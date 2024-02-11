2024 World Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s time for the first swimming finals session of the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. And as always, it’s a packed session; there are four finals (including two relays) and four semifinals on tap.

Day 1 Finals Schedule:

Men’s 400 freestyle — final

Women’s 100 butterfly — semifinals

Men’s 50 butterfly — semifinals

Women’s 400 freestyle — final

Men’s 100 breaststroke — semifinals

Women’s 200 IM — semifinals

Women’s 4×100 freestyle relay — final

Men’s 4×100 freestyle relay — final

The session kicks off with the men’s 400 freestyle final. The big news of the prelims session was that defending champion Ahmed Hafnaoui missed the final with a 3:48.05, finishing 17th. Without him and his personal best of 3:40.70 in the field, the two favorites are the top two qualifiers: Australia’s Elijah Winnington and Germany’s Lukas Märtens. Both are familiar with the podium, Winnington is the 2022 champion and Märtens has a silver and a bronze from the last two Worlds.

Winnington and Märtens were the only two sub-3:45 this morning, but don’t count out Kim Woomin or Daniel Wiffen. They’re sitting 3rd and 4th after prelims, respectively.

There’s a close race brewing in the women’s 400 freestyle as well. After prelims, Li Bingjie and Erika Fairweather are separated by just five-hundredths. Fairweather controlled their heat for a majority of the race, but Li caught her in the closing meters, posting the top time of the morning in 4:04.65. Fairweather broke 4:00 in Fukuoka, stunning for the bronze medal, so and we’ll see if she’s brought that form to Doha.

The other two finals of the session are the women’s and men’s 4×100 freestyle relays. Australia, the world record holders and defending champions–lead the women’s field by almost a full second, qualifying first for the final with a 3:38.33. Meanwhile, the U.S. men put up the top time on the men’s side (3:12.32) ahead of Italy and Great Britain, the latter of whom hit their Olympic qualification time with a 3:13.96 after being disqualified from prelims in Fukuoka.

MEN’S 400-Meter Freestyle – Final

World Record: Paul Biedermann , Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)

, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009) World Junior Record: Petar Mitsin, Bulgaria – 3:44.31 (2023)

Championship Record: Paul Biedermann , Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)

, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009) 2023 World Champion: Sam Short, Australia – 3:40.68

Final:

First event, first upset. 22-year-old Kim Woomin jumped out from the start of the men’s 400 free final and didn’t look back, giving South Korea their first 400 free medalist since Park Tae-Hwan in 2011.

Kim was second to Märtens at the first turn but by the 100-meter mark had taken over the lead. He turned in 52.71, 1.71 seconds under world record pace. The first three swimmers Kim, Märtens, and Winnington were all out under world record pace at that point. Kim extended his lead, getting clear of the rest of the field and getting another .14 seconds under world record pace.

That line began to catch up to him on the back half of the race, but his direct competitors were less successful at catching him. Märtens had a consistent grip on second place and by the 300, Winnington had caught Lucas Henveaux, who was having a solid swim way out in lane 1.

The last 100 meters was chaos; Kim clung to his lead but behind him Märtens, Winnginton, and Guilherme Costa were all charging. Winnington closed with a massive 26.67–the only one in the field sub-27 seconds–but ran out of room to catch Kim. Kim claimed the first gold medal of the meet with a 3:42.71, a personal best by about 2 seconds.

Winnington got back on the podium with a 3:42.86, with Märtens making his third consecutive podium in this event just a tenth behind in 3:42.96.

Henveaux and Victor Johansson both set national records with their swims.

WOMEN’S 100-Meter Butterfly – Semifinals

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden – 55.48 (2016)

, Sweden – 55.48 (2016) World Junior Record: Claire Curzan , USA – 56.43 (2021)

, USA – 56.43 (2021) Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden – 55.53 (2017)

, Sweden – 55.53 (2017) 2023 World Champion: Zhang Yufei, China – 56.12

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Germany’s Angelina Köhler continues to make her case as a Olympic medal contender here in Doha. After breaking 57 seconds for the first time in prelims and breaking her own national record, she took another chunk off the record in the semifinals. She threw down a 56.11 in the second semi, cutting another three-tenths off the 56.41 standard she swam this morning.

Kohler’s 56.11 leads the way into tomorrow’s final by almost a second. She was the only one to crack 57 across the two heats as the United States’ Claire Curzan earned the 2nd seed with a 57.06. That’s a solid improvement on her 57.94 swim from this morning for Curzan.

Australia has two women slated to appear in the final with Brianna Throssell and Alexandria Perkins qualifying 3rd and 8th. Throssell won the first semifinal, coming on strong during the back half of the race to out-touch Louise Hansson.

After setting a national record in the prelims (57.59), Erin Gallagher added a few tenths with a 57.92, but still qualified safely for the final in 6th.

MEN’S 50-Meter Butterfly – Semifinals

World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)

World Junior Record: Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal – 22.96 (2022)

Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.35 (2019)

2023 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 22.68

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Michael Andrew (USA) — 22.94 Dylan Carter (TTO) — 23.15 Mario Molla Yanes (ESP) — 23.17 Diogo Matos Ribeiro (POR)/Isaac Cooper (AUS) — 23.18 (tie) Cam McEvoy (AUS) — 23.21 Shaine Casas (USA) — 23.22 Baek Inchul (KOR) — 23.24

Michael Andrew set the standard in the first semifinal taking the win with a 22.94. After the second semifinal, that time would still stand as the fastest time in the men’s 50 fly semifinals and the only one under 23 seconds. Dylan Carter finished second in that heat behind Andrew (23.15), which qualified him for the final in 2nd.

It was a tight second semifinal as the top four swimmers were separated by just four-hundredths. Coming out on top was Spain’s Mario Molla Yanes, who swims in the NCAA at Virginia Tech. His time of 23.17 is just a hundredth off his personal best from Fukuoka and puts him in a strong position for the final tomorrow.

Diogo Matos Ribeiro, the 2023 silver medalist, will be in tomorrow’s field as well. That medal represented Portugal’s first swimming medal at Worlds, and he’ll look to add to that total tomorrow. He tied with Australian sprinter Isaac Cooper for 4th in 23.18, just three-hundredths ahead of 2023 50 freestyle world champion Cam McEvoy.

Notably, Nyls Korstanje finished 9th and will miss the final. He was top seed after prelims with a 23.03.

WOMEN’S 400-Meter Freestyle – Final

Final:

Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 3:59.44 Li Bingjie (CHN)– 4:01.62 Isabel Gose (GER) — 4:02.39 Maria Fernanda De Oliveria Da Silva Costa (BRA) — 4:02.86 Gabrielle Roncatto (BRA) — 4:04.18 Yang Peiqi (CHN) — 4:05.73 Eve Thomas (NZL) — 4:05.87 Agostina Hein (ARG) — 4:10.33

MEN’S 100-Meter Breaststroke – Semifinals

World Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019) World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi , Italy – 59.01 (2017)

, Italy – 59.01 (2017) Championship Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019) 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 57.69

WOMEN’S 200-Meter Individual Medley – Semifinals

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:06.89 (2023)

, Canada – 2:06.89 (2023) Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)

2023 World Champion: Kate Douglass, USA – 2:07.17

WOMEN’S 4×100-Meter Freestyle Relay – Final

World Record: Australia – 3:27.96 (2023)

Championship Record: Australia – 3:27.96 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Australia – 3:27.96

MEN’S 4×100-Meter Freestyle Relay – Final

World Record: USA – 3:08.24

Championship Record: USA – 3:09.06

2023 World Champion: Australia – 3:10.16

