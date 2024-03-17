Mary-Sophie Harvey Clocks 4:36.79 400 IM On Day One Of Giant Series

2024 MEETING NICE – CAMILLE MUFFAT – GIANT SERIES
- Sunday, March 17th – Wednesday, March 20th
- Nice, France
- LCM (50m)
Day one of the 2024 Meeting Nice – Camille Muffat, part of the Giant Series, kicked off today with a big splash by Mary-Sophie Harvey in the women’s 400m IM.
The 24-year-old Canadain already established herself as the woman to beat in the event, courtesy of the 4:44.79 top seed she produced in the heats.
Flash forward to tonight, however, and Harvey busted out a head-turning 4:36.79 to wind up with the gold. That beat the field by over 6 seconds as she came within a hair of her personal best. That PB remains at the 4:36.48 logged in 2017 and keeps her ranked 5th on the all-time Canadian performers list.
Splits for Harvey this evening included 1:02.74, 1:14.68, 1:17.45 and 1:01.92 to get the job done and rank 4th in the world this season.
2023-2024 LCM Women 400 IM
McINTOSH
4:29.96
|2
|Yiting
YU
|CHN
|4:35.44
|09/27
|3
|Ageha
TANIGAWA
|JPN
|4:35.65
|09/27
|4
|Freya
COLBERT
|GBR
|4:37.14
|02/18
|5
|Katie
GRIMES
|USA
|4:37.20
|10/07
This swim comes on the tail of Harvey having recorded a series of personal best times at last month’s Quebec Cup, highlighted by a 1:57.26 200 free.
Olympic medalist Noe Ponti of Switzerland made his presence known early in this competition, firing off a quick 51.07 as the top-seeded men’s 100m butterflier. That inserted the Swiss ace 3rd in the season’s world rankings.
He ultimately nabbed gold tonight in a result of 51.37 to keep Frenchman Maxime Grousset at bay by .10. Grousset settled for silver in 51.47 while teammate Clement Secchi rounded out the podium in 51.92. American Michael Andrew snagged 5th place in 53.30.
Entering this competition, Ponti’s season-best rested at the 51.34 put up on the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup circuit.
24-year-old Grousset topped the men’s 1fly podium at last year’s World Championships, clocking a time of 50.14 there in Fukuoka.
2024 World Championships silver medalist Melanie Henique followed up her success in Doha with gold in the 50m fly this evening.
Henique bagged the gold in 25.58, the sole result of the field under 26 seconds. Sara Juvenik of Sweden was next to the wall in 26.00 while Beryl Gastaldello of France touched in 26.31.
Henique took silver in Doha behind Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, producing a time of 25.44 to make her mark on that competition. She owns the French national record in 25.17, a time she put up in 2021.
The host nation’s Yohann Ndoye-Brouard ripped a huge lifetime best en route to winning the men’s 200m IM. Ndoye-Brouard, known for his backstroke prowess, registered 1:58.91 as the sole swimmer under the 2:00 barrier.
This race marks the 23-year-old’s first-ever foray into the sub-2:00 zone, entering this competition with a previous lifetime best of 2:01.61 from 2021.
Additional Winners
- Florine Gaspard of France won the women’s 100m breast in 1:07.78
- Brazilian Joao Gomes Junior grabbed the gold in the men’s 50m breast in 27.20. Andrew was the silver medalist in 27.55.
- Distance ace Anastasia Kirpichnikova topped the women’s 1500m free field in 16:03.54. That crushed her Doha performance of 16:12.98 and rocketed her up the world rankings to take slot #6 on the season.
- Emma Terebo clocked a tie of 2:09.66 to reap gold in the women’s 200m back. In January she notched a new lifetime best of 2:09.08 at the Luxembourg Euro meet.
- Brno Correia of Brazil was too quick to catch in teh men’s 200m free, establishing himself with the gold in a time of 1:48.72 this evening.
A PB for Secchi after a season at Missouri last year, could actually get the second 100 fly spot behind Grousset if he keeps on improving. Didn’t know that Ndoye-Brouard is also an IMer now lol
I know she’s said in the past that she mentally struggles with the 4IM, but this may be her best route to an individual berth for the Olympic team. The two young’uns – Ella J and Julie are right there as well, so it could be an exciting Trials event.
With Pickrem looking to have a stronghold on that #2 spot in the 200 IM the 400 looks like a great chance for MSH!
She could also challenge for that second spot too! Looking forward to trials anyway!
Nice job on this Sunday Retta. Slight correction: Gaspard swims for Belgium