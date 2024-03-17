How Did Regan Smith Bounce Back from Mono To Break A U.S. Open Record?

Three-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith may have had the best in-season meet of her life at the Westmont Pro Swim, highlighted by her U.S. Open record in the 100 backstroke:

100m butterfly – 56.36 – personal best, shaving nearly three tenths from her 56.60

200m butterfly – 2:04.80 – 2nd best personal performance in this event

100m backstroke – 57.64 – new U.S. Open Record, Pro Swim Series Record, #10 on the all-time performance list

200m backstroke – 2:03.99 – not a record, but higher on the all-time performance list at #7

Regan’s performance came only six weeks after recovering from Mono. In this interview she unpacks how her illness impacted her physically and mentally considering we’re inside the Olympic training cycle.

Swimming Australia’s Kaylee McKeown just ripped a 57.57 100m backstroke at the NSW Championships. That time ranks #6 on the all-time performance list, tied with Regan’s personal best time. Interestingly, in our Gold Medal Minute interview with McKeown, after 2023 World Champs, she noted that she felt Regan could be the first women under the 57 second barrier in the 100m back.

I didn’t play the Regan Smith Prediction Game in this video, but after Kaylee’s 57.57 response to Regan’s 57.64 U.S. Open record, you might have your own thoughts. I’m leaning toward Regan in Paris at this point, mostly because she ripped that 57.64 after her 2:04.8 200 fly (with only a 50 free between the events). Regan is super-fit, making me bullish about her time with coach Bob Bowman, but we’re still early in the Olympic training cycle. Provided she’s healthy throughout the spring and summer, I’m betting on Regan being more motivated and hungry for a higher podium position in Paris.

More context. The 6 top all-time performances in women’s 100m back are owned by Kaylee, 57.33 – 57.57. Regan’s tied with Kaylee at 57.57 at #6 on the list. That’s tight. At the end of the day, I think time plus effort with coach Bob Bowman — defined as more taper experience under Bowman — will net an impressive Regan 100m back this summer.

Top 10 LCM 100 Backstroke Performances All-Time

