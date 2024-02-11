Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 World Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 141

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Start List 

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay Start List 

It’s time for the first swimming finals session of the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. And as always, it’s a packed session; there are four finals (including two relays) and four semifinals on tap.

Day 1 Finals Schedule:

  • Men’s 400 freestyle — final
  • Women’s 100 butterfly — semifinals
  • Men’s 50 butterfly — semifinals
  • Women’s 400 freestyle — final
  • Men’s 100 breaststroke — semifinals
  • Women’s 200 IM — semifinals
  • Women’s 4×100 freestyle relay — final
  • Men’s 4×100 freestyle relay — final

The session kicks off with the men’s 400 freestyle final. The big news of the prelims session was that defending champion Ahmed Hafnaoui missed the final with a 3:48.05, finishing 17th. Without him and his personal best of 3:40.70 in the field, the two favorites are the top two qualifiers: Australia’s Elijah Winnington and Germany’s Lukas Märtens. Both are familiar with the podium, Winnington is the 2022 champion and Märtens has a silver and a bronze from the last two Worlds.

Winnington and Märtens were the only two sub-3:45 this morning, but don’t count out Kim Woomin or Daniel Wiffen. They’re sitting 3rd and 4th after prelims, respectively.

There’s a close race brewing in the women’s 400 freestyle as well. After prelims, Li Bingjie and Erika Fairweather are separated by just five-hundredths. Fairweather controlled their heat for a majority of the race, but Li caught her in the closing meters, posting the top time of the morning in 4:04.65. Fairweather broke 4:00 in Fukuoka, stunning for the bronze medal, so and we’ll see if she’s brought that form to Doha.

The other two finals of the session are the women’s and men’s 4×100 freestyle relays. Australia, the world record holders and defending champions–lead the women’s field by almost a full second, qualifying first for the final with a 3:38.33. Meanwhile, the U.S. men put up the top time on the men’s side (3:12.32) ahead of Italy and Great Britain, the latter of whom hit their Olympic qualification time with a 3:13.96 after being disqualified from prelims in Fukuoka.

MEN’S 400-Meter Freestyle – Final

  • World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Petar Mitsin, Bulgaria – 3:44.31 (2023)
  • Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)
  • 2023 World Champion: Sam Short, Australia – 3:40.68

Final:

  1. Kim Woomin (KOR) — 3:42.71
  2. Elijah Winnington (AUS) — 3:42.86
  3. Lukas Märtens (GER) — 3:42.96
  4. Guilherme Costa (BRA) — 3:44.22
  5. Lucas Henveaux (BEL) — 3:44.61
  6. Victor Johansson (SWE) — 3:45.87
  7. Daniel Wiffen (IRL) — 3:46.65
  8. Felix Auboech (AUT) — 3:51.60

First event, first upset. 22-year-old Kim Woomin jumped out from the start of the men’s 400 free final and didn’t look back, giving South Korea their first 400 free medalist since Park Tae-Hwan in 2011.

Kim was second to Märtens at the first turn but by the 100-meter mark had taken over the lead. He turned in 52.71, 1.71 seconds under world record pace. The first three swimmers Kim, Märtens, and Winnington were all out under world record pace at that point. Kim extended his lead, getting clear of the rest of the field and getting another .14 seconds under world record pace.

That line began to catch up to him on the back half of the race, but his direct competitors were less successful at catching him. Märtens had a consistent grip on second place and by the 300, Winnington had caught Lucas Henveaux, who was having a solid swim way out in lane 1.

The last 100 meters was chaos; Kim clung to his lead but behind him Märtens, Winnginton, and Guilherme Costa were all charging. Winnington closed with a massive 26.67–the only one in the field sub-27 seconds–but ran out of room to catch Kim. Kim claimed the first gold medal of the meet with a 3:42.71, a personal best by about 2 seconds.

Winnington got back on the podium with a 3:42.86, with Märtens making his third consecutive podium in this event just a tenth behind in 3:42.96.

Henveaux and Victor Johansson both set national records with their swims.

