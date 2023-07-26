Leon Marchand Gets To 1:52.43 In 200 Butterfly To Become 3rd-Fastest Man In History

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Leon Marchand won the 2023 world title in the 200 butterfly and became the 3rd-fastest man in history with a time of 1:52.43. He lowered his own French record as well, which previously stood at 1:53.37 from the 2022 World Championships. In the absence of world record holder and reigning world champion Kristof Milak, Marchand won the event by over a second as Poland’s Krzysztof Chmielewski who swam 1:53.52. Tomoru Honda rounded out the podium by hitting 1:53.66.

Marchand is in elite company in the top 3 rankings of the men’s 200 butterfly as Milak and Michael Phelps hold the top two spots. Marchand replaced Daiya Seto as the all-time third-fastest man here. Seto swam a 1:52.53 Asian and Japanese record back in 2020.

All-time Rankings – Men’s 200 Butterfly

This 200 butterfly victory is Leon Marchand‘s second gold medal swim of the 2023 World Championships following his 400 IM earlier in the week. Marchand had what might end up being the swim of the meet in the 400 IM when he destroyed Michael Phelps‘ world record in the event with a time of 4:02.50.

Marchand came into this meet as the defending champion in the 400 IM, as well as the 200 IM, and was the silver medalist last year in the 200 butterfly. Milak won the event at the 2022 meet and is the favorite to win any time he swims it. Milak still has over two seconds on the entire world in the 200 butterfly, including Marchand. It will be interesting to see how close Marchand can get to Milak next year at the Paris Olympics should they both race the event there.

The next race on Marchand’s docket is the 200 IM in which he will enter the final as the top seed after swimming 1:56.34 in the semi-final. He posted a time of 1:55.22 to set a new national record and win this event last year at the World Championships.