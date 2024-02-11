2024 World Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Start List
Men’s 4×100 Free Relay Start List
It’s time for the first swimming finals session of the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. And as always, it’s a packed session; there are four finals (including two relays) and four semifinals on tap.
Day 1 Finals Schedule:
- Men’s 400 freestyle — final
- Women’s 100 butterfly — semifinals
- Men’s 50 butterfly — semifinals
- Women’s 400 freestyle — final
- Men’s 100 breaststroke — semifinals
- Women’s 200 IM — semifinals
- Women’s 4×100 freestyle relay — final
- Men’s 4×100 freestyle relay — final
The session kicks off with the men’s 400 freestyle final. The big news of the prelims session was that defending champion Ahmed Hafnaoui missed the final with a 3:48.05, finishing 17th. Without him and his personal best of 3:40.70 in the field, the two favorites are the top two qualifiers: Australia’s Elijah Winnington and Germany’s Lukas Märtens. Both are familiar with the podium, Winnington is the 2022 champion and Märtens has a silver and a bronze from the last two Worlds.
Winnington and Märtens were the only two sub-3:45 this morning, but don’t count out Kim Woomin or Daniel Wiffen. They’re sitting 3rd and 4th after prelims, respectively.
There’s a close race brewing in the women’s 400 freestyle as well. After prelims, Li Bingjie and Erika Fairweather are separated by just five-hundredths. Fairweather controlled their heat for a majority of the race, but Li caught her in the closing meters, posting the top time of the morning in 4:04.65. Fairweather broke 4:00 in Fukuoka, stunning for the bronze medal, so and we’ll see if she’s brought that form to Doha.
The other two finals of the session are the women’s and men’s 4×100 freestyle relays. Australia, the world record holders and defending champions–lead the women’s field by almost a full second, qualifying first for the final with a 3:38.33. Meanwhile, the U.S. men put up the top time on the men’s side (3:12.32) ahead of Italy and Great Britain, the latter of whom hit their Olympic qualification time with a 3:13.96 after being disqualified from prelims in Fukuoka.
MEN’S 400-Meter Freestyle – Final
- World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Petar Mitsin, Bulgaria – 3:44.31 (2023)
- Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)
- 2023 World Champion: Sam Short, Australia – 3:40.68
Final:
- Kim Woomin (KOR) — 3:42.71
- Elijah Winnington (AUS) — 3:42.86
- Lukas Märtens (GER) — 3:42.96
- Guilherme Costa (BRA) — 3:44.22
- Lucas Henveaux (BEL) — 3:44.61
- Victor Johansson (SWE) — 3:45.87
- Daniel Wiffen (IRL) — 3:46.65
- Felix Auboech (AUT) — 3:51.60
First event, first upset. 22-year-old Kim Woomin jumped out from the start of the men’s 400 free final and didn’t look back, giving South Korea their first 400 free medalist since Park Tae-Hwan in 2011.
Kim was second to Märtens at the first turn but by the 100-meter mark had taken over the lead. He turned in 52.71, 1.71 seconds under world record pace. The first three swimmers Kim, Märtens, and Winnington were all out under world record pace at that point. Kim extended his lead, getting clear of the rest of the field and getting another .14 seconds under world record pace.
That line began to catch up to him on the back half of the race, but his direct competitors were less successful at catching him. Märtens had a consistent grip on second place and by the 300, Winnington had caught Lucas Henveaux, who was having a solid swim way out in lane 1.
The last 100 meters was chaos; Kim clung to his lead but behind him Märtens, Winnginton, and Guilherme Costa were all charging. Winnington closed with a massive 26.67–the only one in the field sub-27 seconds–but ran out of room to catch Kim. Kim claimed the first gold medal of the meet with a 3:42.71, a personal best by about 2 seconds.
Winnington got back on the podium with a 3:42.86, with Märtens making his third consecutive podium in this event just a tenth behind in 3:42.96.
