Olympic Gold Medalist Madi Wilson Announces Pregnancy With Cricket Star Matt Short

Olympic gold medal winning swimmer Madi Wilson has announced that she is expecting the birth of her first child with her fiancé Matt Short, the couple announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

The pair posted a picture on Instagram that featured them standing on the red (black) carpet at the Big Bash League Twenty20 cricket league awards event that happened Tuesday night in Melbourne.

There Matt, who plays for the league champion Adelaide Strikers, was named Player of the Tournament for the second-straight season, just the third player in the league’s history to achieve that feat.

But the bigger news for the couple came in the simple caption: “Mum & Dad ❤️” with Wilson standing in the traditional pregnancy pose with her hand on her belly.

The couple were engaged in October, with no expected due date or wedding date yet announced.

The 29-year-old Wilson raced for Australia at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. At those meets, she won back-to-back golds as part of Australia’s 400 free relay, silver in the 400 medley relay, and bronze in the 800 free relay.

She also has 17 long course World Championship medals and 7 short course World Championship medals. Most of those are in relay events, with the exception being a 2015 individual silver medal in the 100 backstroke.

She last raced for Australia at the 2023 World Championships where she swam the 100 backstroke individually, finishing 9th in the semi-finals, and also swam in the heats of the women’s 400 free relay, women’s 800 free relay, women’s 400 medley relay, and mixed 400 free relay, earning three gold and one silver medal.

While Australia’s depth in the women’s freestyles mean that they’ll have plenty of backfill for her spot this summer at the Paris Olympic Games, they aren’t quite as deep in the backstrokes when it comes to the medley relays, as their two best Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O’Callaghan have a lot of races to swim and are expected to be in the finals quartet.

They did receive a bit of a revelation on that front in December, though, when 18-year-old Iona Anderson swam 59.24 at the Hancock Prospecting Western Australia Relay Swimming State Championships. That’s three-tenths faster than Wilson went in prelims last year, and assuming Australia gets some healthy breaststrokers is good enough to keep them in the mix with a central lane in that 400 medley relay final before handing off to their superstars in the final.