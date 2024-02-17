Mary-Sophie Harvey Swims 1:57.2 in the 200 Free, 58.1 in the 100 Fly in Montreal

2024 Quebec Cup

February 15-18, 2024

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Long Course Meters (50m), Prelims/Finals

Results on SplashMe App: “Coupe du Quebec junior et senior 2024”

While many of Canada’s top swimmers are off racing at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Mary-Sophie Harvey stayed closer to home to race at the 2024 Quebec Cup, where she has already posted lifetime bests in three events through the first two days of competition.

In the first final of the meet, Harvey swam 1:57.26 in the 200 free. That undercuts her best times of 1:57.70, which she did twice within a week in late 2023: once at the Quebec Senior Cup in November and again at the US Open in December.

Harvey, 24, showed big potential at a young age in the 200 free, swimming 1:57.81 in 2017 when she was only 17 years old. She stalled out there, though, shifting her focus to other events, and didn’t go a best time for more than six years.

But last year, her journey in the 200 free jump-started again with three new lifetime bests, and she really accelerated that this weekend in Montreal.

Improvement Curve:

April 2017 November 2023 December 2023 New PB 1st 50 28.4 27.89 28.00 — 2nd 50 29.81 (58.21) 30.00 (57.89) 30.02 (58.02) 57.69 3rd 50 29.83 30.62 30.38 — 4th 50 29.77 (59.60) 29.19 (59.81) 29.30 (59.68) 59.57 Final Time 1:57.81 1:57.70 1:57.70 1:57.26

Harvey has continued to push forward in this event by being aggressive early in the race. She is now opening over half-a-second faster in her first 50 than she did when she was 17.

The Canadian women finished 6th at the World Championships earlier this week in Doha, and Harvey’s flat-start time is faster than anybody swam on that relay (including rolling starts) there. They were 5th at last year’s World Championships, and her 1:57.26 is faster than anybody (including her own 1:58.50 leadoff) from that meet.

She was the Pan American Games champion in the 200 free last year.

Harvey now ties as the 9th-best Canadian in the history of the event, matching the 1:57.26 done by Emily Overhold in 2019.

That wasn’t Harvey’s only best time at the meet. She time-trialed a best time in the 50 fly in 27.28 and swam two best times in the 100 fly with a 58.66 in prelims and 58.12 in finals.

Her previous best time in the 50 fly was 27.62 from April 2015 and her previous best time in the 100 fly was 59.45 from November 2022, about 1.3 seconds slower.

She’s now the 7th-fastest Canadian ever in the history of the 100 fly.

Harvey also won the 100 free in 54.93, just-shy of her best time.

Harvey has remaining entries in the 200 IM and 400 free for Saturday.