Henveaux and Victor Johansson both set national records with their swims.
WOMEN’S 100-Meter Butterfly – Semifinals
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.48 (2016)
- World Junior Record: Claire Curzan, USA – 56.43 (2021)
- Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.53 (2017)
- 2023 World Champion: Zhang Yufei, China – 56.12
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Angelina Köhler (GER) — 56.11
- Claire Curzan (USA) — 57.06
- Brianna Throssell (AUS) — 57.22
- Louise Hansson (SWE) — 57.28
- Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) — 57.86
- Erin Gallagher (RSA) — 57.92
- Chiharu Iitsuka (JPN) — 58.01
- Alexandria Perkins (AUS) — 58.05
Germany’s Angelina Köhler continues to make her case as a Olympic medal contender here in Doha. After breaking 57 seconds for the first time in prelims and breaking her own national record, she took another chunk off the record in the semifinals. She threw down a 56.11 in the second semi, cutting another three-tenths off the 56.41 standard she swam this morning.
Kohler’s 56.11 leads the way into tomorrow’s final by almost a second. She was the only one to crack 57 across the two heats as the United States’ Claire Curzan earned the 2nd seed with a 57.06. That’s a solid improvement on her 57.94 swim from this morning for Curzan.
Australia has two women slated to appear in the final with Brianna Throssell and Alexandria Perkins qualifying 3rd and 8th. Throssell won the first semifinal, coming on strong during the back half of the race to out-touch Louise Hansson.
After setting a national record in the prelims (57.59), Erin Gallagher added a few tenths with a 57.92, but still qualified safely for the final in 6th.
MEN’S 50-Meter Butterfly – Semifinals
- World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal – 22.96 (2022)
- Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.35 (2019)
- 2023 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 22.68
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Michael Andrew (USA) — 22.94
- Dylan Carter (TTO) — 23.15
- Mario Molla Yanes (ESP) — 23.17
- Diogo Matos Ribeiro (POR)/Isaac Cooper (AUS) — 23.18
- (tie)
- Cam McEvoy (AUS) — 23.21
- Shaine Casas (USA) — 23.22
- Baek Inchul (KOR) — 23.24
Michael Andrew set the standard in the first semifinal taking the win with a 22.94. After the second semifinal, that time would still stand as the fastest time in the men’s 50 fly semifinals and the only one under 23 seconds. Dylan Carter finished second in that heat behind Andrew (23.15), which qualified him for the final in 2nd.
It was a tight second semifinal as the top four swimmers were separated by just four-hundredths. Coming out on top was Spain’s Mario Molla Yanes, who swims in the NCAA at Virginia Tech. His time of 23.17 is just a hundredth off his personal best from Fukuoka and puts him in a strong position for the final tomorrow.
Diogo Matos Ribeiro, the 2023 silver medalist, will be in tomorrow’s field as well. That medal represented Portugal’s first swimming medal at Worlds, and he’ll look to add to that total tomorrow. He tied with Australian sprinter Isaac Cooper for 4th in 23.18, just three-hundredths ahead of 2023 50 freestyle world champion Cam McEvoy.
Notably, Nyls Korstanje finished 9th and will miss the final. He was top seed after prelims with a 23.03.
