t drop in every race during her junior year, but did take off more than half a second in the 100 fly, getting down to 52.13 to give her two NCAA cutline events, joining the 200 free. She was just shy of her 1:45.21 best time in 1:45.60 in that event this season, and also improved in the 50 (22.79) and 100 free (49.44), and still owns strong bests in the 100 back (53.15) and 200 fly (1:57.18) from last year. It remains to be seen in the 500 free will remain one of her focuses moving forward—her best time of 4:45.67 stems from 2021 and her fastest swim this year came at 4:52.13—and she could very well gear towards the 50 instead. Parkhe certainly has a high ceiling to continue to improve in yards given her LCM ability, having placed second in the 100 fly (58.71), third in the 200 fly (2:12.54), fourth in the 100 free (55.53) and sixth in the 200 free (2:01.45) at Junior Nationals last summer.

15. Elise Clift (Previous Rank: #13) – Mansfield Aquatic Club – Mansfield High School – Mansfield, TX **Verbally committed to Florida**

Best Times:

1650 free: 16:13.10

1000 free: 9:45.77

500 free: 4:43.73

200 free: 1:47.13

400 IM: 4:16.68

200 back: 1:58.37

Clift is one of just two swimmers in this class under the 2023 NCAA cutline in the 1650 free, joining Grimes, which boosts her value in a class full of sprinters. Clift clocked 16:13.10 in March of 2022, and swims of 16:23 and 16:24 this past season. She also dropped more than a second to get down to 4:43.7 in the 500 free, and while she initially looked like a classic 200/500/1650 freestyler, she was 4:16 in the 400 IM at Winter Juniors in December, making that a potential option. Headed to a well-known distance factory in Florida, Clift will have plenty of training partners to push her forward in the distance events, and if she opts for it, the 400 IM as well.

16. Lillie Nesty (Previous Rank: BOTR) – Gator Swim Club – PK Yonge Research School – Gainesville, FL **Verbally committed to Texas**

Best Times:



200 free: 1:45.28

200 back: 1:55.36

50 free: 22.52

100 free: 49.38

200 IM: 1:59.76

500 free: 4:49.27

100 back: 53.82

Nesty was on fire throughout the 2022-23 season, highlighted by her performance at Winter Juniors – East where she finished third in the 50 free (22.52) and 200 free (1:45.28). The 200 free in particular really jumps off the page, as she dropped down from 1:47.9 to get an NCAA cutline time. She also had a modest drop in the 100 free at 49.3, and made a massive leap in the 200 back, going from 1:59 to 1:55.3, and also broke the 2:00 barrier with a significant drop in the 200 IM. The daughter of Florida coach Anthony Nesty, she seems likely to go the 50/100/200 free route at Texas and will provide a ton of relay value, but could also race backstroke and IM at various meets and score points.

17. Caroline Larsen (Previous Rank: BOTR) – Team Foxjet – Eden Prairie High School – Eden Prairie, MN **Verbally committed to Louisville**

Best Times:

100 fly: 52.22

100 free: 48.54

50 free: 22.23

100 breast: 1:00.26

200 free: 1:49.71

200 breast: 2:14.82

200 IM: 2:00.12

Last year, Larsen was featured as a sprint freestyler in the Best of the Rest section, but has really progressed since then. She’s dropped more than a second in the 100 free (48.54), more than a second in the 100 breast (1:00.26), and most notably, more than three in the 100 fly (52.22). Having those three events as your specialties is a very unique skillset, and while that may indicate she should focus on the 200 IM, it’s likely the 50 free will take precedence as she’s already within striking distance of the cutline at 22.23. She figures to have the same event lineup as current Louisville swimmer Gabi Albiero, who Larsen could be teammates with for one season if Albiero ends up taking a fifth year.

