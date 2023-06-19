Grand Canyon Adds Futures Qualifier Joe Stephenson For 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Joe Stephenson of Kingwood, Texas, has announced that he has signed with Grand Canyon University (GCU) to continue his academic and athletic career this fall. Stephenson recently graduated from Kingwood Park High School this spring.

Stephenson, a member of Blue Tide Aquatics, swims mainly butterfly and IM events. In both short course and long course, he owns 2023 Futures qualifying times in the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. He recently set a slew of long course season bests at the TWST June LC meet, highlighted by his 2nd place finish in the 200 fly (2:12.32).

Stephenson capped off his short course season in March at Speedo Sectionals in College Station. He earned as high as a 35th place finish in the 400 IM, where he set a personal best by over a second to post a time of 4:04.87. He also notched a best time in the 200 backstroke with a 1:53.38, marking a two second drop from 2022.

Prior to Sectionals he concluded his high school career at the UIL 5A State Championship. Stephenson advanced to finals in the 500 free with a best time of 4:41.49 in prelims. He stopped the clock at 4:41.96 in finals, ultimately earning 10th overall.

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 4:41.49

100 fly – 52.70

200 fly – 1:50.77

200 IM – 1:52.64

400 IM – 4:04.87

The Grand Canyon men compete in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), where they placed 2nd at this year’s conference championships. The team is led by head coach Steve Schaffer, who recently wrapped up his 15th season in the role.

Stephenson’s best time in the 200 fly would have been just inside the top-16 at the WAC Championships this year, while his 400 IM time would have been just one spot shy of scoring range.

Of the two events, the 400 IM was weaker for Grand Canyon with their only A-finalist being Griffin McKean (5th, 3:51.22). Adrian Curbelo led the way in the 200 fly with a 2nd place finish (1:44.91), while Guillermo Perosanz Lopez and McKean took 3rd (1:44.96) and 6th (1:47.46), respectively.

Joining Stephenson in the GCU’s incoming class is Ian Hirota, Kyle Stocek, and Ethan Lindeman. Hirota is a breaststroker, while Stocek and Lindeman swim middle-distance freestyle.