WOMEN’S 400-Meter Freestyle – Final
- World Record: Ariarne Titmus, Australia – 3:55.38 (2023)
- World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 3:56.08 (2023)
- Championship Record: Ariarne Titmus, Australia – 3:55.38 (2023)
- 2023 World Champion: Ariarne Titmus, Australia – 3:55.38
Final:
- Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 3:59.44
- Li Bingjie (CHN)– 4:01.62
- Isabel Gose (GER) — 4:02.39
- Maria Fernanda De Oliveria Da Silva Costa (BRA) — 4:02.86
- Gabrielle Roncatto (BRA) — 4:04.18
- Yang Peiqi (CHN) — 4:05.73
- Eve Thomas (NZL) — 4:05.87
- Agostina Hein (ARG) — 4:10.33
MEN’S 100-Meter Breaststroke – Semifinals
- World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)
- World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 59.01 (2017)
- Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)
- 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 57.69
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 200-Meter Individual Medley – Semifinals
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)
- World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 2:06.89 (2023)
- Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)
- 2023 World Champion: Kate Douglass, USA – 2:07.17
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 4×100-Meter Freestyle Relay – Final
- World Record: Australia – 3:27.96 (2023)
- Championship Record: Australia – 3:27.96 (2023)
- 2023 World Champion: Australia – 3:27.96
Final:
MEN’S 4×100-Meter Freestyle Relay – Final
- World Record: USA – 3:08.24
- Championship Record: USA – 3:09.06
- 2023 World Champion: Australia – 3:10.16
Final:
Why Martinenghi kinda fine
Slow-ish first semi. I hope Jake Foster will make it through, I really want him to finally get his moment
59.48 for Jake foster!
Sadd !!! Armstrong is not there, with flying start, he could go 47.7 at least..if cases failed to do so , it is a disaster for the USA..hope for best
What’s a “day-boo,” Aussie announcers?
Every single Australian swimmer is extremely attractive
I prefer the Brits, generally
Molly Renshaw
Congrats to all the medallists in that M400 Free for putting on such a memorable race.
Nice performance by Diogo Ribeiro, let’s go Portugal!
That mascot is the stuff of nightmares.
A stuffed nightmare
A stuffed marketable nightmare
Why would they schedule the women’s relay before the men’s – and right after a women’s individual event?
So what are the odds we see at least one WR in Doha? Has to be less than 50%, right?
I started thinking of stroke 50s b/c those are generally “weaker” compared to Olympic events, idk women’s 50 breast? A Sjostrom 50 free PR?
But yeah, it’s way under 50%.
Not sure how I feel about these extended interviews lol…
Kinda love them, kinda hate them
I don’t like ’em. The ropeline interviews they do with various media leaving the deck seems better than just grinding the whole meet to a halt to have each of them say something boring.
If they’re going to interview every podium finisher they really should have brought in some interpreters for those that are less comfortable with English. It’s already hard to be interviewed seconds after a race, and then some have to try to do it in a language that they don’t know. That’s not a fair position to put them in.
Germans would be pretty happy with two medals tonight and great chance of gold tomorrow.
Another SA record for Mafe.
She was 4:16 one year ago…
Oh they really need to stop doing these interviewss with swimmers who can’t speak English.
Bingjie tried her hardest and she was coherent and polite. I say she did a good job
They had her translating in her head on the spot I felt so bad lmao
They spoke English quite well though, all things considered. I feel like they could’ve said a bit more if given the chance.
The interviewer realized she wasn’t super comfortable and cut it off when he felt necessary. He didn’t give her too much awkward silence, let her have her moment, and moved on. I think she did a good job.
you ever hear townley haas in one of those??
First day of this meet so far off to an amazing start
Fairweather 3:59.44!
Hot take: Ledecky won’t win a medal in the 400 free in Paris.
Is that really a hot take?
Youre getting downvotes and thats understandable, but this isn’t the hottest take in the world. This probably has about a 35% chance of happening tbh.
I just hope we get to see Titmus vs McIntosh at their peaks in Paris. That would be an amazing race.
If she goes 3:58 low she will.
Didn’t expect Erika to win so comfortably.
My first pickem for top 3 I got right! Go me. Go erika! Go kiwis!
Is fairweather under her NR pace?
Under 4mn certainly
Just got the answer SHE DID!
Fairweather likes to race, she said this morning. So far it is her own race
Fairweather killing it at the 200
the way the WA commentators pronounce Molla Yanes’ name I thought Molly Hannis had made a comeback in the men’s 50 fly
One thing that I’m loving out of these WCs is the representation of traditionally non-swimming countries in the semis and finals. Portugal, Argentina, etc. Love the growth of swimming worldwide.
