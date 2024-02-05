Win Prizes! Enter to Win the 2024 World Aquatics Championships Pick ‘Em Contest

The 2024 World Aquatics Championships are officially underway in Doha, Qatar — the first LCM Worlds ever held in the Middle East.
Think you’ve got the best eye for talent? Who will be prioritizing the podium at an oddly timed meet or using it as a tune-up for the Paris Olympics this summer?
Put your predictions to the test with the SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest, presented by Speedo USA.
The prizes for this contest will be provided by Speedo USA.
CLICK HERE TO ENTER
Need help making picks? Check out the SwimSwam official preview index here.
SCORING SYSTEM
Correctly picking a swimmer to place:
- 1st – 7 points
- 2nd – 5 points
- 3rd – 4 points
- 4th – 3 points
Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4 but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.
Picks will close at 8:00 PM, US Eastern Time on Saturday, Feb. 10, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.
You CAN go in and edit your responses up until 8:00 PM on Friday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.
The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.
OFFICIAL RULES
Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes. For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.
To win prizes, entrant must:
- Be 18 or older
- Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
- Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
- Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
- Must enter contest using their real name
- No purchase is required for entry
- Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes
PRIZES
Prizes are too be announced.
SwimSwam, please don’t do an article showing percentages of how we all picked. Caesar’s doesn’t get any extra help!
Is there a peacock broadcast schedule?
Not sure how helpful the preview index will be considering only about 20% of events have previews.
This is gonna be a disaster
i literally left half of the answers blank for now
Some swimmers probably only treat this meet as part of preparation for Paris and choose not to taper fully. This makes the pick-em even harder.
Time for KD to take care of her Biz-nas!
Wait, what is the second Men’s 100m Breaststroke (after Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay)?
I left the second men’s 100 breast blank. It’s a mistake but I’ll be sure to check back later to see if it’s gone or replaced with a different event that was left out.
My head tells me to put Hafnaoui 4th in the 400 but at the same time how many lessons do I need to learn before I stop underestimating him
I think even if he’s not on a full taper, he’s not worse than 3rd