18. Emily Brown (Previous Rank: #19) – Dublin Community Swim Team – Coffman High School – Dublin, OH **Verbally committed to Tennessee**

Best Times:

200 free: 1:45.88

500 free: 4:45.47

100 back: 53.70

200 IM: 1:57.73

400 IM: 4:13.55

100 fly: 53.86

100 free: 49.51

50 free: 22.89

200 back: 1:56.08

200 fly: 1:59.66

Brown is very versatile and made a number of sizeable drops in her junior year, taking off a second in the 200 free (1:45.88), four and a half in the 400 IM (4:13.55), nearly two in the 100 back (53.70) and also chipping off time in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly and 200 IM. The 200 IM and 200 free project to be her top two events, and she could really turn her focus to fly or back as her tertiary option. Ellen Walshe, a current Tennessee swimmer also from Dublin (except Ireland and not Ohio), is a comparable of sorts with so many event options and a strong ability in the IMs.

19. Camden Doane (Previous Rank: HM) – King Aquatic Club – Tacoma, WA **Verbally committed to Louisville**

Best Times:

200 fly: 1:55.90

100 fly: 53.60

400 IM: 4:11.61

200 IM: 1:58.62

200 free: 1:47.02

500 free: 4:49.47

100 free: 50.01

50 free: 23.50

One of only four swimmers in the class sub-1:56 in the 200 fly, Doane dropped from 1:57-mid to 1:55-high in the event at the Federal Way Sectionals in March. Most impressively, she held all four 50s under 30 seconds, indicating there’s a good endurance base already in place and more time to take off with a bit more speed development. Doane has also dropped five seconds in the 400 IM since the Way Too Early rankings last year, with 4:11.61 putting her just a few tenths outside of the NCAA cutline. She also has seven sub-2:00 swims in the 200 IM under her belt, giving her a strong three-event lineup in college.

20. Camille Murray (Previous Rank: BOTR) – Metroplex Aquatics – McKinney High School North – McKinney, TX **Verbally committed to Louisville**

Best Times:

100 back: 51.81

200 back: 1:54.80

100 fly: 53.02

50 free: 23.39

100 free: 50.93

200 free: 1:49.86

Murphy has emerged as one of just five swimmers in this class sub-52 in the 100 back, dropping from 53.3 last season to 51.81 in March. Murray first cracked 53 at Winter Juniors – West in December, touching first in the ‘B’ final in 52.99, and then dropped a blistering 51.81 at the College Station Sectionals a few months later. She’s also dropped nearly three seconds over the last year in the 200 back, getting down to 1:54.80, and has a number of 53-second 100 fly swims on her resume, giving her three solid college-ready events.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Paring the list down to 20 always feels like pulling teeth. This isn’t an exhaustive list of others we considered, but the top few left off the list who made the decisions on 18-20 very difficult.

Campbell Chase (Previous Rank: #18) – City of Richardson Swim Team – Woodrow Wilson High School – Dallas, TX **Verbally committed to Texas**

Best Times:

200 IM: 1:57.52

400 IM: 4:12.09

100 free: 49.48

200 free: 1:47.76

50 free: 23.22

100 breast: 1:02.04

Chase is a very strong medley swimmer, nearing NCAA cuts in both distances. She dropped a tenth in the 200 IM over the past season, clocking 1:57.52 at NCSAs, and while she didn’t take off time in the 400 IM, was near her PB of 4:12.09 in 4:12.70 in March. She’s also taken a step forward in the freestyle events, most notably in the 100 free, going from 50.1 to 49.4 to give her potential relay value. Her 1:47.7 200 free is also an asset.

Teia Salvino (Previous Rank: BOTR) – Mission Viejo Nadadores – Santa Margarita Catholic High School – San Clemente, CA **Verbally committed to Alabama**

Best Times:

50 free: 22.06

100 back: 53.36

100 free: 49.34

200 free: 1:47.65

200 IM: 1:59.17

100 fly: 53.67

Salvino is one of the five swimmers in this class with an NCAA cut in the 50 free, an immensely valuable event in the world of college swimming. Salvino would’ve been the second-fastest swimmer on Alabama’s team last season in the event, and with another year of development before heading to Tuscaloosa, she’ll surely jump right onto the team’s 200 free relay as a freshman. Her 100 free, 100 back and 100 fly are all competitive, and although it clashes with the 50 free at essentially every championship meet, she’s also got a 1:59 200 IM.