WOMEN’S 100-Meter Butterfly – Semifinals

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.48 (2016)
  • World Junior Record: Claire Curzan, USA – 56.43 (2021)
  • Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.53 (2017)
  • 2023 World Champion: Zhang Yufei, China – 56.12

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Angelina Köhler (GER) — 56.11
  2. Claire Curzan (USA) — 57.06
  3. Brianna Throssell (AUS) — 57.22
  4. Louise Hansson (SWE) — 57.28
  5. Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) — 57.86
  6. Erin Gallagher (RSA) — 57.92
  7. Chiharu Iitsuka (JPN) — 58.01
  8. Alexandria Perkins (AUS) — 58.05

Germany’s Angelina Köhler continues to make her case as a Olympic medal contender here in Doha. After breaking 57 seconds for the first time in prelims and breaking her own national record, she took another chunk off the record in the semifinals. She threw down a 56.11 in the second semi, cutting another three-tenths off the 56.41 standard she swam this morning.

Kohler’s 56.11 leads the way into tomorrow’s final by almost a second. She was the only one to crack 57 across the two heats as the United States’ Claire Curzan earned the 2nd seed with a 57.06. That’s a solid improvement on her 57.94 swim from this morning for Curzan.

Australia has two women slated to appear in the final with Brianna Throssell and Alexandria Perkins qualifying 3rd and 8th. Throssell won the first semifinal, coming on strong during the back half of the race to out-touch Louise Hansson

After setting a national record in the prelims (57.59), Erin Gallagher added a few tenths with a 57.92, but still qualified safely for the final in 6th.

MEN’S 50-Meter Butterfly – Semifinals

  • World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)
  • World Junior Record: Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal – 22.96 (2022)
  • Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.35 (2019)
  • 2023 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 22.68

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Michael Andrew (USA) — 22.94
  2. Dylan Carter (TTO) — 23.15
  3. Mario Molla Yanes (ESP) — 23.17
  4. Diogo Matos Ribeiro (POR)/Isaac Cooper (AUS) — 23.18
  5. (tie)
  6. Cam McEvoy (AUS) — 23.21
  7. Shaine Casas (USA) — 23.22
  8. Baek Inchul (KOR) — 23.24

Michael Andrew set the standard in the first semifinal taking the win with a 22.94. After the second semifinal, that time would still stand as the fastest time in the men’s 50 fly semifinals and the only one under 23 seconds. Dylan Carter finished second in that heat behind Andrew (23.15), which qualified him for the final in 2nd.

It was a tight second semifinal as the top four swimmers were separated by just four-hundredths. Coming out on top was Spain’s Mario Molla Yanes, who swims in the NCAA at Virginia Tech. His time of 23.17 is just a hundredth off his personal best from Fukuoka and puts him in a strong position for the final tomorrow.

Diogo Matos Ribeiro, the 2023 silver medalist, will be in tomorrow’s field as well. That medal represented Portugal’s first swimming medal at Worlds, and he’ll look to add to that total tomorrow. He tied with Australian sprinter Isaac Cooper for 4th in 23.18, just three-hundredths ahead of 2023 50 freestyle world champion Cam McEvoy.

Notably, Nyls Korstanje finished 9th and will miss the final. He was top seed after prelims with a 23.03.

WOMEN’S 400-Meter Freestyle – Final

Final:

  1. Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 3:59.44
  2. Li Bingjie (CHN)– 4:01.62
  3. Isabel Gose (GER) — 4:02.39
  4. Maria Fernanda De Oliveria Da Silva Costa (BRA) — 4:02.86
  5. Gabrielle Roncatto (BRA) — 4:04.18
  6. Yang Peiqi (CHN) — 4:05.73
  7. Eve Thomas (NZL) — 4:05.87
  8. Agostina Hein (ARG) — 4:10.33

MEN’S 100-Meter Breaststroke – Semifinals

  • World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)
  • World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 59.01 (2017)
  • Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)
  • 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 57.69

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200-Meter Individual Medley – Semifinals

