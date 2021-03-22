Watch Race Videos From Final Night Of NCSA Spring Invite

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

Final Scores- Women

Nova of Virginia Aquatics 1494 Elmbrook Swim Club 1317 Oly Swimming 633 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club 615 TNT Swimming 613

Final Scores- Men

Inspire Swim Team 791 Oly Swimming 621.5 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club 608 Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers 597.5 Cor Swimming 590

Final Scores- Overall

Nova of Virginia 1972 Elmbrook Swim Club 1509 Oly Swimming 1254.5 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club 1223 Academy Bullets Swim Club 909.5

NOVA of Virginia wrapped up the NCSA Spring Invite by collecting both the women’s and combined team titles.

Contributing to that win on the final night, NOVA’s Grace Sheble threw down a new meet record in the women’s 200 IM with a winning swim of 1:56.99.

Letitia Sim and Zoe Dixon followed with a 1:57.43 and 1:57.90, respectively.

Letitia Sim picked up another metal later on in the night with a third-place finish in the 50 fly behind Campbell Stoll‘s 23.76 and Levenia Sim‘s 23.98.

Check below for those two race videos, along with the men’s 200 IM, men’s 50 fly, men’s and women’s 50 free, men’s 1000 free, women’s 1650, and both 400 medley relays. Race videos for the NCSA Spring Invite have been provided by Take It Live.

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 200 IM

Nathaniel Germonprez – 1:45.86 Joshua Zuchowski – 1:48.29 Toby Barnett – 1:48.53

Women’s 1650 Free

Men’s 1000 Free

Trey Dickey – 8:59.72 Levi Sandidge – 8:59.87 Juancarlos Castrillon – 9:12.44

Women’s 50 Fly

Men’s 50 Fly

Tiago Pereira – 21.43 William Hayon – 21.48 Daniel Worth – 21.71

Women’s 50 Free

Alexis Mulvihill – 22.58 Joanie Cash – 22.78 Lucy Thomas – 22.84

Men’s 50 Free

Ben Wiegand – 20.00 Luke Barr – 20.06 William Hayon – 20.16

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

Elmbrook Swim Club – 3:34.42 NOVA of Virginia – 3:37.99 TNT Swimming – 3:41.33

Men’s 400 Medley Relay