Is that a new Canadian record for Knox?
Yes! Breaks the tie Kharun and Liendo had by 0.02
Casas makes the final!
By the skin of his teeth, he was .03 away from missing the final. Someone’s just gotta tell him he’s swimming in the B final tomorrow night and he’ll drop a 22.6 to win the title
Iberian peninsula takeover in that second semi
Now you just need an Andorran 😉
7 swimmers split by 0.15 in that semi… wow.
Slow first semi final for the 50 fly. Would not be surprised if 6 swimmers from second one go tru
King Chad
Kohler faster than Yufeis winning time in Fukuoka
ugh, channel 9 is playing ads between every race
Watch Casas get 9th again
Completely forgot about MAndrew. Interested to see how him and Casas go here.
Looks like the favorite for that one.
No disrespect to Curzan, but I’m starting to see some similarities of her with Michael Andrew.
Teen phenom, some world-leading domestic/low-pressure swims, but doesn’t doesn’t seem to have the “it” factor. Maybe a bit too versatile for her own good? A tough reality that you can’t just swim and win everything like you can as a junior.
This is so insulting to CC. She’s a multiple-time world champion, dearly loved by the swimming community, and has been on a steady progression in backstroke. Just because shes better at different events than she was when she was a younger teen doesn’t mean she’s fallen off the face of the earth.
I love that a comparison to MA is immediately taken by almost everyone as a massive insult.
Because it kinda is! (I would also disagree, she is not MA.)
Guys it was prelims of the 100 fly, she’s fine.
….right!
Swim swam user discovers non finals swims
I would genuinely love to read this article. Does SwimSwam need too start putting out Onion articles for swimming?
Having remembered the massive minor medal haul in Atlanta ’96 by the Germans, it’s nice to see an under-the-radar continued resurgence of both German men’s and women’s swimming.
Personally, I think Curzan probably identifies more as a backstroker now than a flyer or freestyler, but she’s so talented that it makes no sense to not keep going with the fly and free.
200IM has been a total missed opportunity over the years… Huske has a similar Swiss Army Knife skillset and keeps dropping time there.
56.1 is very impressive. Could challenge for the Olympic title if she continues on this improvement rate.
I knew we were gonna get some breakout swims from random swimmers, but I did not have Kohler going a 56.1 on my bingo card. That’ll put her in medal contention in Paris if she continues this trajectory
To be fair, she was 4th in a stacked field in Fukuoka. So not necessarily a random swimmer but 56 low certainly is another ball game
Curzan was a heavy betting favorite, but idk didn’t buy it coming in and don’t really see it here yet either unfortunately.
But maybe we’re just being smart with energy management!
Wasn’t expecting Curzan to die like it looked she did at the end of that, and also wasn’t expecting Kohler to pop off like this!
Side note: I wonder if DeSorbo tapered CC, KD, and Jack Aikins at all.
Kate talked about part of the reason they decided to go to this meet was they were used to getting a taper around this time of year anyway. Curzan is not someone who needs or gets a ton of rest, but I’m sure KD and Aikins got a decent bit without going all in like they would for trials.
Kohler dropped a full second in the course of one day wow
No way Kohler loses this tomorrow.
another pb for kohler
Yeah Curzan still unconvincing
Difficult last 15m for Curzan
Not sure I can see anyone beating Kohler in the final.
I’m so confused why these are always in Doha when no one ever shows up to watch. I get it’s the money but you’d think they could find some othe city that would want it there.
Hold it at my local leisure centre and you would get a bigger turnout.
It’s embarrassing. YOu can clearly tell WA only cares about the money Qatar gives them. But when its in somewhere like Japan or Budapest where the locals clearly care a lot more, it makes the meet that much more special.
It’s like a whole different experience when it’s in those cities the vibes are so off without a big crowd. Korea was decent too if I remember correctly.
Throssell is beautiful
What a smile from Brianna.
Her finish was beautiful too.
