Mary-Sophie Harvey Hits Another PB During Day 2 Heats Of Giant Series

2024 MEETING NICE – CAMILLE MUFFAT – GIANT SERIES

Day 2 Heats Highlights

After an electric performance to capture gold in last night’s women’s 400m IM final, 24-year-old Mary-Sophie Harvey of Canada staked her claim on a second event.

Racing in the heats of the 100m free, Harvey stopped the clock at a speedy 54.60. That landed lane 4 for tonight’s final just .01 ahead of the 50m fly winner here, Melanie Henique.

This performance checks in as yet another personal best for on-fire Harvey. Entering this Giant Series, the Canadian’s career-quickest result sat at the 54.64 which garnered her a 4th place finish at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Splits for Harvey this morning included 26.95/27.65.

Check out Harvey’s recent onslaught of PB’s performed at last month’s Quebec Cup, highlighted by a 1:57.26 200 free.

Frenchman Yohann Ndoye-Brouard topped the heats of the men’s 100m back, hitting 53.41 for the sole outing of the field under 54 seconds.

Michael Andrew of the United States was in the water as well, contesting the men’s 50m free.

24-year-old Andrew snagged the 2nd seed in 22.23, just .04 behind leader Maxime Grousset who earned the pole position in 22.19.

Israeli Meiron Cheruti is also in the hunt, courtesy of his 22.24 morning swim. Suriname’s Renzo Tjon-a-Joe and Florent Manaudou of the host nation are also in the mix, clocking respective AM efforts of 22.25 and 22.36 to keep things close.