NCAA Relay Swimmer Kaden Smesko Transferring to South Carolina For Fifth Year

2022 relay swimmer at NCAAs Kaden Smesko will join South Carolina for his COVID-19 fifth year. Smesko spent his undergrad career with Notre Dame.

Smesko swam best times as a freshman at ACCs and scored eight points for the Irish. He finaled in the 100 back (23rd, 47.62) and 20 back (19th, 1:44.30).

As a sophomore, he broke the 47-second mark for the first time in the 100 back at ACCs swimming a 46.98 to finish 19th in finals. He also made the final of the 200 back swimming a 1:45.21 for 23rd in finals.

He went on to lead off the Notre Dame medley relays at 2022 NCAAs. He swam a 21.56 in the 200 medley relay helping the team to an 18th place finish. In the 400 medley relay he swam a 46.27 which is his personal best time as the team finished 21st.

His season best times as a junior came at midseason as he swam a 47.35 in the 100 back and a 1:46.46 in the 200 back.

As a senior, he posted a personal best in the 200 back at the end of January swimming a 1:43.35. His season best in the 100 back of a 47.00 came at midseason.

Smesko’s best times are:

50 free: 20.62

100 back: 46.27

200 back: 1:43.35

Smesko boosts the backstroke group for the Gamecocks as his best times would have been #2 on the roster this past season in both events. Rising senior Michael Laitarovsky led the team in the 100 back with a 46.03 while rising senior Wylie Kruse led the team in the 200 back with a 1:42.32.

Smesko’s best times would have made the SEC ‘B’ final in the 100 back while his 200 back would have made the SEC ‘C’ final. The South Carolina men finished 9th out of 10 teams at 2024 SECs as they were nine points ahead of Kentucky. The team sent one swimmer to 2024 NCAAs as Connor Fry swam in prelims of the 500 and 1650 freestyles.