  • World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)
  • World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 2:06.89 (2023)
  • Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)
  • 2023 World Champion: Kate Douglass, USA – 2:07.17

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 4×100-Meter Freestyle Relay – Final

  • World Record: Australia – 3:27.96 (2023)
  • Championship Record: Australia – 3:27.96 (2023)
  • 2023 World Champion: Australia – 3:27.96

Final:

MEN’S 4×100-Meter Freestyle Relay – Final

  • World Record: USA – 3:08.24
  • Championship Record: USA – 3:09.06
  • 2023 World Champion: Australia – 3:10.16

Final:

141
Amy
23 seconds ago

Why Martinenghi kinda fine

1
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
28 seconds ago

Slow-ish first semi. I hope Jake Foster will make it through, I really want him to finally get his moment

Last edited 2 seconds ago by I miss the ISL
0
0
Reply
PFA
33 seconds ago

59.48 for Jake foster!

3
0
Reply
Swimz
1 minute ago

Sadd !!! Armstrong is not there, with flying start, he could go 47.7 at least..if cases failed to do so , it is a disaster for the USA..hope for best

1
0
Reply
Gulliver’s Swimming Travels
2 minutes ago

What’s a “day-boo,” Aussie announcers?

1
0
Reply
Swimmerj
6 minutes ago

Every single Australian swimmer is extremely attractive

8
-5
Reply
Daddy Foster
Reply to  Swimmerj
4 minutes ago

I prefer the Brits, generally

4
-1
Reply
I miss the ISL
Reply to  Daddy Foster
3 minutes ago

Molly Renshaw

2
0
Reply
Southerly Buster
7 minutes ago

Congrats to all the medallists in that M400 Free for putting on such a memorable race.

8
0
Reply
cchswimmer
8 minutes ago

Nice performance by Diogo Ribeiro, let’s go Portugal!

4
0
Reply
BairnOwl
8 minutes ago

That mascot is the stuff of nightmares.

8
0
Reply
Rafael
Reply to  BairnOwl
6 minutes ago

A stuffed nightmare

2
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  Rafael
5 minutes ago

A stuffed marketable nightmare

2
0
Reply
CanSwimFan
8 minutes ago

Why would they schedule the women’s relay before the men’s – and right after a women’s individual event?

7
-1
Reply
Jonathan
8 minutes ago

So what are the odds we see at least one WR in Doha? Has to be less than 50%, right?

7
-1
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Jonathan
1 minute ago

I started thinking of stroke 50s b/c those are generally “weaker” compared to Olympic events, idk women’s 50 breast? A Sjostrom 50 free PR?

But yeah, it’s way under 50%.

Last edited 18 seconds ago by Steve Nolan
0
0
Reply
Daddy Foster
10 minutes ago

Not sure how I feel about these extended interviews lol…
Kinda love them, kinda hate them

6
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Daddy Foster
3 minutes ago

I don’t like ’em. The ropeline interviews they do with various media leaving the deck seems better than just grinding the whole meet to a halt to have each of them say something boring.

0
0
Reply
oxyswim
10 minutes ago

If they’re going to interview every podium finisher they really should have brought in some interpreters for those that are less comfortable with English. It’s already hard to be interviewed seconds after a race, and then some have to try to do it in a language that they don’t know. That’s not a fair position to put them in.

21
-1
Reply
Oceanian
11 minutes ago

Germans would be pretty happy with two medals tonight and great chance of gold tomorrow.

7
0
Reply
Rafael
13 minutes ago

Another SA record for Mafe.
She was 4:16 one year ago…

7
0
Reply
Yoo
13 minutes ago

Oh they really need to stop doing these interviewss with swimmers who can’t speak English.

5
-4
Reply
ice
Reply to  Yoo
12 minutes ago

Bingjie tried her hardest and she was coherent and polite. I say she did a good job

32
0
Reply
Virtus
Reply to  Yoo
11 minutes ago

They had her translating in her head on the spot I felt so bad lmao

3
0
Reply
BairnOwl
Reply to  Yoo
10 minutes ago

They spoke English quite well though, all things considered. I feel like they could’ve said a bit more if given the chance.

13
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
Reply to  Yoo
6 minutes ago

The interviewer realized she wasn’t super comfortable and cut it off when he felt necessary. He didn’t give her too much awkward silence, let her have her moment, and moved on. I think she did a good job.

5
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Yoo
5 minutes ago

you ever hear townley haas in one of those??

3
0
Reply
PFA
13 minutes ago

First day of this meet so far off to an amazing start

4
0
Reply
Jonathan
16 minutes ago

Fairweather 3:59.44!

Hot take: Ledecky won’t win a medal in the 400 free in Paris.

29
-13
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
Reply to  Jonathan
15 minutes ago

Is that really a hot take?

12
-3
Reply
I miss the ISL
Reply to  Jonathan
15 minutes ago

Youre getting downvotes and thats understandable, but this isn’t the hottest take in the world. This probably has about a 35% chance of happening tbh.

15
-2
Reply
Jonathan
Reply to  I miss the ISL
12 minutes ago

I just hope we get to see Titmus vs McIntosh at their peaks in Paris. That would be an amazing race.

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Jonathan
16
-1
Reply
Willy
Reply to  Jonathan
7 minutes ago

If she goes 3:58 low she will.

5
0
Reply
Oceanian
16 minutes ago

Didn’t expect Erika to win so comfortably.

17
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
16 minutes ago

My first pickem for top 3 I got right! Go me. Go erika! Go kiwis!

8
0
Reply
PFA
18 minutes ago

Is fairweather under her NR pace?

7
0
Reply
ooo
Reply to  PFA
17 minutes ago

Under 4mn certainly

2
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  ooo
15 minutes ago

Just got the answer SHE DID!

2
0
Reply
ooo
18 minutes ago

Fairweather likes to race, she said this morning. So far it is her own race

7
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
18 minutes ago

Fairweather killing it at the 200

7
0
Reply
notabackstroker
21 minutes ago

the way the WA commentators pronounce Molla Yanes’ name I thought Molly Hannis had made a comeback in the men’s 50 fly

11
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
21 minutes ago

One thing that I’m loving out of these WCs is the representation of traditionally non-swimming countries in the semis and finals. Portugal, Argentina, etc. Love the growth of swimming worldwide.

14
0
Reply
Titobiloluwa
23 minutes ago

Is that a new Canadian record for Knox?

15
0
Reply
Jesh
Reply to  Titobiloluwa
21 minutes ago

Yes! Breaks the tie Kharun and Liendo had by 0.02

9
0
Reply
Jonathan
24 minutes ago

Casas makes the final!

16
0
Reply
PVSFree
Reply to  Jonathan
21 minutes ago

By the skin of his teeth, he was .03 away from missing the final. Someone’s just gotta tell him he’s swimming in the B final tomorrow night and he’ll drop a 22.6 to win the title

21
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
24 minutes ago

Iberian peninsula takeover in that second semi

10
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  I miss the ISL
17 minutes ago

Now you just need an Andorran 😉

5
0
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
24 minutes ago

7 swimmers split by 0.15 in that semi… wow.

10
0
Reply
ISL
27 minutes ago

Slow first semi final for the 50 fly. Would not be surprised if 6 swimmers from second one go tru

4
-2
Reply
Amy
28 minutes ago

King Chad

3
0
Reply
Swammer
29 minutes ago

Kohler faster than Yufeis winning time in Fukuoka

25
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
29 minutes ago

ugh, channel 9 is playing ads between every race

3
-1
Reply
phelpsfan
29 minutes ago

Watch Casas get 9th again

0
-5
Reply
I miss the ISL
31 minutes ago

Completely forgot about MAndrew. Interested to see how him and Casas go here.

11
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  I miss the ISL
21 minutes ago

Looks like the favorite for that one.

2
0
Reply
Daddy Foster
31 minutes ago

No disrespect to Curzan, but I’m starting to see some similarities of her with Michael Andrew.

Teen phenom, some world-leading domestic/low-pressure swims, but doesn’t doesn’t seem to have the “it” factor. Maybe a bit too versatile for her own good? A tough reality that you can’t just swim and win everything like you can as a junior.

10
-45
Reply
I miss the ISL
Reply to  Daddy Foster
28 minutes ago

This is so insulting to CC. She’s a multiple-time world champion, dearly loved by the swimming community, and has been on a steady progression in backstroke. Just because shes better at different events than she was when she was a younger teen doesn’t mean she’s fallen off the face of the earth.

31
-7
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  I miss the ISL
20 minutes ago

I love that a comparison to MA is immediately taken by almost everyone as a massive insult.

Because it kinda is! (I would also disagree, she is not MA.)

12
-2
Reply
Sherry Smit
Reply to  Daddy Foster
28 minutes ago

Guys it was prelims of the 100 fly, she’s fine.

25
-1
Reply
Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Reply to  Sherry Smit
16 minutes ago

….right!

0
-1
Reply
Buttafly
Reply to  Daddy Foster
21 minutes ago

Swim swam user discovers non finals swims

9
0
Reply
Coleman Hodges
Reply to  Buttafly
8 minutes ago

I would genuinely love to read this article. Does SwimSwam need too start putting out Onion articles for swimming?

0
0
Reply
Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
32 minutes ago

Having remembered the massive minor medal haul in Atlanta ’96 by the Germans, it’s nice to see an under-the-radar continued resurgence of both German men’s and women’s swimming.

16
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
33 minutes ago

Personally, I think Curzan probably identifies more as a backstroker now than a flyer or freestyler, but she’s so talented that it makes no sense to not keep going with the fly and free.

20
-3
Reply
Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
Reply to  I miss the ISL
28 minutes ago

200IM has been a total missed opportunity over the years… Huske has a similar Swiss Army Knife skillset and keeps dropping time there.

4
-3
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
33 minutes ago

56.1 is very impressive. Could challenge for the Olympic title if she continues on this improvement rate.

34
0
Reply
PVSFree
33 minutes ago

I knew we were gonna get some breakout swims from random swimmers, but I did not have Kohler going a 56.1 on my bingo card. That’ll put her in medal contention in Paris if she continues this trajectory

24
-1
Reply
Swammer
Reply to  PVSFree
32 minutes ago

To be fair, she was 4th in a stacked field in Fukuoka. So not necessarily a random swimmer but 56 low certainly is another ball game

11
-1
Reply
Steve Nolan
34 minutes ago

Curzan was a heavy betting favorite, but idk didn’t buy it coming in and don’t really see it here yet either unfortunately.

But maybe we’re just being smart with energy management!

14
-1
Reply
I miss the ISL
34 minutes ago

Wasn’t expecting Curzan to die like it looked she did at the end of that, and also wasn’t expecting Kohler to pop off like this!
Side note: I wonder if DeSorbo tapered CC, KD, and Jack Aikins at all.

12
-2
Reply
oxyswim
Reply to  I miss the ISL
28 minutes ago

Kate talked about part of the reason they decided to go to this meet was they were used to getting a taper around this time of year anyway. Curzan is not someone who needs or gets a ton of rest, but I’m sure KD and Aikins got a decent bit without going all in like they would for trials.

3
0
Reply
Swammer
34 minutes ago

Kohler dropped a full second in the course of one day wow

19
0
Reply
Jonathan
34 minutes ago

No way Kohler loses this tomorrow.

16
-1
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
34 minutes ago

another pb for kohler

17
0
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
34 minutes ago

Yeah Curzan still unconvincing

12
0
Reply
ooo
35 minutes ago

Difficult last 15m for Curzan

5
0
Reply
Oceanian
35 minutes ago

Not sure I can see anyone beating Kohler in the final.

15
0
Reply
Virtus
35 minutes ago

I’m so confused why these are always in Doha when no one ever shows up to watch. I get it’s the money but you’d think they could find some othe city that would want it there.

12
-1
Reply
Sam Adams
Reply to  Virtus
34 minutes ago

Hold it at my local leisure centre and you would get a bigger turnout.

5
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
Reply to  Virtus
31 minutes ago

It’s embarrassing. YOu can clearly tell WA only cares about the money Qatar gives them. But when its in somewhere like Japan or Budapest where the locals clearly care a lot more, it makes the meet that much more special.

7
0
Reply
Virtus
Reply to  I miss the ISL
30 minutes ago

It’s like a whole different experience when it’s in those cities the vibes are so off without a big crowd. Korea was decent too if I remember correctly.

3
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
40 minutes ago

Throssell is beautiful

13
-3
Reply
Southerly Buster
Reply to  I miss the ISL
38 minutes ago

What a smile from Brianna.

3
-4
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  I miss the ISL
38 minutes ago

Her finish was beautiful too.

4
-4
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  I miss the ISL
32 minutes ago

comment image

18
0
Reply
bigfriendlyswimcoach
42 minutes ago

Yo this Kim Woomin guy is pretty good

12
0
Reply
oxyswim
42 minutes ago

Would like to know what the odds on Kim were before the meet

12
0
Reply
Swim Alchemist
42 minutes ago

The splits actually show Kim didn’t fade that much…just didn’t have that much of a finishing kick…Winnington and Martens closed extremely fast compared to the rest of their splits.

23
0
Reply
Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
44 minutes ago

lmao at this awk post-race interview.
If my HR was 170 bpm after a 400m, no chance I’d be coherently able to answer a question 9 seconds after exiting the pool.

21
0
Reply
Mike
45 minutes ago

Every time someone takes the 400 free so fast I’m hoping that person can hold on but it’s never that way haha. Congrats to him on a great swim

28
0
Reply
PFA
46 minutes ago

That is one of the fastest closest podiums I’ve ever seen all separated by .2

16
0
Reply
Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
46 minutes ago

Kim outswimming the piano by about 5 meters.

33
0
Reply
BOBFROMTHEISLAND
47 minutes ago

Kim that was gutsy…salute!

26
0
Reply
Buttafly
47 minutes ago

Wiffen continues to be one of the most over rated LCM swimmers

36
-2
Reply
Gen D
Reply to  Buttafly
45 minutes ago

He’ll probably go out faster in the 800

6
-1
Reply
oxyswim
Reply to  Buttafly
44 minutes ago

He’s not an elite 400m swimmer. Doesn’t have the 1:46 speed you need in the 200 to have success in that race.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by oxyswim
11
0
Reply
chickenlamp
Reply to  Buttafly
41 minutes ago

He’ll be better in the 800 and 1500 I’m sure, I still think he will be in contention for medals in those events. But overall I agree. There’s a difference between cocky and confident. But to me he comes across as cocky and arrogant, so I find it hard to root for him.

11
-1
Reply
Daddy Foster
47 minutes ago

I LOVE watching people go out hard and try to hold on. Kim proving it can be done!

21
0
Reply
CY~
47 minutes ago

Did anyone have Kim winning? 🤯

9
-1
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  CY~
39 minutes ago

my longshot AuboecK bet did not pay off.

2
0
Reply
Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Reply to  CY~
14 minutes ago

ah….nope

0
0
Reply
Coleman Hodges
Admin
47 minutes ago

One race in: Pick Em’s already demolished

39
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
Reply to  Coleman Hodges
44 minutes ago

Did some research about if prizes were going to get to me in Spain. Not looking like prizes are in my future.

1
0
Reply
Coleman Hodges
Admin
Reply to  I miss the ISL
43 minutes ago

At this rate, prizes will get to no one, anywhere

10
0
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
47 minutes ago

OMG what a finish. Who had Kim as World champ? Great news for South Korea’s 4×2 too.

Last edited 47 minutes ago by Scuncan Dott v2
14
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
47 minutes ago

does not seem like a particularly fun way to swim that but goodness gracious held on by just enough

23
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
47 minutes ago

WHAT A SWIM! Very cool. Kudos to Kim. Great time too. 3:42. Park tae hwan reincarnated!