Addison Sauickie (Previous Rank: HM) – Sarasota Sharks – Riverview High School – Sarasota, FL **Verbally committed to USC**

Best Times:

200 free: 1:45.38

100 free: 48.90

500 free: 4:46.79

1650 free: 16:38.84

50 free: 23.05

100 back: 55.71

200 back: 1:59.69

Sauickie projects as a 100/200/500 freestyler in college, showing an impressive range all the way from the 50 to the 1650. She came within a tenth of the NCAA cutline in the 200 free this past season at 1:45.38, winning the Florida 4A State title, and backed it up with a 1:45.6 swim at Winter Juniors the following month. She also dropped from 49.7 to 48.9 in the 100 free and took off half a second in the 500 (4:46.7), and will be a go-to swimmer on USC’s relays throughout her collegiate career.

Amanda Barnard (Previous Rank: NR) – NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc. – Patrick Henry High School (Ashland) – Montpelier, VA **Verbally committed to Virginia Tech**

Best Times:

1650 free: 16:16.73

400 IM: 4:13.53

500 free: 4:46.12

200 IM: 1:59.63

100 fly: 54.96

200 fly: 1:58.91

200 free: 1:48.41

Barnard dropped 25 seconds last season to get down to 16:16 in the 1650 free, giving her the third-fastest mile in the class. That time puts her just three seconds shy of an NCAA cut, and she’s also only two seconds off in the 400 IM and two and a half in the 500 free. That gives her three very strong events that line up favorably for an NCAA schedule, and she’ll be able to follow in the footsteps of someone like Chase Travis, who has found success in the distance events at Virginia Tech.

Rebecca Diaconescu (Previous Rank: NR) – Team Rebel Aquatics – Palo Verde High School – Las Vegas, NV **Verbally committed to Louisville**

Best Times:

100 free: 48.68

50 free: 22.31

100 back: 53.69

200 free: 1:47.15

200 back: 1:57.82

100 fly: 55.99

Yet another high-end recruit in Lousivlle’s 2024 class, Diaconescu already has some international experience under her belt, placing fourth in the 50 back and sixth in the 100 back at the 2022 World Junior Championships (and sixth in the 50 back at European Juniors) representing Romania. Based out of Team Rebel Aquatics in Las Vegas, Diaconescu’s best events in yards would have to be the 50 and 100 free, having finished as the runner-up in both races at Winter Juniors – West in December in respective times of 22.31 and 48.68. Her 100 back best time of 53.69 is already competitive, and with a 28-point long course 50 back already in her arsenal, she figures to be a perfect fit for medley relay lead-offs.

Abby Dunford (Previous Rank: HM) – Sandpipers of Nevada – Las Vegas, NV **Verbally committed to Michigan**

Best Times:

1650 free: 16:20.92

1000 free: 9:45.79

500 free: 4:44.47

200 free: 1:50.53

Dunford has only competed in a handful of SCY meets over the last year, predominantly focusing on open water while also representing Canada at the 2022 World Championships in the 1500 free (she’s headed to Fukuoka this year in open water). Dunford’s best time is 16:20 in both the SCY 1650 and the LCM 1500 (she also went 16:27 in the 1650 at altitude, which adjusts to 16:07), and certainly has a high ceiling in the NCAA if she gives it her full focus. She also went 4:44 in the 500 more than two years ago.

Avery Karl (Previous Rank: BOTR) – Empire KC Swim Club – Shawnee Mission, KS **Verbally committed to Louisville**

Best Times:

50 free: 22.11

100 free: 49.16

100 fly: 53.63

Karl has dropped half a second over the past 12 months in the 50 free, getting down to 22.11 at the Columbia Sectionals in March to get under the NCAA cutline. She also went from 49.9 to 49.1 in the 100 free, and went from 56.9 to 53.6 in the 100 fly.

BEST OF THE REST

Some more names that came up in our research. For the purposes of space, we won’t include every top event for these athletes, but just a few of their standouts. Verbal commitments are listed where they’ve been reported. Each of these athletes is still an extremely high-level recruit: