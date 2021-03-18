Levenia Sim Downs Regan Smith’s 13-14 100 Back NAG In 51.03

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

TNT Swimming’s Levenia Sim dropped a massive best time to break Regan Smith‘s National Age Group Record in the 13-14 girls’ 100 backstroke (SCY), producing a time of 51.03 at the NCSA Spring Championships in Orlando.

The 14-year-old Sim entered the meet with a best time of 51.95, set just last month, and then sliced over nine-tenths off that to get under Smith’s NAG of 51.09 set in 2016.

Sim’s swim in February not only marked her first time sub-52, but it was also her first time under 53, with her best previously sitting at a 53.17 from December.

That 51.95 had ranked her fourth in the age group, trailing Smith, Claire Curzan (51.23) and former NAG record holder Alex Walsh (51.62).

Sim also went 52.34 in this morning’s prelims, which is faster than everyone other than the aforementioned three in the age group’s history (fifth all-time is Amy Tang, 52.75).

Comparing the former and new NAG record splits, Sim was significantly faster on the opening 50, flipping in 24.49 to Smith’s 25.07.

Swimmer 1st 50 split 2nd 50 split Final Time Regan Smith, 2016 25.07 26.02 51.09 Levenia Sim, 2021 24.49 26.54 51.03

Sim also currently holds the 11-12 NAG in the SCY 50 backstroke (25.65).

Smith has gone on to assert herself as the world’s fastest female backstroker, holding the world records in the long course 100 and 200 back, along with the American and U.S. Open Records in the SCY 100 and 200.