Yo this Kim Woomin guy is pretty good
Would like to know what the odds on Kim were before the meet
The splits actually show Kim didn’t fade that much…just didn’t have that much of a finishing kick…Winnington and Martens closed extremely fast compared to the rest of their splits.
lmao at this awk post-race interview.
If my HR was 170 bpm after a 400m, no chance I’d be coherently able to answer a question 9 seconds after exiting the pool.
Every time someone takes the 400 free so fast I’m hoping that person can hold on but it’s never that way haha. Congrats to him on a great swim
That is one of the fastest closest podiums I’ve ever seen all separated by .2
Kim outswimming the piano by about 5 meters.
Kim that was gutsy…salute!
Wiffen continues to be one of the most over rated LCM swimmers
He’ll probably go out faster in the 800
He’s not an elite 400m swimmer. Doesn’t have the 1:46 speed you need in the 200 to have success in that race.
He’ll be better in the 800 and 1500 I’m sure, I still think he will be in contention for medals in those events. But overall I agree. There’s a difference between cocky and confident. But to me he comes across as cocky and arrogant, so I find it hard to root for him.
I LOVE watching people go out hard and try to hold on. Kim proving it can be done!
Did anyone have Kim winning? 🤯
my longshot AuboecK bet did not pay off.
ah….nope
One race in: Pick Em’s already demolished
Did some research about if prizes were going to get to me in Spain. Not looking like prizes are in my future.
At this rate, prizes will get to no one, anywhere
OMG what a finish. Who had Kim as World champ? Great news for South Korea’s 4×2 too.
does not seem like a particularly fun way to swim that but goodness gracious held on by just enough
WHAT A SWIM! Very cool. Kudos to Kim. Great time too. 3:42. Park tae hwan reincarnated!
Kim just barely holding off everyone good on him to go out fast
I have a hard time caring about this WC, but damn that was a great race to start it off
Kim! What an unreal swim good lord
Every time we see someone take out the 400 free well under WR pace I’m reminded how ridiculous Biedermann‘s splits were.
Is Kim gonna die a death?
idk how anything else happens at this point
A bit, but not enough, well done
kim 0.4 under thorpe’s pace
oh my god the stands look like the tokyo olympics
Literally no one there in that region cares about swimming. Causes such sparse crowds. Happened in Abu Dhabi, happened in Doha the last few times there have been SC Worlds.
This is a very good point.
And why would they?? It’s not like they can go root for the home team.
Watching the on-deck host try and hype up the crowd was just sad
lol what a weird meet.
GB going with Richards – Whittle – Dean – Scott as the order, no Mcmillan.
How can I get nbc sports in USA? Is it on you tube tv?
Peacock
Was Wiffen foxing this morning?
Is it more likely winnington, and martens going PB’s or Wiffen winning the 400?
I’m getting the Australian commentators on Peacock – is Rowdy not calling this one, or is it delayed?
I’m so glad we’re getting these commentators. They focus on the whole field instead of a predetermined favorite
I don’t think rowdy is there or for that matter any US commentators.
I miss the intro music from Fukuoka
I miss their little walkout videos on the screen behind them
No Ambrose on Peacock. My prayers were answered. #ledeckydresselphelps
Praying my NordVPN cooperates for the rest of the night.
Glad to be back here. No better place to be than a finals live recap SS comment section.
Welcome. Can we offer you something to drink?
We have water and we have whine.
I’m in Spain, there’s enough wine here. Amount of whining I need tonight is TBD.
As expected, AUS has made one change to the 4×1 team:
Throssell, Perkins, Harkin, Jack
Decided I wasn’t going to set the alarm to wake me by 3am…
So instead, I didn’t go to sleep…
Wise move
I’m doing the same. I’m hoping to see ‘2022 vintage Winnington’ and Shayna getting her hand on the wall first to keep the winning streak going.
Bonus that we get world-feed commentary instead of Ch9’s mob of galahs