2024 World Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The sixth night of finals from Doha will be another busy one with five medal events and four sets of semi-finals, led off by the women’s 100 freestyle and closing with the men’s 4×200 free relay. In between, those two races will be sandwiched by a trio of 200-meter finals.

DAY 6 FINALS SCHEDULE

Women’s 100 free final

Men’s 100 fly semi-finals

Women’s 200 back semi-finals

Men’s 50 free semi-finals

Women’s 200 breast final

Men’s 200 back final

Men’s 200 breast final

Women’s 50 fly semi-finals

Men’s 4×200 free relay final

It will be a busy night for American Kate Douglass, who will race the women’s 100 free final at the beginning of the session and then will be back in the water less than 50 minutes later in the final of the 200 breast.

The Dutch women staked their claim as the ones to beat in both of those events in the semis, with Marrit Steenbergen and Tes Schouten both setting new National Records en route to the top seed. Steenbergen clocked 52.53 in the 100 free to rank #10 all-time, while Schouten went 2:21.50 to slice .02 off her Dutch Record in the 200 breast.

The third final of the night will be the men’s 200 back, which is anyone’s race at this point after all eight semi-finalists were within three-quarters of a second of one another, led by American Jack Aikins (1:56.32). Roman Mityukov, the 2023 World Championship bronze medalist, will swim in Lane 2, while 2022 World Junior champion Pieter Coetze is out in Lane 8.

In the men’s 200 breast, another American holds the top seed in Jake Foster, who clocked 2:08.78 for the second-fastest swim of his career in the semis. China’s Dong Zhihao, the World Junior Record holder, will be one to watch after he closed in a blistering 32.00 in the semis. Third seed Caspar Corbeau is the only swimmer in the field who broke 2:08 last year (2:07.99).

The night will wrap with the men’s 4×200 free relay, where the United States finds itself out in Lane 8 after sneaking into the final in 7:10.70 this morning. They’ll reload for the final as Carson Foster joins Luke Hobson, Hunter Armstrong and David Johnston.

In Lane 7, Great Britain brings on Duncan Scott for some extra speed, as the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist in the 200 free aligns with the 2023 world champion in the event, Matt Richards.

China holds the top seed, with 100 free champion Pan Zhanle moving from the anchor leg to the third spot, while South Korea was 2nd this morning and has the 200 and 400 free champions, Hwang Sunwoo and Kim Woomin, in their lineup.

Among the semi-final events, reigning world champions Cameron McEvoy and Sarah Sjostrom are the marquee names to watch.

McEvoy blasted his way to a time of 21.13 in the prelims of the men’s 50 free, the sixth-fastest swim of all-time, while Sjostrom fired off a time of 24.88 for the ninth-fastest performance ever in the women’s 50 fly. Sjostrom remains the only swimmer in history to have broken 25 seconds, something she’s done 19 times.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

, Sweden – 51.71 (2017) World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak, Canada – 52.70 (2016)

Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

, Sweden – 51.71 (2017) 2023 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 52.16

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 53.61, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 53.88

Marrit Steenbergen leaned on her incredible back-half speed to close like an absolute rocket in the final of the women’s 100 freestyle, running down Siobhan Haughey to claim gold and reset her newly minted Dutch Record.

Steenbergen split 25.30/26.96 en route to a time of 52.26, breaking the National Record of 52.53 she set in the semis while moving up two spots into #8 all-time in the event.

Coming into the meet, Steenbergen’s best time stood at 52.71.

Haughey, who won the 200 free title a few nights ago, was the early leader, turning in 24.87 to lead the field at the 50 but was out-split by Steenbergen by more than seven-tenths coming home, settling for silver in 52.56. Haughey admitted post-race she “died a little bit” in the closing meters.

Aussie Shayna Jack was solid for the bronze in 52.83, while American Kate Douglass snared 4th in 53.02 in her first of two finals on the night.

Great Britain’s Anna Hopkin was in 2nd at the 50 (25.22) but fell to 5th in 53.09.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 49.45 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)

Championship Record: 49.50 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)

World Junior Record: 50.62 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)

2023 World Champion: 50.14 – Maxime Grousset, France

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 51.67, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 51.93

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

, Australia (2023) Championship Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith , United States (2019)

, United States (2019) World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith , United States (2019)

, United States (2019) 2023 World Champion: 2:03.85 – Kaylee McKeown, Australia

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:10.39, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:11.04

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)

Championship Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)

World Junior Record: 21.75 — Michael Andrew , United States (2017)

, United States (2017) 2023 World Champion: 21.06 — Cameron McEvoy , Australia

, Australia Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 21.96, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 22.07

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)

World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes, Turkey – 2:19.64 (2015)

Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, Denmark – 2:19.11 (2013)

2023 World Champion: Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa – 2:20.80

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:23.91, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:24.63

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 1:55.14 (2017)

Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:54.14

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.50, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:58.09

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)

World Junior Record: Dong Zhihao , China – 2:08.83 (2023)

, China – 2:08.83 (2023) Championship Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:09.68, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:10.33

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — SEMI-FINALS

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINAL