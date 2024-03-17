Mary-Sophie Harvey Clocks 4:36.79 400 IM On Day One Of Giant Series

2024 MEETING NICE – CAMILLE MUFFAT – GIANT SERIES

Day one of the 2024 Meeting Nice – Camille Muffat, part of the Giant Series, kicked off today with a big splash by Mary-Sophie Harvey in the women’s 400m IM.

The 24-year-old Canadain already established herself as the woman to beat in the event, courtesy of the 4:44.79 top seed she produced in the heats.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and Harvey busted out a head-turning 4:36.79 to wind up with the gold. That beat the field by over 6 seconds as she came within a hair of her personal best. That PB remains at the 4:36.48 logged in 2017 and keeps her ranked 5th on the all-time Canadian performers list.

Splits for Harvey this evening included 1:02.74, 1:14.68, 1:17.45 and 1:01.92 to get the job done and rank 4th in the world this season.

This swim comes on the tail of Harvey having recorded a series of personal best times at last month’s Quebec Cup, highlighted by a 1:57.26 200 free.

Olympic medalist Noe Ponti of Switzerland made his presence known early in this competition, firing off a quick 51.07 as the top-seeded men’s 100m butterflier. That inserted the Swiss ace 3rd in the season’s world rankings.

He ultimately nabbed gold tonight in a result of 51.37 to keep Frenchman Maxime Grousset at bay by .10. Grousset settled for silver in 51.47 while teammate Clement Secchi rounded out the podium in 51.92. American Michael Andrew snagged 5th place in 53.30.

Entering this competition, Ponti’s season-best rested at the 51.34 put up on the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup circuit.

24-year-old Grousset topped the men’s 1fly podium at last year’s World Championships, clocking a time of 50.14 there in Fukuoka.

2024 World Championships silver medalist Melanie Henique followed up her success in Doha with gold in the 50m fly this evening.

Henique bagged the gold in 25.58, the sole result of the field under 26 seconds. Sara Juvenik of Sweden was next to the wall in 26.00 while Beryl Gastaldello of France touched in 26.31.

Henique took silver in Doha behind Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, producing a time of 25.44 to make her mark on that competition. She owns the French national record in 25.17, a time she put up in 2021.

The host nation’s Yohann Ndoye-Brouard ripped a huge lifetime best en route to winning the men’s 200m IM. Ndoye-Brouard, known for his backstroke prowess, registered 1:58.91 as the sole swimmer under the 2:00 barrier.

This race marks the 23-year-old’s first-ever foray into the sub-2:00 zone, entering this competition with a previous lifetime best of 2:01.61 from 2021.

Additional Winners