Last edited 47 minutes ago by I miss the ISL
15
0
Reply
PFA
48 minutes ago

Kim just barely holding off everyone good on him to go out fast

16
0
Reply
chickenlamp
48 minutes ago

I have a hard time caring about this WC, but damn that was a great race to start it off

28
0
Reply
Monkeyseemonkeydoodoo
48 minutes ago

Kim! What an unreal swim good lord

7
0
Reply
Jonathan
49 minutes ago

Every time we see someone take out the 400 free well under WR pace I’m reminded how ridiculous Biedermann‘s splits were.

28
0
Reply
Oceanian
50 minutes ago

Is Kim gonna die a death?

16
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Oceanian
50 minutes ago

idk how anything else happens at this point

5
0
Reply
ooo
Reply to  Oceanian
48 minutes ago

A bit, but not enough, well done

9
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
51 minutes ago

kim 0.4 under thorpe’s pace

2
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
52 minutes ago

oh my god the stands look like the tokyo olympics

14
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
Reply to  Steve Nolan
50 minutes ago

Literally no one there in that region cares about swimming. Causes such sparse crowds. Happened in Abu Dhabi, happened in Doha the last few times there have been SC Worlds.

14
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  I miss the ISL
22 minutes ago

This is a very good point.

And why would they?? It’s not like they can go root for the home team.

0
0
Reply
PVSFree
Reply to  Steve Nolan
44 minutes ago

Watching the on-deck host try and hype up the crowd was just sad

5
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
53 minutes ago

lol what a weird meet.

4
0
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
53 minutes ago

GB going with Richards – Whittle – Dean – Scott as the order, no Mcmillan.

2
0
Reply
Stephanie Armand
54 minutes ago

How can I get nbc sports in USA? Is it on you tube tv?

0
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
Reply to  Stephanie Armand
53 minutes ago

Peacock

3
0
Reply
Oceanian
54 minutes ago

Was Wiffen foxing this morning?

3
0
Reply
PFA
54 minutes ago

Is it more likely winnington, and martens going PB’s or Wiffen winning the 400?

2
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
55 minutes ago

I’m getting the Australian commentators on Peacock – is Rowdy not calling this one, or is it delayed?

1
-1
Reply
Breezeway
Reply to  I miss the ISL
53 minutes ago

I’m so glad we’re getting these commentators. They focus on the whole field instead of a predetermined favorite

12
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  I miss the ISL
53 minutes ago

I don’t think rowdy is there or for that matter any US commentators.

1
0
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
55 minutes ago

I miss the intro music from Fukuoka

1
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
Reply to  Scuncan Dott v2
54 minutes ago

I miss their little walkout videos on the screen behind them

2
0
Reply
Binky
55 minutes ago

No Ambrose on Peacock. My prayers were answered. #ledeckydresselphelps

4
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
1 hour ago

Praying my NordVPN cooperates for the rest of the night.

4
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
1 hour ago

Glad to be back here. No better place to be than a finals live recap SS comment section.

16
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  I miss the ISL
1 hour ago

Welcome. Can we offer you something to drink?

We have water and we have whine.

50
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
Reply to  I miss the ISL
1 hour ago

I’m in Spain, there’s enough wine here. Amount of whining I need tonight is TBD.

7
0
Reply
Oceanian
1 hour ago

As expected, AUS has made one change to the 4×1 team:

Throssell, Perkins, Harkin, Jack

5
-1
Reply
Oceanian
1 hour ago

Decided I wasn’t going to set the alarm to wake me by 3am…

So instead, I didn’t go to sleep…

15
0
Reply
ooo
Reply to  Oceanian
1 hour ago

Wise move

5
0
Reply
Southerly Buster
Reply to  Oceanian
1 hour ago

I’m doing the same. I’m hoping to see ‘2022 vintage Winnington’ and Shayna getting her hand on the wall first to keep the winning streak going.

6
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Southerly Buster
57 minutes ago

Bonus that we get world-feed commentary instead of Ch9’s mob of galahs

3
0
Reply

