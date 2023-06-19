Competitor: Gearing Up For Summer Nationals and Worlds

Courtesy of Competitor, a SwimSwam partner.

As summer approaches, competitive swimmers are gearing up for some of the biggest events of the year: summer nationals and worlds. For many athletes, these meets represent the culmination of years of hard work and training, which makes the fact that Competitor® is the official lane line for the USA Swimming events that makes the competition that much more special.

U.S. Summer Nationals

The nation’s top swimmers are set to arrive in Indianapolis this summer for the USA Swimming National Championships. Unlike 2022, USA Swimming will not host a separate international team trials, instead having Nationals serving as the qualifying competition for selection to the US team for the 2023 World Championships, 2023 World Junior Championships, and 2023 Pan American Games. The Phillips 66 National Championships will take place June 27 – July 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Around 800 athletes and close to 3,200 spectators are expected to fill the Indiana University Natatorium where event winners and others will be selected for USA Swimming’s 2023 championship teams. Competitor lane lines will set the stage for the competition. No stranger to national and world championships, Competitor President, Brad Underwood, says,

“We believe the name Competitor should be synonymous with distinction in the mind of our distributors, the industry leaders, and swim coaches – but most of all, our swimmers, who are the inspiration for our standard of quality and excellence.”

After all, Underwood goes on to say, “The swimmer and their commitment to the sport is the reason we are in business in the first place.” In fact, since 1968, Competitor has been the international leader in the production of lane lines for competitions around the world.

World Championships

Heavily impacted by the pandemic over the past few years, the World Championships is gearing up for its triumphant return in 2023. The World Aquatics Championships – Fukuoka 2023 are set to take place July 23-31 in Fukuoka, Japan. We can’t wait to see the thrilling matchups against the world’s greatest swimmers.

As the official lane line for USA Swimming and the NCAA, Competitor has been a part of ten of the past fourteen Olympics. Molded and assembled in the U.S., using U.S.-made components, Competitor products are durable, easy to set up and store, and are sold through distributors, licensees, and dealers worldwide. The Competitor product line also includes store lane reels, pace clocks, and backstroke flags.

